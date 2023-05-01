Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See

See the best dressed stars on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, from the most beautiful gowns to the boldest style statements

Theo Wargo/Getty

Penélope Cruz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Actress (and longtime Chanel ambassador) Penélope Cuz wears a pale mint gown with intricate embroidery and attached sheer hood.

Dua Lipa

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala

Dua Lipa pays homage to a vintage Chanel look worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer in a corseted tweed ballgown with massive teardrop necklace.

Rita Ora

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rita Ora accents her peekaboo gown with exposed boning and long train with a manicure consisting of yards of chains and pearls (an homage to some signature Chanel design elements).

Taika Waititi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Director (and Rita Ora's fiancé) Taika Waititi wears a double-breasted gunmetal coat with chains of pearls and a floral brooch.

Derek Blasberg

Mike Coppola/Getty

One of the night's livestream cohosts, Derek Blasberg, pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld with a boutonniere of Chanel's signature camellia.

Chloe Fineman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Another one of the night's livestream cohosts, Chloe Fineman, wears a pink tea-length dress with purple rosettes and carries a purse that pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette. She finishes the look with Roger Vivier heels.

Lala Anthony

Mike Coppola/Getty

Another one of the night's livestream cohosts, Lala Anthony, picks a one-shoulder white gown accented with golden chains, plus cat-eye shades and a headband.

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet on the arm of actor Bill Nighy.

Bee Carrozzini & Francesco Carozzini

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Carozzini and her husband Francesco (the son of late Vogue Italy editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani) attend in classic evening attire.

Roger Federer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As one of the night's hosts, tennis star Roger Federer dresses impeccably and adds dark shades (perhaps a nod to Karl Lagerfeld's preferred style).

Emma Chamberlain

Mike Coppola/Getty

To serve as correspondent at the Met Gala, Emma Chamberlain picks a blue suit-inspired gown with high slit and built-in belt.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.