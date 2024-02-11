Every celebrity at the 2024 Super Bowl

Football’s biggest night of the year is officially here with Super Bowl LVIII, and it’s going to pack a stadium full of eager fans and excited A-listers. Between the high-intensity championship match and Usher’s extravagant halftime show featuring guest artists, who wouldn’t want to be in the stands for the event?

On 11 February, the Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head for the NFL 2024 title against the San Fransisco 49ers. The game will be held for the first time at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking a historic moment for the city. What’s more, if the Chiefs win on Sunday, it’ll be the first time in 20 years a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. Last year, the Kansas City team beat the Philadelphia Eagles by just three points.

With the big day right around the corner, several attendees have already started making their way to the stadium, with many flying in early for pre-game festivities. Among the anxious fans waiting to take their seats are many high-profile guests ready to watch a good game of football.

Here are all the celebrities attending Super Bowl LVIII this weekend

At the top of the list is the Grammy winner who’s been present for most of the Kansas City Chiefs games this season: Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old singer travelled to Vegas from Tokyo, Japan, to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, face off on the field.

Some fans were worried Swift wouldn’t be able to make the game because of her Eras Tour shows abroad. However, the Embassy of Japan issued a formal statement to assure X, formerly known as Twitter, users that she would be there.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement read.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently ‘Speak Now’ to say if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” they continued.

Taylor arriving at the Superbowl with her mom, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Ashley Avignone pic.twitter.com/w8y1dHsujz — The Eras Tour Updates (@TS13ontour) February 11, 2024

On Sunday, Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and her mother, Andrea Swift.

An NBC Right Now report confirmed that Paul Rudd and Stonestreet will also be there on Sunday. The Ant-Man star arrived at the stadium alongside his 18-year-old son, Jack.

(Getty Images)

Other stars who plan on cheering on the Chiefs from seats inside the stadium include Jason Sudeikis, Melissa Etheridge, and Heidi Gardner, according to E! News.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes will be in Vegas to see her husband, Patrick, play alongside Kelce. Speaking of notable partners, Christian McCaffrey’s fiance, Olivia Culpo is sure to be there rooting for the 49ers.

In addition, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day will be performing before the game. The “Queen” of country music, McEntire, will be singing the National Anthem and joined by Daniel Durant, who will be performing the song in sign language.

(Getty Images)

The Super Bowl will be streaming on CBS, Fubo, Paramount+, YouTube, and YouTube TV. Kickoff is at 6.30pm ET.

You can follow along with all of the latest Super Bowl updates here.

