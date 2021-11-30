Every Double-Jabbed Adult To Be Offered Booster By End Of January - Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: PAUL GROVER via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has pledged that every double-jabbed adult will be offered a booster by the end of the January

It comes after the government announced it was dramatically ramping up its vaccination programme and reintroduced covid measures including mask wearing.

The prime minister told a Downing Street press conference: “The target that we’ve set ourselves is to offer a booster to everyone eligible by the end of January.

“As with the first jabs, we will be working through people by age group going down in five-year bands, because it is vital that the older and the more clinically vulnerable get that added protection first.

“So, even if you have had your second jab over three months ago and you are now eligible, please don’t try and book until the NHS says it is your turn.”

Booster jabs have been extended to 18 to 39-year-olds with the waiting time between second and third doses halved to three months.

