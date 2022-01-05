The Masked Singer: All the clues and theories for season three

Whether you think it's utter genius or utterly bonkers, ITV's The Masked Singer UK has definitely got everyone buzzing on social media. Famous faces, hidden underneath elaborate costumes, showcase their vocals in front of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, who are then tasked with trying to uncover their identities (without much any luck).

Some of the contestants are clearly professional singers and performers, while some definitely aren't. As well as listening to them perform, the celebrity panel and viewers are also given a couple of clues to help them with their guesses.

Here are all the clues and theories we have about The Masked Singer UK season three so far.

The Masked Singer UK season three clues

Doughnuts

Song: 'Eye Of The Tiger' by Survivor

Clues

  • Liverpudlian accent

  • Reference to football sweets

  • "Extra speedy"

  • "As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury"

Guesses

  • Michael Owen

  • Steven Gerrard

  • Gary Linekar

  • John Bishop

Panda

Song: 'Levitating' by Dua Lipa

Clues

  • Solitary

  • Introvert *and* extrovert

  • Possible American accent

  • "Oh I do love an adventure"

  • "I’ve always followed my own path."

  • "It’s not the first time I’ve been animated"

Guesses

  • Natalie Imbruglia

  • Emily Atack

  • Kate Hudson

  • Helen Skelton

  • Keeley Hawes

Rockhopper

Song: 'Higher Love' by Steve Winwood

Clues

  • "I'm here to bring you a show!"

  • Possible American accent

  • Reference to The Greatest Showman

  • Ability to jump

  • "This penguin made headlines by being the first..."

Guesses

  • Alesha Dixon

  • Michelle Williams

  • Oti Mabuse

  • Kimberley Wyatt

  • Nicole Scherzinger


Poodle

Song: 'Rocket Man' by Elton John

Clues

  • Glamorous

  • "Fabulous!"

  • Anne and Mary dog collar

  • "I once went on very long walkies"

Guesses

  • Paul O'Grady

  • Rylan Clark-Neal

  • Michael Ball

  • Gary Barlow

  • Tom Chaplin from Keane

Robobunny

Song: 'Saving All My Love For You' by Whitney Houston

Clues

  • A “real softie who’s part of a machine”

  • Peroxide polish sprayed on the costume, possible blonde hair reference?

  • "I might be made of metal, but that doesn’t stop me making a splash"

Guesses

  • Jeremy Clarkson

  • James May

  • Mark Feehily from Westlife

  • Tom Daley

  • Paddy McGuinness

  • Vinnie Jones

Mushroom

Song: 'It’s Oh So Quiet' by Bjork

Clues

  • Able to do accents, including Yorkshire and Irish

  • Can take many forms, possibly an actor?

  • "[I] want to bring peace and love man"

  • Likes to start new things

Guesses

  • Rebel Wilson

  • Vogue Williams

  • Clodagh McKenna

  • Vicky McClure

  • Aisling Bea

Traffic Cone

Song: 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley

Clues

  • Radio

  • "Sporting chance"

  • "There ain’t no Plan B. I’m the OG TC."

  • "Troublemaker"

  • Pie in their lunchbox

  • "I made my money taking my top off"

Guesses

  • Peter Andre

  • Steve Coogan

  • Chris Kamara

  • Will Mellor

  • Jon Champion

  • Olly Murs

Firework

Song: 'Domino' by Jessie J

Clues:

  • Coronation Street

  • "Pocket rocket”

  • "Bundle of energy"

  • Conscious of style

  • "I light up the street with a different kind of flash."

Guesses

  • Arlene Foster

  • Lulu

  • Joanne Froggatt

  • Melanie Sykes

  • Jodie Kidd

  • Mel C

Bagpipes

Song: 'Song 2' by Blur

Clues:

  • Scottish?

  • Plays instruments

  • Bagels, tennis rackets and bagpipes in the VT

  • Dog tag said “Annette”

  • "I played a wee tune with a tumbling rock"

Guesses:

  • Alan Cumming

  • Dermot O'Leary

  • Grayson Perry

  • Richard Madden

  • John McEnroe

  • Paul Hollywood

Lionfish

Song: 'Nessun Dorma' by Giacomo Puccini

Clues:

  • Started career late

  • "I’ve appeared in places I’ve never been."

Guesses:

  • Eddie Izzard

  • Joe Lycett

  • Jason Donovan

  • Will Young

  • Jack Dee

  • Lin Manuel Miranda

Eliminated The Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants

Snow Leopard - Gloria Hunniford

Song: 'Big Spender' by Shirley Bassey

Clues:

  • Dynasty

  • Hollywood

  • "Total pussycat"

  • "Just like cats, I’m not a fan of water."

Guesses:

  • Judi Dench

  • Jane Seymour

  • Shirley Bassey

  • Joan Collins

  • Gloria Hunniford

Chandelier - Heather Small from M People

Song: 'Crazy' by Patsy Cline

Clues:

  • Decorative boat

  • Medals

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday on ITV.

