Every Episode Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Will Soon Be Streaming For Free

More than 17 years after the final episode aired, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains one of the most beloved and influential TV shows of its era.

It’s the show that made losers cool and gave us a badass action hero female lead long before Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

So it’s awesome to hear that all 144 episodes of the genre-smashing supernatural drama – which originally ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 – will be available to stream on Channel 4’s free All 4 service from 1st June.

If you’ve been enjoying traditional linear TV during lockdown, you’ll also be able to tune into individual episodes of Buffy on weekdays evenings at 11pm on E4.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4 said: “We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years.

“This for many is a long awaited chance to relive this iconic series. For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!”

If you haven’t seen Buffy since back in the day, a lockdown re-watch will also let you decide whether cast members Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), Alyson Hannigan (Willow), Nicholas Benson (Xander), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) and Anthony Head (Rupert) really did have to wear the worst outfits.

While you wait for Buffy to be added to All 4, Netflix has added a whole host of treats to its library this bank holiday weekend. All 4 has also recently added every single episodes of Scrubs to its streaming service.

