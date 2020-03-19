Every movie released early due to Coronavirus

Birds of Prey trailer

The Coronavirus has all but halted the movie industry, with announcements of delays and cancellations coming thick and fast. With cinemas now under orders to shut their doors, recent theatrical releases are finding their audiences elsewhere by releasing on Digital just weeks or even days after premiering.

Firstly, Disney announced the early release of Frozen II on Disney Plus to provide “some fun and joy during this challenging period,” and later dropped Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to purchase digitally ahead of schedule.

Following Disney’s move, Universal Studios moved it’s current theatrical releases to streaming services for rent. Titles like The Invisible Man – which proved a box office smash – The Hunt, Emma, and Trolls: World Tour will all be available to rent and watch at home. Warner Bros. went next, with Birds of Prey and The Gentleman both being brought forward to provide audiences with some home-viewing during these trying times.

Wondering what else has been moved forward? GamesRadar+ is staying on top of everything. Here is your comprehensive list of every movie available early on digital:

The Invisible Man (March 20)

The Hunt (March 20)

Emma (March 20)

Birds of Prey (March 24)

Bloodshot (March 24)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Now)

Frozen II (Now on Disney Plus)

Just Mercy (March 24)

Trolls: World Tour (April 10)

The Gentlemen (March 24) list

In the UK, you can also purchase And Then We Danced and Portrait of a Lady on Fire through Curzon.

On top of a shaky box office, movies in production have also been affected by the spread of coronavirus. Delays have hit the likes of The Batman, the Uncharted movie and Mission: Impossible 7. Find out more about every movie and TV show delayed by the coronavirus.