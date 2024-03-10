Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Catarina Macario scores again as holders reach FA Cup semis

Catarina Macario scored her second goal in as many games since returning from injury for Chelsea to secure her side a place in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals as they edged past Everton.

Macario, who scored on her Chelsea debut last weekend after 20 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, turned home after an Aggie Beever-Jones pass in the second half to break the deadlock in a testing encounter.

Everton made life difficult for the Women's Super League leaders, pressing them with intensity and limiting the free space in the final third in a close first half.

The Toffees had the better early chances to open the scoring as Chelsea struggled to get going, Kathrine Kuhl twice forcing Zecira Musovic to react quickly and stop deflected efforts.

Chelsea, who should really scored before the break when Jelena Cankovic fired an effort wide from inside the Everton box, entered the second half with a renewed sense of purpose.

They enjoyed more space as Everton tired, and the introduction of substitutes proved to be the difference as the holders showcased their superiority.

Chelsea will find out their semi-final opponents in Tuesday's draw, which takes place at around 08:20 GMT during BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

Chelsea grind out difficult win

This was not the controlling performance which has come to be expected when Chelsea take on Everton.

Emma Hayes' side had won both of the two meetings between these sides so far this season, yet the Toffees were impressive on Sunday as their disciplined performance stifled their opponents' attacking presence.

They found it difficult to create chances from open play before the break, although former Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn nearly netted an early opener when she headed a corner on to the crossbar.

That was to be Bjorn's only set-piece threat, though, as the Swedish centre-back was forced off with a calf issue, adding to Chelsea's lengthening injury list.

Story continues

This was the third game of eight in a congested March for the cup holders, who made six changes to rotate their depleted squad.

Chelsea emerged from the break looking to put their frustrating first half behind them, attacking with greater intensity and forcing Everton to sit deeper in defence.

They enjoyed more freedom, but it was Everton who nearly struck first, Musovic producing a fine stop to palm Elise Stenevik's free-kick on to the bar.

Yet Everton failed to capitalise on any of their chances and the goal gave Chelsea a much-needed cushion as they dug deep to see out the victory.

Katja Snoeijs typified Everton's shortcomings when she failed to meet a Rikke Madsen delivery in the six-yard box, missing a late chance to level the scoring.

Reaching the semi-final keeps alive Chelsea's dream of becoming just the second English side to secure a quadruple, with the WSL leaders already in the League Cup final and the Champions League quarter-finals.