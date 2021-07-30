Here’s what every first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will make next season

First-round draft selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a “scale” value depending on what pick they’re selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.

Below is the first-year salary scale value for each first-round selection in the 2021 NBA Draft (based on the 2021-22 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80 percent or as much as 120 percent of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.

The NBA Players Association agreed to a modified collective-bargaining agreement last year that could impact player salaries for two seasons.

First pick: Cade Cunningham, $8,375,100.

Second pick: Jalen Green, $7,493,500.

Third pick: Evan Mobley, $6,729,300.

Fourth pick: Scottie Barnes, $6,067,10.

Fifth pick: Jalen Suggs, $5,494,200.

Sixth pick: Josh Giddey, $4,990,000,

Seventh pick: Jonathan Kuminga, $4,555,300.

Eighth pick: Franz Wagner, $4,173,200.

Ninth pick: Davion Mitchell, $3,836,100.

10th pick: Ziaire Williams, $3,644,300.

11th pick: James Bouknight, $3,462,000.

12th pick: Josh Primo, $3,289,000.

13th pick: Chris Duarte, $3,124,600.

14th pick: Moses Moody, $2,968,400.

15th pick: Corey Kispert, $2,819,700.

16th pick: Alperen Sengun, $2,678,900,

17th pick: Trey Murphy, $2,544,800.

18th pick: Tre Mann, $2,417,700.

19th pick: Kai Jones, $2,308,800.

20th pick: Jalen Johnson, $2,216,300.

21st pick: Keon Johnson, $2,127,600.

22nd pick: Isaiah Jackson, $2,042,600.

23rd pick: Usman Garuba, $1,961,100.

24th pick: Josh Christopher, $1,882,700.

25th pick: Quentin Grimes, $1,807,300.

26th pick: Bones Hyland, $1,747,400.

27th pick: Cam Thomas, $1,696,900,

28th pick: Jaden Springer, $1,686,500.

29th pick: Day’Ron Sharpe, $1,674,200.

30th pick: Santi Aldama, $1,662,100.