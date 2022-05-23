Every 'American Idol' winner's song, ranked worst to best (even Noah Thompson's 'One Day Tonight')

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Anthem, thy name is “American Idol.”

You know what we’re talking about, right? Those slow-building songs that land in midtempo purgatory and blast out a checklist of cliches: Hope? Check. Gratefulness? Check. Inspirational? Check. Timeless quality? Ah. We’ll get back to you.

Every season of “American Idol” – Season 20 wrapped Sunday, with the crowning of Noah Thompson as our new winner – culminates with the winner shakily singing center stage while trying to control a kaleidoscope of emotions. The middling performances we can forgive, but the lackluster construction of those “coronation” songs? No excuses, really.

A few “Idol”-winning favorites still nab airplay, primarily Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” and David Cook’s “The Time of My Life.”

But can anyone but the most ardent Jordin Sparks fan recall the name of her crowning song? Caleb Johnson’s? Nick Fradiani’s?

From construction worker to 'American Idol' winner: Noah Thompson says 'it's changed everything'

'American Idol' reunion: Laine Hardy returns to perform in special airing days after arrest

Yes, we understand. These all-purpose plug-and-play offerings bestowed upon contestants – save for Chayce Beckham, the first “Idol” winner to write his tune – are forgettable. And with most of them, that’s actually a blessing.

But a handful warrant continued recognition, so we’ll salute them – while also ranking the history of “American Idol” coronation songs from worst to first.

All 'American Idol' winners, ranked. How does your favorite fare?

20. Lee DeWyze, 'Beautiful Day' (2010)

Of all U2 songs to cover, sure, Lee, pick one of their most treasured that also won three Grammy Awards. Talk about unrealistic expectations. There is a mildly appealing gravelly texture to DeWyze’s version, which otherwise sounds like a glorified karaoke bar performance.

19. Taylor Hicks, 'Do I Make You Proud?' (2006)

No, not a lot of pride emanating from this one. But despite this, Hicks’ schlocky anthem of gratitude still debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

18. Scotty McCreery, 'I Love You This Big' (2011)

More than a decade after his win, it’s still incongruous hearing that bass-heavy voice come out of the most aw-shucks dude on the planet since Opie Taylor. This standard ballad of devotion might have fared better without such a childish title and chorus, which really just sounds dopey coming from a then-17-year-old.

17. Trent Harmon, 'Falling' (2016)

Even if you enlist Keith Urban to write your coronation song (along with Dallas Davidson and Brett James), the result might be just another generic blue-eyed soul anthem that even a key change and Harmon’s soaring voice can’t salvage.

'American Idol' season finale: Kentucky crooner Noah Thompson crowned winner after country showdown

16. Laine Hardy, 'Flame' (2019)

Despite positioning himself as primarily a country singer throughout his run, Hardy was bestowed with an innocuous pop-rock thumper (“Put your light, put your light, put your light up,” rinse and repeat) that didn’t, um, ignite top 40 radio. Nor did it buoy his burgeoning Southern rock career.

15. Noah Thompson, 'One Day Tonight' (2022)

With lyrics that target the holy trinity of country music – God, girls and Norman Rockwell families – the song meshes easily with the Kentucky native's unpretentious performing style. The gently-swaying tune is also completely nondescript, which means it's destined for major chart success.

14. Chayce Beckham, '23' (2021)

The combination of Beckham’s whiskey-hued voice, vivid lyrical storytelling and obvious country flair were packaged adeptly enough to send the song to No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. But more important, this is the first self-written coronation song in “Idol” history, so extra kudos for Beckham.

13. Kris Allen, 'No Boundaries' (2009)

On paper, this optimistic skyscraper of a song – co written by then-“American Idol” judge and veteran songwriter Kara DioGuardi with Cathy Dennis and Mitch Allan – is an easily digestible anthem with a message of assurance. But it’s obvious that EVERYONE thought Adam Lambert would take the crown and imbue this power ballad with his trademark drama.

12. Maddie Poppe, 'Going Going Gone' (2018)

Given Poppe’s leanings toward rootsy folk-pop, this Mumford & Sons-esque foot-tapper is one of the more palatable “Idol” offerings in recent seasons. A catchy song written with purpose and matched ideally with the victor’s style – what a concept.

11. Jordin Sparks, 'This Is My Now' (2007)

So many Disney-worthy themes are nestled in this shiny ballad: the emergence of the shy girl and living in the moment among the most literal. As guitars rage melodically, Sparks surges through it with massive notes and earnestness.

10. Candice Glover, 'I Am Beautiful' (2013)

This string of I-am-worth-it platitudes would be unbearable if not for Glover’s wallop of a voice. In her early 20s at the time of her victory, Glover imbues the song with a hint of skepticism and much maturity.

Viva Las Vegas: Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry among acts hosting residencies

9. Just Sam, 'Rise Up' (2020)

The choice of Andra Day’s 2015 empowerment hymn proved a wise one, as Just Sam has a voice worthy of Day’s R&B gem. The recent "Idol" champ doesn’t add any original details, but her gliding vocals effortlessly steer the song.

8. Caleb Johnson, 'As Long As You Love Me' (2014)

Despite debuting with this catchy pop rocker written by The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, the guttural-voiced Johnson seems unfairly forgotten. This crunchy fist-pumper has the dubious distinction as the first “Idol” winner’s song that failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

7. Ruben Studdard, 'Flying Without Wings' (2003)

The velvet-voiced Studdard coated this cover of Westlife’s 1999 ballad with his silky tones and made even those dedicated Claymates still pouting about a Clay Aiken loss smile at his authenticity.

6. Nick Fradiani, 'Beautiful Life' (2015)

Part pub singalong, part song-that-sounds-like-a-Bon-Jovi-castoff, this is a definitive earworm with the pedigree of a co-write by Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba. You must have ice in your veins if you aren’t moved to clap along – for real or in your head – once the chorus kicks in.

Boogie Wonderland: Harry Styles romps through new album in New York

5. Carrie Underwood, 'Inside Your Heaven' (2005)

Of course no one could have guessed the level of success that would await Underwood, but this glossy confection of lite-country-pop would still sound suitable in her live shows. Even before landing in the stardom spotlight, that voice was capable of greatness.

4. Fantasia Barrino, 'I Believe' (2004)

Poised from the start, Barrino slays this R&B-inspirational ballad (co-written by former “Idol” contestant Tamyra Gray), which sent it to a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. David Cook, 'The Time of My Life' (2008)

An alt-rock guitarist-singer at heart, Cook had to soften his edges a bit for his arrival song, the winning entry from the “American Idol” Songwriting Competition (written by Regie Hamm). With a sturdy singalong chorus and its message of no regrets, the song flourishes under Cook’s raspy guidance and a swirling melody.

2. Phillip Phillips, 'Home' (2012)

The best-selling release in “Idol” history is also one of its best, period. Shades of the Dave Matthews Band color Phillips’ vocals as well as the song’s tone, combining for an acoustic guitar shuffler that aims to soothe.

1. Kelly Clarkson, 'A Moment Like This' (2002)

No, this is not just a sentimental pick for the OG “American Idol.” It’s simply a fantastic song for its purpose, a celebration of achievement wrapped in Clarkson’s burgeoning roar of a voice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Idol winners: All 20 coronation songs ranked worst to best

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All 19 'American Idol' winners, ranked. How does your favorite fare?

    Which "American Idol" winner is most worthy? Who barely deserves to be on the list? We rank the show's 19 victors based on talent and success.

  • Kim Kardashian appears to honour boyfriend Pete Davidson with new nail art

    ‘Okay this is adorable,’ commented one fan

  • Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

    MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing. It marked the first time delegates have not endorsed a candidate for governor. Many activists, and one of Kleefisch's rivals, had argued for not endorsing anyone, saying it would fracture the party. The Republic

  • FYI, There's a Ton of V Good Movies Coming Out This Summer

    Yes to superhero movies (Dr. Strange, Thor: Love and Thunder), independent films (Happening, Neptune Frost), and COVID-delayed projects (Top Gun).

  • American Idol Season 20 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

    The wait is almost over: In just over 24 hours, either HunterGirl, Leah Marlene or Noah Thompson will become your next American Idol. But before the season’s three remaining contestants face off in Sunday’s finale (ABC, 8/7c), we have to ask: Which finalist do you predict will win, and which finalist do you believe should […]

  • 'American Idol': Nicolina delivers show's 'treasured moment'... then shockingly eliminated

    With an "American Idol" top five as talented as this, it was anybody's guess who would go home and who would make next week's season finale.

  • This Is Us Says Goodbye, Stranger Things Premieres, and More Shows to Watch This Week

    Big Three forever.

  • 'American Idol': Kentucky crooner Noah Thompson crowned winner after country showdown

    The "American Idol" finale featured all star performances, touching hometown visits — and a new winner crowned. Here's what happened.

  • Soooo, Scott Disick Decided Not to Go to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding in Italy

    Scott Disick decided not to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony in Italy this weekend and was spotted out with friends in LA.

  • Noah Thompson wins ‘American Idol’ — the first time a Kentuckian has won the show

    The soft-spoken country singer from Louisa, Kentucky, is now the “American Idol” champion.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7