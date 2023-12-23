Every golf fan needs this Masters Yule Log video from the Butler Cabin for Christmas

Yes, the Yule Log is a Christmas Day tradition like no other, a continuous video of a fireplace with holiday tunes played over it.

But what about a Yule Log video for the golf fan in you?

There’s an answer for that, courtesy of the Masters’ YouTube channel. It’s a roaring fireplace … in the famed Butler Cabin at Augusta, where the famed green jackets are handed out.

There’s no music behind the crackling fire, unfortunately, but I think I have just the tune to use in combination with the video below …

Here’s the Masters Yule Long and the soundtrack you need:

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek