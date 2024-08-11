Scots end Paris Olympics just short of record tally

Scotland‘s athletes at the Paris Olympics have claimed a total of 13 medals - one fewer than the record tally in Tokyo three years ago.

Crashes by track cyclists Jack Carlin and Neah Evans on Sunday ended any chance of equalling or even beating that haul.

However, the 36-strong contingent of Scots returns home with three gold, four silver, six bronze.

Duncan Scott - swimming

4x400m freestyle gold & 200m IM silver

No Scottish person in history has as many Olympic medals as the eight Duncan Scott has accumulated. It's not a bad claim to fame, is it?

Not that the 27-year-old from Alloa is likely to make it. Speak to him and he'll talk about the fact five of those have come in relays and that he shouldn't be in same sentence as Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Andy Murray.

"Those two have been a huge inspiration to everything I've done," he told BBC Scotland. "Sure, I've got a few medals, but I couldn't have got this many without being part of a load of fantastic relays."

Scott Brash - equestrian

Team jumping gold

Scott Brash won team jumping gold at London 2012 and repeated the trick as a 38-year-old in Paris.

Going in the very last run of the day, the Peebles rider and horse Jefferson brushed a couple of fences but went clear with just one time penalty to their names.

"There is pressure on all of us when it's only a three-man team," he said. "Every score counts.

"I was fortunate to be in that position. The guys rode unbelievably to get me into that position and I wanted to deliver for them."

Sholto Carnegie - rowing

Men's eight gold

Having been fourth in the men's four in Tokyo, holding off the Dutch to win gold in the eight this time was particularly cathartic for Sholto Carnegie.

Born in London, his Scottish grandfather got him started in rowing and the many miles cycling around Islay at Christmas stick out as part of his journey to gold.

"Don’t let anyone say you can’t because I am not the biggest, not the tallest, not the strongest, but with enough belief and enough positivity, good things happen," the 29-year-old said.

Neah Evans - cycling

Women's madison

Evans and partner Elinor Barker are world champions in this chaotic event but had to settle for silver in an enthralling race.

The 34-year-old from Aberdeenshire won team pursuit silver in Tokyo and has matched that here after the GB duo moved from third to second on the final sprint.

"To come away with a medal is huge because there's nothing guaranteed," Evans said. "It's unorganised chaos. You're like if only... but it's an Olympic silver medal."

Josh Kerr - athletics

Men's 1500m silver

Josh Kerr came for gold. But he left with silver, a personal best quicker than the previous Olympic record and no regrets about how he ran.

The 26-year-old has become the first Scot to win track medals at successive Games after taking bronze in Tokyo three years ago. Now he is looking at having a Hollywood ending with gold in Los Angeles - the city he currently calls home - in 2028.

"I'm so glad I was able to bring back a medal, even if it's not the colour I want," he told BBC Sport Scotland. "Now I want to go through the journey again and get what I think I deserve in LA."

Jack Carlin - track cycling

Team sprint silver & individual sprint bronze

Silver and bronze was a repeat of three years ago for Jack Carlin, who now has 15 Olympic, world and European medals. Not one of those is the colour he most desires, though.

After having nobody there to watch in Covid-restricted Tokyo, these medals is a little more special than his now chipped, battered first two.

"I'm going to keep these in better nick," he said. "It's really not sunk in yet, but it's special because you're celebrating in front of your friends and family.

"It's almost sinking in now while we're speaking..."

Beth Potter - triathlon

Individual & mixed relay bronze

Beth Potter swam, cycled and ran her way to two medals in Paris, eight years after making her Olympic debut as a 10,000m runner.

The 32-year-old Glaswegian was perhaps a touch disappointed by the colour of the metal she received but insists she will go again in LA in 2028.

"I'll not be that old and I need a gold," she told BBC Scotland.

Nicole Yeargin - athletics

Women’s & mixed 4x400m relay bronze

Not so long ago, Nicole Yeargin's coach told her "no-one cares" about relay medals. But two bronzes in Paris has completed the set of Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth podium places for the US-born sprinter.

She might only have run in the heats in the mixed, but Yeargin played a key role on the third leg as the Team GB quartet took bronze in the women’s final.

Rowan McKellar - rowing

Women's eight bronze

Rowan McKellar had been in the women's four who finished fourth in Tokyo and memories of that heartbreak have never been far from her mind.

So it was little surprise that the 30-year-old from Glasgow was in bits as soon as the boat broke through the finish line, less than a second ahead of the Australians.

"As soon as we crossed the line, I had to cry," she told BBC Scotland. "I have just been a bundle of nerves for days, it is just complete relief."