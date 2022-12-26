Everton vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Everton face Wolves in the Premier League today.

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina made his first Premier League appearance since the opening day of the season as he replaced Conor Coady against Wolves.

On-loan Coady was ineligible against his parent club and manager Frank Lampard opted for Mina, who has managed one 90-minute Carabao Cup appearance last month since getting injured in the first game.

Fellow defender Ben Godfrey was on the bench for the first time since breaking a leg in the first game of the season.

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League match in charge saw him make one change from the midweek Carabao Cup win over Gillingham with Hwang Hee-chan replacing Goncalo Guedes.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Gordon, Maupay, McNeil

Wolves: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Hodge, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Costa, Hwang

Everton FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.