The Masked Singer: All the clues and theories for season three

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Whether you think it's utter genius or utterly bonkers, ITV's The Masked Singer UK has definitely got everyone buzzing on social media. Famous faces, hidden underneath elaborate costumes, showcase their vocals in front of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, who are then tasked with trying to uncover their identities (without much any luck).

Some of the contestants are clearly professional singers and performers, while some definitely aren't. As well as listening to them perform, the celebrity panel and viewers are also given a couple of clues to help them with their guesses.

Here are all the clues and theories we have about The Masked Singer UK season three so far.

The Masked Singer UK season three clues



Doughnuts

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Eye Of The Tiger' by Survivor

Clues

Liverpudlian accent

Reference to football sweets

"Extra speedy"

"As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury"

Guesses

Michael Owen

Steven Gerrard

Gary Linekar

John Bishop

Panda

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Levitating' by Dua Lipa

Clues

Solitary

Introvert *and* extrovert

Possible American accent

"Oh I do love an adventure"

"I’ve always followed my own path."

"It’s not the first time I’ve been animated"



Guesses

Natalie Imbruglia

Emily Atack

Kate Hudson

Helen Skelton

Keeley Hawes

Rockhopper

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Higher Love' by Steve Winwood

Clues

"I'm here to bring you a show!"

Possible American accent

Reference to The Greatest Showman

Ability to jump

"This penguin made headlines by being the first..."



Guesses

Alesha Dixon

Michelle Williams

Oti Mabuse

Kimberley Wyatt

Nicole Scherzinger



Poodle

Photo credit: Vincent DolmanITV

Song: 'Rocket Man' by Elton John

Clues

Glamorous

"Fabulous!"

Anne and Mary dog collar

"I once went on very long walkies"

Guesses

Paul O'Grady

Rylan Clark-Neal

Michael Ball

Gary Barlow

Tom Chaplin from Keane

Robobunny

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Saving All My Love For You' by Whitney Houston

Clues

A “real softie who’s part of a machine”

Peroxide polish sprayed on the costume, possible blonde hair reference?

"I might be made of metal, but that doesn’t stop me making a splash"

Guesses

Jeremy Clarkson

James May

Mark Feehily from Westlife

Tom Daley

Paddy McGuinness

Vinnie Jones

Mushroom

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'It’s Oh So Quiet' by Bjork

Clues

Able to do accents, including Yorkshire and Irish

Can take many forms, possibly an actor?

"[I] want to bring peace and love man"

Likes to start new things

Guesses

Rebel Wilson

Vogue Williams

Clodagh McKenna

Vicky McClure

Aisling Bea

Traffic Cone

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley

Clues

Radio

"Sporting chance"

"There ain’t no Plan B. I’m the OG TC."

"Troublemaker"

Pie in their lunchbox

"I made my money taking my top off"

Guesses

Peter Andre

Steve Coogan

Chris Kamara

Will Mellor

Jon Champion

Olly Murs

Firework

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Domino' by Jessie J

Clues:

Coronation Street

"Pocket rocket”

"Bundle of energy"

Conscious of style

"I light up the street with a different kind of flash."

Guesses

Arlene Foster

Lulu

Joanne Froggatt

Melanie Sykes

Jodie Kidd

Mel C

Bagpipes

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Song 2' by Blur

Clues:

Scottish?

Plays instruments

Bagels, tennis rackets and bagpipes in the VT

Dog tag said “Annette”

"I played a wee tune with a tumbling rock"

Guesses:

Alan Cumming

Dermot O'Leary

Grayson Perry

Richard Madden

John McEnroe

Paul Hollywood

Lionfish

Photo credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Song: 'Nessun Dorma' by Giacomo Puccini

Clues:

Started career late

"I’ve appeared in places I’ve never been."

Guesses:

Eddie Izzard

Joe Lycett

Jason Donovan

Will Young

Jack Dee

Lin Manuel Miranda

Eliminated The Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants

Snow Leopard - Gloria Hunniford

Photo credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV

Song: 'Big Spender' by Shirley Bassey

Clues:

Dynasty

Hollywood

"Total pussycat"

"Just like cats, I’m not a fan of water."

Guesses:

Judi Dench

Jane Seymour

Shirley Bassey

Joan Collins

Gloria Hunniford

Chandelier - Heather Small from M People

Photo credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV

Song: 'Crazy' by Patsy Cline

Clues:

Decorative boat

Medals

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday on ITV.



