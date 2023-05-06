Every Actor Who’s Played Prince Charles, From ‘The Queen’ to ‘The Crown’ (Photos)

As King Charles III is officially crowned, we revisit all the actors who’ve played him on “The Crown” and other productions about the British Royal Family.

Christopher Baines in “The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana”

Baines played the future king in this 1982 TV movie opposite “Dynasty” star Catherine Oxenberg’s Princess Diana.

Jack Farthing in “The Queen”

In this 2006 feature film about the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, Farthing plays Charles. Helen Mirren won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of his mother, Elizabeth I.

Tim Pigott-Smith in “King Charles III”

The late actor, who was known for his roles in “V for Vendetta,” “Remains of the Day,” and “Victoria and Abdul,” starred in this filmed adaptation of the play “King Charles III.”

Pigott-Smith, who died in April 2017, received a posthumous BAFTA nomination for the play, which was set in the then-future as Charles ascended the throne.