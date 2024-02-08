Every February 2024 New York Fashion Week Event That's Open to the Public

Soon, New York City will be filled with even more impeccably dressed trendsetters, statuesque models and on-the-ground street photographers capturing all the best looks. That can only mean one thing: New York Fashion Week is finally here.

But who said industry insiders get to have all the fun? Below, we've compiled a list of all the New York Fashion Week events that are open to the public — no invitation needed.

Valentino pop-up cafe at Sartiano's

Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

99 Prince St.

To celebrate its new SoHo boutique next door, Valentino is taking over Sartiano's, turning it into a Pink PP Valentino Cafe for a week. There's a special menu, as well as a Valentino cocktail. You can make a reservation on Resy.

NYFW: The Menu

Friday, Feb. 9 through Wednesday, Feb. 14

Across New York City

Twenty-five restaurants across Manhattan — American Bar, b'artusi, Bangkok Supper Club, Bluestone Lane, Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, Fouquet's, Hav & Mar, Holiday Bar, Jac's on Bond, Jean's, Librae Bakery, Little Ruby's Cafe, Loring Place, Momofuku, Nami Nori, Pebble Bar, Popup Bagels, Ray's, Roxy Bar, Sogno Toscano, Soho Diner, Temple Bar, Temple Court and The Bar Room at The Beekman, Tigre and Wayan — will offer exclusive fashion week menu items for from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14. Customers will also have the opportunity to win tickets to a September 2024 runway show, as well as a VIP shopping experience. For more information, visit here.

NYFW Backstage

Friday, Feb. 9 through Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

21 Greene St.

NYFW Backstage is a five-day pop-up open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis that'll host designer Q&As, live-streamed runway shows, interactive experiences, official NYFW merch and more. Guests can secure a spot by purchasing a VIP Entry ticket or Designer Event ticket. For more information, visit here.

NYFW: The Experience

Friday, Feb. 9 through Tuesday, Feb. 13

Across New York City

On Location is offering fans access to runway shows, with tickets to Altuzarra, Bach Mai, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Cucculelli Shaheen, Gigi Burris, Libertine, Private Policy, Prozena Schouler, Sergio Hudson, The Blonds and more available for purchase. For more information, visit here.

NYFW at Olly Olly Market

Friday, Feb. 9 through Tuesday, Feb. 13

601 W. 26th St.

Stop by Olly Olly Market on the ground floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building (a main hub for the Fall 2024 shows) for runway watch parties, DJ sets, merchandise giveaways and a fashion week-themed bar menu at Bar Avant. There will also be a Fit Check Step and Repeat shot by a professional photographer on Feb. 9 and 10. For more information, visit here.

3.1 Phillip Lim Exhibition

Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

408 Broadway

3.1 Phillip Lim's Fall 2024 collection is the inspiration for "Intersections," a gallery-style exhibition that celebrates community across disciplines, including architecture and set design, music, poetry, photography, film and graphic design. You can visit it on Saturday and Sunday, plus view the new collection.

