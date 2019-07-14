Every MLB team's most recent no-hitter
There have been 297 no-hitters in MLB history, and that number is growing.
In 2018 there have been three no-nos, and many more attempts have gotten close to being penned in baseball's record books.
Below you'll find a list of every team's most recent no-hitter and other historical information.
No-hitter vs. perfect game
A perfect game only comes to be when the pitcher doesn't allow a single baserunner in the game, while in a no-hitter baserunners are allowed, by walk, hit by pitch, error and so forth. A perfect game is 27 batters up, 27 batters down. Every perfect game is a no-hitter, but not every no-hitter is a perfect game.
Postseason no-hitters
In baseball history, there have only been two no-hitters thrown in the postseason.
The first was Don Larsen's perfect game for the Yankees against the Dodgers on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series.
Roy Halladay joined Larsen as the second man to throw a no-hitter in the postseason when he no-hit the Cincinnati Reds for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 NLDS.
Most recent no-hitters
Team
Pitcher
Date
Opponent
Arizona Diamondbacks
Edwin Jackson
June 25, 2010
Tampa Bay Rays
Atlanta Braves
Kent Mercker
April 8, 1994
Los Angeles Dodgers
Baltimore Orioles
Combined:
July 13, 1991
Oakland Athletics
Boston Red Sox
Jon Lester
May 19, 2008
Kansas City Royals
Chicago Cubs
Jake Arrieta
April 21, 2016
Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox
Philip Humber
April 21, 2012
Seattle Mariners
Cincinnati Reds
Homer Bailey
July 3, 2013
San Francisco Giants
Cleveland Indians
Len Barker
May 15, 1981
Toronto Blue Jays
Colorado Rockies
Ubaldo Jimenez
April 17, 2010
Atlanta Braves
Detroit Tigers
Justin Verlander
May 7, 2011
Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros
Mike Fiers
Aug. 21, 2015
Los Angeles Dodgers
Kansas City Royals
Brett Saberhagen
Aug. 26, 1991
Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Angels
Combined:
July 12, 2019
Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels
11
Los Angeles Dodgers
Combined:
May 4, 2018
San Diego Padres
Miami Marlins
Edinson Vólquez
June 3, 2017
Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers
Juan Nieves
April 15, 1987
Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota Twins
Francisco Liriano
May 3, 2011
Chicago White Sox
New York Mets
Johan Santana
June 1, 2012
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
David Cone
July 18, 1999
Montreal Expos
Oakland Athletics
Mike Fiers
May 7, 2019
Cincinnati Reds
Philadelphia Phillies
Cole Hamels
July 25, 2015
Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates
Combined:
July 12, 1997
Houston Astros
San Francisco Giants
Chris Heston
June 9, 2015
New York Mets
Seattle Mariners
James Paxton
May 8, 2018
Toronto Blue Jays
St. Louis Cardinals
Bud Smith
Sept. 3, 2001
San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays
Matt Garza
July 26, 2010
Detroit Tigers
Texas Rangers
Kenny Rogers
July 28, 1994
California Angels
Toronto Blue Jays
Dave Stieb
Sept. 2, 1990
Cleveland Indians
Washington Nationals
Max Scherzer
Oct. 3, 2015
New York Mets
Bold lettering denotes a perfect game.
The San Diego Padres have yet to pitch a no-hitter.
Los Angeles Angels
Combined:
Taylor Cole (2 IP)
Félix Peña (7 IP)
July 12, 2019 Seattle Mariners
No-hitters by team
Los Angeles Angels 11
Team
Number of no-hitters
Los Angeles Dodgers
26
Boston Red Sox
18
Chicago White Sox
18
San Francisco Giants
17
Cincinnati Reds
16
Chicago Cubs
15
Atlanta Braves
14
Cleveland Indians
14
Philadelphia Phillies
13
Oakland Athletics
13
Houston Astros
11
New York Yankees
11
Los Angeles Angels
Combined:
July 12, 2019
Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels
11
St. Louis Cardinals
9
Detroit Tigers
7
Washington Nationals
7
Pittsburgh Pirates
6
Miami Marlins
6
Seattle Mariners
6
Baltimore Orioles (modern)
5
Minnesota Twins
5
Texas Rangers
5
Kansas City Royals
4
Louisville Colonels
4
Philadelphia Athletics
4
Baltimore Orioles (old)
3
Arizona Diamondbacks
2
Buffalo Bisons
2
Columbus Buckeyes
2
Providence Grays
2
Brooklyn Tip-Tops
1
Chicago Chi-Feds/Whales
1
Cincinnati Outlaw Reds
1
Cleveland Blues
1
Cleveland Spiders
1
Colorado Rockies
1
Kansas City Cowboys
1
Kansas City Packers
1
Milwaukee Brewers (old)
1
Milwaukee Brewers (modern)
1
New York Mets
1
Pittsburgh Rebels
1
Rochester Broncos
1
Tampa Bay Rays
1
Toronto Blue Jays
1
Italic lettering indicates defunct franchises.