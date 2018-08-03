Everton's Digne hits back over his 'Liverpool tattoo'

Ink trouble! Everton’s new signing came in for stick as soon as his tattoo was discovered

New Everton signing Lucas Digne has finally responded to claims he has a Liverpool tattoo.

The Frenchman has hit back at claims he has the Reds at heart saying he rejected the chance to play for the Toffee’s Merseyside rivals twice.

The £22m left-back signed for the Premier League side from Barcelona on Wednesday.

He was mocked by Liverpool fans as soon as he landed after his ‘I Never Walk Alone’ tattoo was discovered, of course all rather similar to their club’s motto ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

“My tattoo is not about football,” he said on EvertonTV. “I said no to Liverpool two times. I am Blue!

Tattoo tale: The Frenchman has ‘I Never Walk Alone’ inked across his chest

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football.

“I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.

“When you play with the best players it helps you build your character and, of course, it helps on the training ground and during games, too, because you want to give the best of you.

“I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.”



