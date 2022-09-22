Every case ex-KCK cop Golubski touched to be reviewed. DA worries the rot runs deeper

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·7 min read
Katie Moore/The Star

Now that former detective Roger Golubski has been arrested by the FBI and charged in federal court with six counts stemming from his alleged abuse and kidnapping of two Black women over several years, the absolutely essential next step for law enforcement officials in Kansas City, Kansas, is to launch a full-scale, no-exceptions review of every case that led to a conviction based on Golubski’s police work or testimony.

It will be a massive undertaking, but one that is critically important if residents of Wyandotte County are ever to have faith in the prosecutors, police and judges who have meted out justice there over the past several decades. Golubski stands accused not just in the two cases in which the Department of Justice has brought its charges, but in a long list of other cases in which Black women have alleged for years he used his badge to prey on them, and to punish others.

At least one proven case of a false conviction in a case he investigated has already been established, and credible complaints of others have been made for years. The response from local law enforcement officials has been woefully inadequate at every step.

There has yet to be a formal investigation by the KCK police department determining to what degree Golubski was allowed to act with impunity until his retirement in 2010, or why leaders in subsequent years failed to evaluate and share with the public organizational weaknesses that may have aided his wrongdoing.

Given that record, we were strongly encouraged Wednesday by an emphatic statement by Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree, who told the editorial board that he will fully investigate every case brought to his attention with the name Golubski tied to it.

“Every case that is submitted to our office with Golubski’s name on it is going to be reviewed,” Dupree said. ”We are going to look at it. Why? Because we need to make sure that every conviction that he was on and others hold integrity both today and tomorrow.”

That’s exactly right. Obviously, not every conviction associated with Golubski will be shown to have been mistaken. But every single case he touched must be examined for the stain of corruption. Nothing less than the integrity of the office Dupree holds, and the reputation of the courts and police he works with, hangs in the balance.

Wyandotte County corruption long alleged

The allegations that Golubski’s conduct was just part of a much deeper rot within the Wyandotte County criminal justice system are hardly new. Lamonte McIntyre was released after 23 years in prison in 2017 after a string of evidence surfaced pointing to corruption by Golubski and others, including a prosecutor who withheld evidence, and incompetence in a case involving two homicides he had nothing to do with.

Dupree was prosecutor at the time and moved for McIntyre’s release. The case left him worrying it might have only been a portion of what was wrong within the system.

“That if there was one Lamonte McIntyre, that there may in fact be more Lamonte McIntyres,” he told us. “It goes without saying that if there was more than one Lamonte McIntyre then, sadly, it begs the question, is there more than one Golubski?”

Those are the right questions to ask — but they won’t be answered without a thorough, aggressive approach by Dupree, the police department and others.

For his part, Dupree’s commitment does not go nearly far enough. He notes that his office’s Conviction Integrity Unit — the only one in Kansas, which he created after the McIntrye case — has but one staff attorney, two investigators, and told us it will take time to work through cases brought to his attention.

Of course it will. And it’s likely that three staff members won’t be nearly enough to confront the enormity of the task Golubski’s long trail of alleged abuse has left. If his office needs more resources, Dupree should present a plan to the county and insist on emergency funding — or rearrange his own priorities to fund the additional work in-house.

It’s also not enough to wait for defense attorneys or others — and this has already begun — to bring to his attention cases they believe are tainted.

Dupree’s work, by the way, will only be the start of what’s needed. The KCK police department is long overdue for a close audit, one that looks at the relationships and customs that allowed Golubski to operate with impunity for so long.

We commend Dupree’s promised effort, and intend to hold him to it. He’ll need to do more than simply wait for complaints to land on his desk and depend on a few staffers to work through the mounting pile of cases. At stake are people’s liberty — and the integrity of the criminal justice system itself.

‘That was the opposite of justice’

Wyandotte County residents have been calling out for justice for years. Golubski’s arrest has only amplified those cries. But what they need most is to be able to trust the police, the judges and the prosecutors on whom so much depends.

That trust has been severed over many years. The only way to begin to rebuild it is to open wide the doors of the criminal justice system and apply the disinfectant that only transparency can bring. It also means proactively examining every single case that might involve an innocent person serving time in prison because a rogue cop such as Golubski didn’t play fair.

Beyond the urgent question of whether innocent people are behind bars, others remain in need of forthright answers.

Why, for instance, is Dupree acting only now? He told us the McIntyre investigation had opened eyes to possible corruption years ago. “It was that case that ultimately availed us to the reality that holy crap, something happened under the umbrella of justice out of this office and in this community that was the opposite of justice.”

These cases that Golubski may have improperly influenced have been in need of review for years.

Sarah Swain, a defense lawyer whose client next month is seeking a retrial based on evidence that Golubski may have been involved in framing him and his co-defendant for murder more than 20 years ago, said Dupree is acting because he must.

“Mark Dupree has had five years to wrap his head around the fact that the KCK police department is a cesspool of corruption,” she said.

Whether she’s right or not about the department is still anyone’s guess, because so far no one has done the investigation needed to provide reliable answers.

Conviction Integrity Unit understaffed

Dupree said it’s not been for lack of trying.

“This is something this office has been trying to investigate for the last six years,” he said.

What held things up, he said, “was a conflict of interest in the police department.” Golubski’s partner, Terry Zeigler, was the chief of police at the time. “We didn’t have an investigative arm in this office and we couldn’t use (KCKPD),” Dupree said.

Since then, the Conviction Integrity Unit has investigated more than a dozen cases of possible police corruption or tainted convictions, he said. It found wrongful conviction in at least one, and Olin “Pete” Coones was released in 2020 after 12 years in prison. He died shortly after his release.

Dupree says the CIU is woefully understaffed, and it’s the lone investigative arm in the DA’s office to evaluate what Dupree thinks could be “a lot,” more complaints if Golubski is convicted.

“Give me a team of law enforcement certified investigators,” Dupree said.

He should make a formal proposal to the county commissions — and they should say yes. He should have asked a long time ago.

Golubski is accused of terrorizing Black communities in KCK for 35 years. Any case the DA’s office investigates will take “a lot of time,” and labor to comb through and won’t reap results “with a snap of a finger,” Dupree said.

Nobody expects these reviews to happen overnight. But the people of Wyandotte County have already waited decades for justice where Golubski is concerned, and they should not have had too.

What’s important now is that not only must every complaint connected to a Golubski case be reviewed, but that the culture that allowed it must be exposed and reformed. It’s what Wyandotte County deserves. The district attorney and all the county’s government officials owe the community that much.

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canada's 3x3 basketball team wins Women's Series Final, capping unbeaten run

    Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team put the perfect finish on its 2022 season Sunday, winning the Constanta Finals in Romania with a 21-16 final victory over France. The Canadian squad entered the weekend as the top-ranked team and went undefeated through the preliminary games against Romania, France and Lithuania before beating Germany in the semifinal and France in the final. For a Canadian team led by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, it was the

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press