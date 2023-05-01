Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
See the best dressed stars on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, from the most beautiful gowns to the boldest style statements
Penélope Cruz
Actress (and longtime Chanel ambassador) Penélope Cuz wears a pale mint gown with intricate embroidery and attached sheer hood.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa pays homage to a vintage Chanel look worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer in a corseted tweed ballgown with massive teardrop necklace.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora accents her peekaboo gown with exposed boning and long train with a manicure consisting of yards of chains and pearls (an homage to some signature Chanel design elements).
Taika Waititi
Director (and Rita Ora's fiancé) Taika Waititi wears a double-breasted gunmetal coat with chains of pearls and a floral brooch.
Derek Blasberg
One of the night's livestream cohosts, Derek Blasberg, pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld with a boutonniere of Chanel's signature camellia.
Chloe Fineman
Another one of the night's livestream cohosts, Chloe Fineman, wears a pink tea-length dress with purple rosettes and carries a purse that pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette. She finishes the look with Roger Vivier heels.
Lala Anthony
Another one of the night's livestream cohosts, Lala Anthony, picks a one-shoulder white gown accented with golden chains, plus cat-eye shades and a headband.
Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet on the arm of actor Bill Nighy.
Bee Carrozzini & Francesco Carozzini
Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Carozzini and her husband Francesco (the son of late Vogue Italy editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani) attend in classic evening attire.
Roger Federer
As one of the night's hosts, tennis star Roger Federer dresses impeccably and adds dark shades (perhaps a nod to Karl Lagerfeld's preferred style).
Emma Chamberlain
To serve as correspondent at the Met Gala, Emma Chamberlain picks a blue suit-inspired gown with high slit and built-in belt.
Read the original article on People.