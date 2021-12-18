Every Guillermo del Toro Movie Ranked, From ‘Mimic’ to ‘Nightmare Alley’

There isn’t another filmmaker quite like Guillermo del Toro.

While he’s been working since 1993, he’s only made 11 films. But each one of those films is so singularly well-crafted and emotionally resonant, that they stand out as being unlike any other films being made today (or really any other time). Del Toro stuffs these bejeweled treasures, made with clockwork intricacy, full of ghosts and ghouls and phantasmagorical creatures. But more than that they are populated by human characters that sport actual and psychic scars, made whole or irreparably damaged by their encounter with the unknown. Whether in English or Spanish, with the tiniest budget or the most expansive, del Toro maintains his creative vision through it all.

It’s with this in mind that we are looking back at his entire filmography, from the least to most mind-altering and including (of course), his latest feat, the dark carnival noir “Nightmare Alley” (out now).