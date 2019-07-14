Every MLB team's most recent no-hitter

There have been nearly 300 no-hitters thrown in MLB history. Here are the most recent by team.

Every MLB team's most recent no-hitter

There have been nearly 300 no-hitters thrown in MLB history. Here are the most recent by team.

There have been 297 no-hitters in MLB history, and that number is growing.

In 2018 there have been three no-nos, and many more attempts have gotten close to being penned in baseball's record books.

Below you'll find a list of every team's most recent no-hitter and other historical information.

No-hitter vs. perfect game

A perfect game only comes to be when the pitcher doesn't allow a single baserunner in the game, while in a no-hitter baserunners are allowed, by walk, hit by pitch, error and so forth. A perfect game is 27 batters up, 27 batters down. Every perfect game is a no-hitter, but not every no-hitter is a perfect game.

Postseason no-hitters

In baseball history, there have only been two no-hitters thrown in the postseason.

The first was Don Larsen's perfect game for the Yankees against the Dodgers on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series.

Roy Halladay joined Larsen as the second man to throw a no-hitter in the postseason when he no-hit the Cincinnati Reds for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 NLDS.

Most recent no-hitters

Team

Pitcher

Date

Opponent

Arizona Diamondbacks

Edwin Jackson

June 25, 2010

Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves

Kent Mercker

April 8, 1994

Los Angeles Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles

Combined:
Bob Milacki (6 IP)
Mike Flanagan (1 IP)
Mark Williamson (1 IP)
Gregg Olson (1 IP)



July 13, 1991

Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox

Jon Lester

May 19, 2008

Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs

Jake Arrieta

April 21, 2016

Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox

Philip Humber

April 21, 2012

Seattle Mariners

Cincinnati Reds

Homer Bailey

July 3, 2013

San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians

Len Barker

May 15, 1981

Toronto Blue Jays

Colorado Rockies

Ubaldo Jimenez

April 17, 2010

Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander

May 7, 2011

Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros

Mike Fiers

Aug. 21, 2015

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kansas City Royals

Brett Saberhagen

Aug. 26, 1991

Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers

Combined:
Walker Buehler (6 IP)
Tony Cingrani (1 IP)
Yimi Garcia (1 IP)
Adam Liberatore (1 IP)



May 4, 2018

San Diego Padres

Miami Marlins

Edinson Vólquez

June 3, 2017

Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers

Juan Nieves

April 15, 1987

Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins

Francisco Liriano

May 3, 2011

Chicago White Sox

New York Mets

Johan Santana

June 1, 2012

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees

David Cone

July 18, 1999

Montreal Expos

Oakland Athletics

Mike Fiers

May 7, 2019

Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies

Cole Hamels

July 25, 2015

Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates

Combined:
Francisco Córdova (9 IP)
Ricardo Rincón (1 IP)

July 12, 1997

Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants

Chris Heston

June 9, 2015

New York Mets

Seattle Mariners

James Paxton

May 8, 2018

Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals

Bud Smith

Sept. 3, 2001

San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays

Matt Garza

July 26, 2010

Detroit Tigers

Texas Rangers

Kenny Rogers

July 28, 1994

California Angels

Toronto Blue Jays

Dave Stieb​

Sept. 2, 1990

Cleveland Indians

Washington Nationals

Max Scherzer​

Oct. 3, 2015

New York Mets

Bold lettering denotes a perfect game.

The San Diego Padres have yet to pitch a no-hitter.

Team

Number of no-hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers

26

Boston Red Sox

18

Chicago White Sox

18

San Francisco Giants

17

Cincinnati Reds

16

Chicago Cubs

15

Atlanta Braves

14

Cleveland Indians

14

Philadelphia Phillies

13

Oakland Athletics

13

Houston Astros

11

New York Yankees

11

St. Louis Cardinals

9

Detroit Tigers

7

Washington Nationals

7

Pittsburgh Pirates

6

Miami Marlins

6

Seattle Mariners

6

Baltimore Orioles (modern)

5

Minnesota Twins

5

Texas Rangers

5

Kansas City Royals

4

Louisville Colonels

4

Philadelphia Athletics

4

Baltimore Orioles (old)

3

Arizona Diamondbacks

2

Buffalo Bisons

2

Columbus Buckeyes

2

Providence Grays

2

Brooklyn Tip-Tops

1

Chicago Chi-Feds/Whales

1

Cincinnati Outlaw Reds

1

Cleveland Blues

1

Cleveland Spiders

1

Colorado Rockies

1

Kansas City Cowboys

1

Kansas City Packers

1

Milwaukee Brewers (old)

1

Milwaukee Brewers (modern)

1

New York Mets

1

Pittsburgh Rebels

1

Rochester Broncos

1

Tampa Bay Rays

1

Toronto Blue Jays

1

Italic lettering indicates defunct franchises.

