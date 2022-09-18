Everton vs West Ham United live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

everton vs west ham united live score premier league latest - Reuters

01:39 PM

Everton fans

had been hoping that Dominic Calvert-Lewin's might be back in the matchday picture for this but he hasn't made the squad.

The England international has not played since May due to a knee injury. He has trained the last couple of weeks.

It is understood manager Frank Lampard has opted to give Calvert-Lewin, who missed a lot of last season with injury, the extra couple of weeks afforded by the international break to ensure he gets back to full fitness.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye makes his first start since returning to the club from Paris St Germain in the summer as one of two changes from Lampard, the other being Asmir Begovic for the injured Jordan Pickford.

01:38 PM

Teams

Everton: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, Gordon. Subs: Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Jakupovic, Garner.

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Antonio. Subs: Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Dawson, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson Palmieri.

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)

01:25 PM

Live blog of Everton vs West Ham coming up

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham. The hosts are on four points from six games and a goal difference of -2. The visitors also have just four points from six fixtures but a goal difference of -5. It's 17th plays 18th in the table for two sides who have aspirations of being the best of the rest in the PL, and neither side can afford many more dud results.

Everton have bolstered their defence with the signings of of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre and made significant improvements to the midfield with the arrivals of Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner.

"From where we were at the end of last season, we had to add through the core of the team (in the transfer market)," said Frank Lampard

"We've deserved more points than what we've got - that doesn't mean anything but it's nice to feel the confidence of being solid and feel like we're going in the right direction.

"It can take time for certain elements of the team to grow but if we can keep more clean sheets - and be more tight and more difficult to beat - that's a big starting point for us.

"We feel confident in ourselves, with the way we're playing. We probably haven't had the rub of the green here at Goodison.

"I feel we can see a strength within the team, but it can take time to translate the performances into results.

"We just have to keep working in the right direction and believe that will come."

Lampard also still has a number of injury issues to contend with as defenders Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey continue to be absent.

We will see who Frank does name in his team any minute now.