Every MLB team's most recent no-hitter

There have been 297 no-hitters in MLB history, and that number is growing.

In 2018 there have been three no-nos, and many more attempts have gotten close to being penned in baseball's record books.

Below you'll find a list of every team's most recent no-hitter and other historical information.

No-hitter vs. perfect game

A perfect game only comes to be when the pitcher doesn't allow a single baserunner in the game, while in a no-hitter baserunners are allowed, by walk, hit by pitch, error and so forth. A perfect game is 27 batters up, 27 batters down. Every perfect game is a no-hitter, but not every no-hitter is a perfect game.

Postseason no-hitters

In baseball history, there have only been two no-hitters thrown in the postseason.

The first was Don Larsen's perfect game for the Yankees against the Dodgers on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series.

Roy Halladay joined Larsen as the second man to throw a no-hitter in the postseason when he no-hit the Cincinnati Reds for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 NLDS.

Most recent no-hitters

Team Pitcher Date Opponent Arizona Diamondbacks Edwin Jackson June 25, 2010 Tampa Bay Rays Atlanta Braves Kent Mercker April 8, 1994 Los Angeles Dodgers Baltimore Orioles Combined:

Bob Milacki (6 IP)

Mike Flanagan (1 IP)

Mark Williamson (1 IP)

Gregg Olson (1 IP)







July 13, 1991 Oakland Athletics Boston Red Sox Jon Lester May 19, 2008 Kansas City Royals Chicago Cubs Jake Arrieta April 21, 2016 Cincinnati Reds Chicago White Sox Philip Humber April 21, 2012 Seattle Mariners Cincinnati Reds Homer Bailey July 3, 2013 San Francisco Giants Cleveland Indians Len Barker May 15, 1981 Toronto Blue Jays Colorado Rockies Ubaldo Jimenez April 17, 2010 Atlanta Braves Detroit Tigers Justin Verlander May 7, 2011 Toronto Blue Jays Houston Astros Mike Fiers Aug. 21, 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers Kansas City Royals Brett Saberhagen Aug. 26, 1991 Chicago White Sox Los Angeles Angels Combined:

Taylor Cole (2 IP)

Félix Peña (7 IP)



July 12, 2019 Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Angels 11 Los Angeles Dodgers Combined:

Walker Buehler (6 IP)

Tony Cingrani (1 IP)

Yimi Garcia (1 IP)

Adam Liberatore (1 IP)







May 4, 2018 San Diego Padres Miami Marlins Edinson Vólquez June 3, 2017 Arizona Diamondbacks Milwaukee Brewers Juan Nieves April 15, 1987 Baltimore Orioles Minnesota Twins Francisco Liriano May 3, 2011 Chicago White Sox New York Mets Johan Santana June 1, 2012 St. Louis Cardinals New York Yankees David Cone July 18, 1999 Montreal Expos Oakland Athletics Mike Fiers May 7, 2019 Cincinnati Reds Philadelphia Phillies Cole Hamels July 25, 2015 Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh Pirates Combined:

Francisco Córdova (9 IP)

Ricardo Rincón (1 IP)



July 12, 1997 Houston Astros San Francisco Giants Chris Heston June 9, 2015 New York Mets Seattle Mariners James Paxton May 8, 2018 Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Bud Smith Sept. 3, 2001 San Diego Padres Tampa Bay Rays Matt Garza July 26, 2010 Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Kenny Rogers July 28, 1994 California Angels Toronto Blue Jays Dave Stieb​ Sept. 2, 1990 Cleveland Indians Washington Nationals Max Scherzer​ Oct. 3, 2015 New York Mets

Bold lettering denotes a perfect game.

The San Diego Padres have yet to pitch a no-hitter.

No-hitters by team

Team Number of no-hitters Los Angeles Dodgers 26 Boston Red Sox 18 Chicago White Sox 18 San Francisco Giants 17 Cincinnati Reds 16 Chicago Cubs 15 Atlanta Braves 14 Cleveland Indians 14 Philadelphia Phillies 13 Oakland Athletics 13 Houston Astros 11 New York Yankees 11 Los Angeles Angels Combined:

Taylor Cole (2 IP)

Félix Peña (7 IP)



July 12, 2019 Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Angels 11 St. Louis Cardinals 9 Detroit Tigers 7 Washington Nationals 7 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Miami Marlins 6 Seattle Mariners 6 Baltimore Orioles (modern) 5 Minnesota Twins 5 Texas Rangers 5 Kansas City Royals 4 Louisville Colonels 4 Philadelphia Athletics 4 Baltimore Orioles (old) 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 2 Buffalo Bisons 2 Columbus Buckeyes 2 Providence Grays 2 Brooklyn Tip-Tops 1 Chicago Chi-Feds/Whales 1 Cincinnati Outlaw Reds 1 Cleveland Blues 1 Cleveland Spiders 1 Colorado Rockies 1 Kansas City Cowboys 1 Kansas City Packers 1 Milwaukee Brewers (old) 1 Milwaukee Brewers (modern) 1 New York Mets 1 Pittsburgh Rebels 1 Rochester Broncos 1 Tampa Bay Rays 1 Toronto Blue Jays 1

Italic lettering indicates defunct franchises.