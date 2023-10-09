Every Jewish family in UK affected by events in Israel, says chief rabbi

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (Getty Images)

All Jewish families in the UK have been affected “in one way or another” by the events in Israel, the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth said.

Israel declared itself at war after a surprise dawn attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday. They launched the raid with paragliders and motorbikes after crossing the Gaza border by bulldozing a reinforced border wall. More than 1,000 people have died following an outbreak of violence between both sides.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis said that British Jews have been left “deeply shocked” by the deadly clashes.

He told Sky News: “The first question we are asking people when giving them a call in the UK is ‘how is everyone in your family?’

“Because there certainly isn’t a Jewish family in the UK which hasn’t been affected in one way or another by this.

“And also, I have been inundated with so many messages of support and solidarity from so many people throughout Britain, and I sense that there is no civilised person who can be unmoved, who can’t be deeply shocked by these scenes, by seeing what has transpired.

“I know that there are many, many people who are with those who are suffering in Israel right now.”

It comes after the Metropolitan Police increased patrols after reports of people in London celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Condemning the celebrations, Mayor Sadiq Khan said “hate crime will not be tolerated... now or never”. Home secretary Suella Braverman urged officers to “use the full force of the law” against displays of support for Hamas.

The Met said: “We are aware the conflict may lead to protests over coming days.

“A plan is in place to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.”