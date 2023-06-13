Everwood’s Treat Williams Dead at 71

Veteran actor Treat Williams, who starred in the WB drama Everwood, among many other roles, has died following a motorcycle accident at the age of 71, People magazine reports.

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed that Williams was killed on Monday afternoon when a car cut him off as he was making a turn on his motorcycle. “I’m just devastated,” McPherson said in a statement to People. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from TVLine

Williams first broke out as the star of the 1979 film version of Hair, based on the Broadway musical, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He had more than a hundred film and TV credits over the years, including the films Prince of the City (which earned him another Globe nomination), Once Upon a Time in America and Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.

TV Stars Who Died in 2023

TV Stars We Lost in 2023

View Gallery34 Images

TV fans know him best as Dr. Andrew Brown, the big-city neurosurgeon who moves to a small Colorado town along with his son and daughter on The WB’s Everwood, which ran from 2002 to 2006. Williams earned two Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role. He became TV’s go-to dad, recurring as Severide’s father on Chicago Fire and Neal Caffrey’s dad on White Collar. His other TV credits include Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.