Every InStyle Editor Owns (And Loves) This Backpack — And It’d Be The Perfect Gift

Chloe Anello
·4 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Dagne Dover Dakota backpack comes in three sizes and eight different colors. Oh, and it's on sale.

<p>Dagne Dover</p>

Dagne Dover

As professional shoppers, we InStyle commerce editors have seen and tried it all. Those Spanx faux leather leggings everyone loves? Of course. The trendy LED light wand Solawave? Definitely. The cozy Aritzia Super Puff? Duh. And while we all have our favorites among the viral products, very rarely do we come across an item that all of us love. But miracles happen sometimes, especially when it comes to Dagne Dover and its Dakota backpack.

Not only did we call this our best overall backpack to shop, but we also realized one day in the office that we all owned it — not unlike the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme that still exists rent-free in my mind — while it sat sturdily next to our desks (that’s the durable neoprene in action). It first began as a conversation between me and fellow senior commerce editor Shannon Bauer, who owns it in a fall-friendly olive green. Commerce writer Caitlyn Martyn chimed in telling us she desperately wanted one. A few weeks later, she got one of her own in the same green. Then suddenly we noticed more and more staffers around the office on InStyle, Byrdie, and People magazines owned the backpack.

And if you asked every single one of us, we’d all say the same thing: it’s the best backpack ever. “It has all the pockets I need — laptop sleeve, internal water bottle holder, front zip compartment — as well as the ones I wouldn't have thought of: the zippered pockets at the back are perfect for a small wallet or passport and stay protected against pick-pocketers,” says Bauer. Martyn even went as far to say it “revolutionized commuting” for her.

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Price at time of publish: $146 (Originally $195) at Dagnedover.com

Shipping: Free over $75

Returns: 90 days from delivery date

I have it in all three sizes — I told you, I love this backpack — but speaking strictly about the medium size, which we all agreed is the most useful and goldilocks-esque size, you can cram literally whatever you want in it without it looking too bulky. In case you don’t believe me, take it from Martyn: “I’m able to fit everything I need for a day at the office and a gym workout to follow or an overnight at my boyfriend’s apartment with my skincare and makeup bags in tow,” she says. And best of all, it protects everything properly.

<p>Caitlyn Martyn</p>

Caitlyn Martyn

The water-resistant, hand-washable material flexes with the items stored inside. It offers a soft, shock-absorbent landing for valuables, like a work laptop, and never feels like it might accidentally pop open thanks to the chunky, durable zipper. Opt for the medium size in order to receive a shoe bag and matching neoprene pouch. Newer models also have a sleeve on the back to slide over a suitcase handle. (My nearly four-year-old version does not have this handy feature, and I’m definitely jealous of those who have this added benefit.)

The backpack for me has made it through numerous commutes to the office, overnight stays at hotels, and one puppy who enjoyed chewing on straps of things. With the cushioned straps, my back has never hurt, even when I definitely carry more than I should inside. This backpack can take a beating to be sure. It does wrinkle a bit if laid flat for a prolonged period of time — a mistake I have made — so I recommend stuffing it when not in use to allow it to keep its shape. But that’s the worst of it: you never need to worry about accidental holes or broken straps.

Buy this backpack for the notorious schlepper in your life because it doesn’t have to be for a student. It looks sleek and professional and, if we may, pretty freaking chic. As Bauer puts it, “The design doesn't make me feel like a kid who's hopping on the bus to kindergarten,” a downside of a majority of the backpacks out there. Need we say more? Slap a bow on this bad boy and give it to any loved one this holiday.

:

You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the