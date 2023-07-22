Every Barbie-inspired outfit Margot Robbie has worn, ranked from worst to best

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" event in Beverly Hills, California, on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Margot Robbie has worn one showstopping look after another while promoting "Barbie."

The actor's earliest pink outfit and her red, after-party minidress weren't her strongest.

But her most recent ensembles inspired by Barbie dolls helped her shine on the red carpet.

Before the "Barbie" press tour ended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Margot Robbie wore a pink ensemble that was a bit too bold for the classic character.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" event in London, England, on July 12, 2023. Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty Images

She attended a press event in London, England, wearing a Vivienne Westwood ensemble comprised of a miniskirt and structured, balloon-sleeve jacket.

Though the outfit was fun and fashionable, the two-piece set — as well as her fur-covered heels — didn't exactly match the doll's classic aesthetic.

The vibrant minidress Robbie wore to a London red-carpet event was more bombshell than Barbie.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" event in London, England, on July 12, 2023. Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

Robbie looked stunning in the custom-made Dilara Findikoglu minidress, which her stylist said was inspired by a red swimsuit worn by a 1962 doll.

She also wore the strapless, corseted look with slide-on sandals that look a lot like Barbie's famous shoes.

However, the striking red color would have worked better while promoting a different movie, and the dress inspiration wasn't super clear without seeing photos of the doll.

The "Barbie" star's first promotional outfit needed more fun accessories.

Margot Robbie attends CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2023. Gabe Ginsberg/Stringer/Getty Images

Before kicking off her "Barbie" promo tour, Robbie attended CinemaCon in April while wearing a plaid, two-piece set from Prada.

The pink outfit included a wrapped miniskirt and matching bralette with thick straps. She wore the set with pink Christian Louboutin mules and a Chanel anklet.

The outfit was a good starting point for the actor's "Barbie" fashion, but it still could have benefited from a fun hairstyle, brighter makeup, or doll-like accessories.

Similarly, Robbie sparkled at a "Barbie" party in Australia — but her outfit was missing something.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" party in Sydney, Australia, on June 30, 2023. James Gourley/Stringer/Getty Images

No Barbie doll is complete without some jewelry, a mini purse, or other accessories. Robbie, however, seemed to be missing the final touch of her outfit.

Still, her mesh minidress — a vintage, corseted piece from Versace — was perfect for a party, and its baby-pink color perfectly matched old-school Barbie dolls.

A few days earlier, however, she nailed Barbie's summer style.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" event in Beverly Hills, California, on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore a custom Valentino minidress with a halter-neck bodice that wrapped around her chest, and she carried a yellow handbag to add a pop of color.

The beach-ready look also included white pumps, a popular shoe style among Barbie dolls.

Robbie then blended her own style with Barbie's for a fun outfit at an Australian press event.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" event in Sydney, Australia, on June 30, 2023. James Gourley/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore a pink turtleneck top with a metallic miniskirt, both from Versace's 1994 collection.

The actor also donned white sunglasses, purple socks, and heeled loafers, creating a look that was stylish, playful, and perfectly represented her on-screen character.

She wore a deeper shade of pink for a "Barbie" event in Mexico earlier this month, and it paid off.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" event in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 6, 2023. Future Publishing/Getty Images

Robbie's vibrant Balmain ensemble included a mesh, long-sleeved top underneath a leather minidress and pointed pink pumps.

But the real stars of her outfit were her accessories. She wore silver hoop earrings with stars and hearts dangling from them, and a chain belt with a bedazzled star charm.

The fun really started when Robbie began wearing designer versions of actual Barbie doll outfits.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of "Barbie" on July 2, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Robbie looked exactly like a vintage Barbie when she stepped onto a red carpet in South Korea while wearing a pink Versace gown with a sparkling, spaghetti-strap top and tulle skirt.

She was also presented with a traditional, custom hanbok that matched the designer dress.

But before she wore the fluffy dress, Robbie wore a Barbie-inspired look that was even better.

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of "Barbie" on July 2, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Her original outfit — another custom Versace design — included a pink pencil skirt, matching blazer, mesh scarf, and white hat with a pink, polka-dot ribbon.

The outfit looked exactly like the one worn by the 1985 Day to Night Barbie, whose outfit was reversible and turned into a version of the second dress worn by Robbie.

The next day, Robbie wore another standout outfit complete with a heart-shaped purse.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" press event in Seoul, South Korea, on July 3, 2023. Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Moschino is one of the most fitting brands Robbie could have worn during her "Barbie" press tour, and this look proves it.

The outfit included a bedazzled crop top, sparkling miniskirt, and short jacket, all of which matched her bow-adorned cap and quilted purse.

The actor looked like a 1960s Barbie come to life when she stepped onto the pink carpet at the London premiere.

Margot Robbie attends the London, England, "Barbie" premiere on July 12, 2023. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown crafted from pink silk. It had a corseted bodice, a column skirt, and a rose embellishment with a long train attached. She also wore a white fur shawl briefly on the red carpet.

The outfit was inspired by one worn by "Enchanted Evening" Barbie, a doll that was released in 1960.

Robbie can pull off any Barbie-inspired look, but she really rocks '90s styles.

Margot Robbie attends a Barbie event in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 7, 2023. Hector Vivas/Stringer/Getty Images

At an event in Mexico, for example, she wore a colorful, printed minidress from Pucci and crimped hair that made her look just like the Totally Hair doll from 1992.

Fans of Barbie and Robbie alike can agree that her Los Angeles premiere outfit was the perfect choice for the event.

Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles, California, "Barbie" premiere on July 9, 2023. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

One of the most famous, classic Barbies is the 1961 Solo in the Spotlight doll. So it makes sense that Robbie would copy her sparkling, strapless dress with a tulle lining for one of her biggest promotional events.

Schiaparelli designed the recreation, which also included a red flower at the skirt, black gloves, and a pink scarf that Robbie carried.

