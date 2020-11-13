Every John Lewis Christmas advert ranked, from Give a Little Love to the Bear and the Hare (cloned)

For many, the release of the highly-anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert marks the official beginning of the festive season.

This hotly anticipated moment has become a festive touchpoint, synonymous with both yuletide and the retail giant, with other retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s scrabbling to keep pace.

The John Lewis campaigns are typically tear-jerking and heart-warming in equal measure, but the offerings are big business.

The release of the adverts have become such a cultural event that most people will likely be able to recall which short film is their favourite. But this year, the retailer’s Christmas campaign offers something more low-key.

Inspired by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic, this year’s John Lewis and Partners ad is all about charitable acts, whether it be donating money or simply doing something kind for another person.

Whether you have a particular affinity for Monty the Penguin or shed tears when you were introduced to the Man on the Moon, here is The Independent‘s ranking of all the John Lewis Christmas adverts.

14. From Me To You (2008)

Before the John Lewis adverts became such a firm fixture in the Christmas calendar, this simple 2008 offering focused primarily on the art of present giving, with very little emotional impact.

The short film depicts a variety of individuals paired with their ideal presents, from a coffee machine to a chemistry set and even hairdryer for a long-haired dog.

For those who sometimes struggle to find the perfect gift for their loved ones, the adverts sign-off message – “If you know the person, you’ll find the present” – may leave them feeling even more perplexed than they were before.

The advert is set to a cover of The Beatles song “From Me To You”, which was recorded by Matt Spinner, a member of the John Lewis IT department, and the retailer’s music society.

13. Shadows (2007)

John Lewis’ first Christmas advert, which draws comparisons with the lamp sequence opening of every Pixar film, shows a group of people of people creating a shadow on a wall by stacking a variety of different objects.

The end product is an image of a woman walking her dog, with the tagline: “Whoever you’re looking for this Christmas.”

Set to the classical tune “Morning Serenade” from Romeo and Juliet, we appreciate the sentiment behind the advert, which highlights the power of imagination.

However, it fails to pack the same emotional punch of the adverts that followed.

12. Sweet Child O’ Mine (2009)

This decade-old advert provides us with a reminder of what it is like to feel the joy of Christmas as a child.

The short film depicts various children opening gifts that would typically be given to adults, such as a laptop, coffee machine and a handbag, with the tagline: “Remember how Christmas used to feel? Give someone that feeling.”

The advert was the first John Lewis Christmas campaign to be created by agency adam&eveDDB (formerly Adam & Eve), and is set to a cover of the Guns N’Roses song “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, performed by Taken By Trees.

While the advert is still primarily focused on material gifts, it definitely paved the way for John Lewis’ future sentimental campaigns.

11. Moz the Monster (2017)

The 2017 John Lewis Christmas advert debunked the myth that children must be fearful of the monster under the bed, as a child develops a close bond with a friendly imaginary monster Moz who takes refuge in his room.

The campaign demonstrates the purity of childhood friendship, set to the a cover of the Beatles song “Golden Slumbers” by band Elbow.

While the short film may not have been the retailer’s most emotional festive advert, it did strike a chord with all those who may be able to relate to creating imaginary friends and having adventures as children when it was past their bedtime.

10. The Boy and the Piano (2018)

The firm’s 2018 offering featured its first celebrity star, courtesy of Sir Elton John.

The three-minute film depicts a retrospective of the performer's life and career, culminating with a four-year-old Elton unwrapping his first ever piano, a gift from his grandmother at Christmas.

Set to his performance of “Your Song”, his major 1971 breakthrough hit, the advert provides a stirring insight into the potential after-effects the perfect gift can have on the trajectory of a person’s life.

