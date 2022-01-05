The Masked Singer: All the clues and theories for season three
Whether you think it's utter genius or utterly bonkers, ITV's The Masked Singer UK has definitely got everyone buzzing on social media. Famous faces, hidden underneath elaborate costumes, showcase their vocals in front of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, who are then tasked with trying to uncover their identities (without
much any luck).
Some of the contestants are clearly professional singers and performers, while some definitely aren't. As well as listening to them perform, the celebrity panel and viewers are also given a couple of clues to help them with their guesses.
Here are all the clues and theories we have about The Masked Singer UK season three so far.
The Masked Singer UK season three clues
Doughnuts
Song: 'Eye Of The Tiger' by Survivor
Clues
Liverpudlian accent
Reference to football sweets
"Extra speedy"
"As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury"
Guesses
Michael Owen
Steven Gerrard
Gary Linekar
John Bishop
Panda
Song: 'Levitating' by Dua Lipa
Clues
Solitary
Introvert *and* extrovert
Possible American accent
"Oh I do love an adventure"
"I’ve always followed my own path."
"It’s not the first time I’ve been animated"
Guesses
Natalie Imbruglia
Emily Atack
Kate Hudson
Helen Skelton
Keeley Hawes
Rockhopper
Song: 'Higher Love' by Steve Winwood
Clues
"I'm here to bring you a show!"
Possible American accent
Reference to The Greatest Showman
Ability to jump
"This penguin made headlines by being the first..."
Guesses
Alesha Dixon
Michelle Williams
Oti Mabuse
Kimberley Wyatt
Nicole Scherzinger
Poodle
Song: 'Rocket Man' by Elton John
Clues
Glamorous
"Fabulous!"
Anne and Mary dog collar
"I once went on very long walkies"
Guesses
Paul O'Grady
Rylan Clark-Neal
Michael Ball
Gary Barlow
Tom Chaplin from Keane
Robobunny
Song: 'Saving All My Love For You' by Whitney Houston
Clues
A “real softie who’s part of a machine”
Peroxide polish sprayed on the costume, possible blonde hair reference?
"I might be made of metal, but that doesn’t stop me making a splash"
Guesses
Jeremy Clarkson
James May
Mark Feehily from Westlife
Tom Daley
Paddy McGuinness
Vinnie Jones
Mushroom
Song: 'It’s Oh So Quiet' by Bjork
Clues
Able to do accents, including Yorkshire and Irish
Can take many forms, possibly an actor?
"[I] want to bring peace and love man"
Likes to start new things
Guesses
Rebel Wilson
Vogue Williams
Clodagh McKenna
Vicky McClure
Aisling Bea
Traffic Cone
Song: 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley
Clues
Radio
"Sporting chance"
"There ain’t no Plan B. I’m the OG TC."
"Troublemaker"
Pie in their lunchbox
"I made my money taking my top off"
Guesses
Peter Andre
Steve Coogan
Chris Kamara
Will Mellor
Jon Champion
Olly Murs
Firework
Song: 'Domino' by Jessie J
Clues:
Coronation Street
"Pocket rocket”
"Bundle of energy"
Conscious of style
"I light up the street with a different kind of flash."
Guesses
Arlene Foster
Lulu
Joanne Froggatt
Melanie Sykes
Jodie Kidd
Mel C
Bagpipes
Song: 'Song 2' by Blur
Clues:
Scottish?
Plays instruments
Bagels, tennis rackets and bagpipes in the VT
Dog tag said “Annette”
"I played a wee tune with a tumbling rock"
Guesses:
Alan Cumming
Dermot O'Leary
Grayson Perry
Richard Madden
John McEnroe
Paul Hollywood
Lionfish
Song: 'Nessun Dorma' by Giacomo Puccini
Clues:
Started career late
"I’ve appeared in places I’ve never been."
Guesses:
Eddie Izzard
Joe Lycett
Jason Donovan
Will Young
Jack Dee
Lin Manuel Miranda
Eliminated The Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants
Snow Leopard - Gloria Hunniford
Song: 'Big Spender' by Shirley Bassey
Clues:
Dynasty
Hollywood
"Total pussycat"
"Just like cats, I’m not a fan of water."
Guesses:
Judi Dench
Jane Seymour
Shirley Bassey
Joan Collins
Gloria Hunniford
Chandelier - Heather Small from M People
Song: 'Crazy' by Patsy Cline
Clues:
Decorative boat
Medals
The Masked Singer airs on Saturday on ITV.
