‘Everwood’ Star Treat Williams’ Cause of Death Determined

Almost two months after the death of Treat Williams, the driver involved in the fatal motorcycle accident has been charged, and a cause of death has been determined.

The Vermont State Police confirmed that the Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined the actor “died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash,” according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. The man driving the vehicle that hit Williams’ motorcycle was issued “a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death,” according to state authorities.

On June 12, the prolific actor known for his starring roles in the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwood, died at that age of 71.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

Following news of his death actors Mark Hamill, Wendell Pierce and more shared tributes to Williams. Hamill, who worked with him in The Empire Strikes Back, and shared a photo of the pair together on set. “Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend,” he wrote.

