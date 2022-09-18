Everton vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of fixture today

Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon as Frank Lampard’s side look to claim their first win of the season.

Optimism is high around Goodison Park but that mood has not been reflected in terms of points, with Everton coming into the weekend in the bottom three despite holding Liverpool to a goalless draw two weeks ago.

West Ham were in action on Thursday, surviving a scare to defeat Danish minnows Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League, but they also need an improvement on domestic results as David Moyes faces his former side.

The Hammers come into the match beneath Everton in the table but have produced good displays against Chelsea and Tottenham in recent weeks. Follow Everton vs West Ham below, following the conclusion to Brentford vs Arsenal.

Everton vs West Ham

Kick off is 2.15pm at Goodison Park

Everton (17th) searching for first win of the season

West Ham (18th) looking to get out of relegation zone

Everton: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, Gordon

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Antonio

Everton FC - West Ham United FC

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:31 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Save! Mikkel Dalmsgaard makes a dainty little run into the box and squeezes in behind the defence as the ball comes through to him. He turns it towards goal but Ramsdale is out quickly and manages to keep the shot out.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Mathias Jensen has to come off after and collision with Gabriel Martinelli and he’s replaced in the Brentford line-up with Shandon Baptiste.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:26 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Gabriel Martinelli continues to ask questions of the Brentford defence and almost comes good through his threaded pass into the box the Kieran Tierney. He lays it off to Bukayo Saka who drills one at goal and forces David Raya into a fine save.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:24 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Ivan Toney is so close to getting played in between the Arsenal centre-backs but William Saliba nudges him off the ball, brings it under control and calmly plays it out from the back.

Two changes for the Bees as Josh Da Silva makes way for Mikkel Dalmsgaard while Frank Onyeka replaces Vitaly Janelt.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played in the match between Brentford and Arsenal. The Gunners have a comfortable lead and have taken their foot off the gas.

They’re stay dominating possession but the tempo has slowed down.

Everton vs West Ham team changes

13:19 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard makes two changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Liverpool last time out as Asmir Begovic replaces the injured Jordan Pickford in goal and Tom Davies is replaced in the middle of the pitch by Idrissa Gueye.

David Moyes makes just one change to the West Ham team that faced Chelsea in their last Premier League game. Aaron Cresswell comes in to replace Emerson.

Everton vs West Ham line-ups

13:16 , Michael Jones

Everton XI: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Iwobi, Gueye, Gray, Maupay, Gordon

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Here's how we're lining up today at Goodison Park! ⚒#EVEWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 18, 2022

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:14 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Mathias Jensen goes to tackle Thomas Partey but slips as he closes in on the Arsenal midfielder. He takes out the man and causes the Arsenal players to swoop in and protest to the referee.

The Gunners are given a free kick but there was little Jensen could do to avoid a clahs once his boots went out from under him.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

13:11 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Chance! Gabriel Martinelli gives away a free kick just outside the Arsenal penalty area and Brentford have the opportunity to get one on target.

Mathias Jensen rolls the ball to Ivan Toney who flicks it up then volleys his effort just over the crossbar!

GOAL! Brentford 0-3 Arsenal (Vieira, 49’)⚽️

13:07 , Michael Jones

49 mins: What a strike! Arsenal bring the ball down the right side of the pitch and send it up to Bukayo Saka. He cuts inside and lays the ball off to Fabio Vieira.

Vieira has a load of space to operate in and touches the ball away to set up a left footed effort that he curls just inside the nearest post!

David Raya is rooted to the spot and can’t keep it out.

Second half: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

13:05 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Brentford get the match back underway. There’s been no changes from either manager at the break. What can the Bees conjure up in this half?

Everton vs West Ham

13:00 , Michael Jones

Coming up later, Everton host West Ham Utd in the final Premier League game of the weekend.

The Toffees are searching for their first win of the season whilst the Hammers are hoping to move out of the relegation zone by collecting all three points.

Kick off for that one is 2.15pm and we’ll bring you the team news as soon as it drops.

HT Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:56 , Michael Jones

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 36 Premier League goals for Arsenal - 18 goals, 18 assists - which is now the second-most of any player while aged 21 or younger for the club in the competition, overtaking Nicolas Anelka (35) and behind only Cesc Fàbregas (63).

HT Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:52 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus is in the goals again as he scored his fourth goal for Arsenal since joining the Gunners in the summer. He added a second after William Saliba put the visitors in front against Brentford.

Half-time: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:48 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: There’s the whistle to end the first half. Arsenal have been fantastic value so far but they’ve had an easy time of things with Brentford not really threatening.

Thomas Frank needs to change things for the next 45 minutes and get the ball up to Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo more often.

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:44 , Michael Jones

43 mins: It’s been an almost perfect start for Arsenal with the potential knock to Gabriel the only blip in this first half. Kieran Tierney shifts inside fomr the right and curls an effort wide of the far post.

Every player in this Arsenal team seems to be playing with loads of confidence.

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:43 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Brentford are just trying to get to the break, they’ve offered very little up top in front of goal so far.

Bukayo Saka receives the ball and cuts inside from the left before fizzing a shot at goal from the edge of the penalty area. Kristoffer Ajer blocks the effort and the Bees boot it away.

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Brentford dink the ball down the line and Mbeumo tussles with Gabriel to get to the ball. The pair fall over each other and the ball rolls out behind.

The assistant referee awards the Bees a corner and Gabriel is fuming at the decision. Arsenal defend it easily enough though.

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:34 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Arsenal defend the corner well and look to break quickly up the pitch. It’s a good hustle from the Brentford players who sprint back into formation and keep the Gunners from crossing the ball into the area.

Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

12:33 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Brentford earn themselves a throw in that Mathias Jensen launches into the box. There’s a scramble in the middle of the penalty area and Ben White is called on to boot the ball out of play.

The next long throw in teases Aaron Ramsdale who thinks about coming to claim it but White takes no chances and nods it behind for a corner.

GOAL! Brentford 0-2 Arsenal (Jesus, 28’)⚽️

12:29 , Michael Jones

28 mins: It’s two! Arsenal’s control of possession has been brilliant so far and it works in their favour again as they push high up the pitch.

Kieran Tierney provides on option out wide on the left and is given the ball by Granit Xhaka. He brings the defenders out of position before returning the pass and allowing Xhaka time to pick out his spot in the box.

He flicks a cross to the edge of the six-yard area and Gabriel Jesus powers his headed effort into the far, top corner.

Brentford 0-1 Arsenal

12:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Gabriel receives the ball and boots it long to Jesus. He brings the ball under control and carries it into the box before sending it across to Thomas Partey.

Partey is encouraged to shoot but gives it to Fabio Vieira on the right side and he knocks it back to Ben White. White slides the ball into the area and finds Jesus who is tackled by Ben Mee allowing Brentford to clear their lines.

Brentford 0-1 Arsenal

12:24 , Michael Jones

21 mins: The ball comes back to Aaron Ramsdale who picks it up and motions to the referee as Gabriel Magalhaes goes down off the ball.

He’s got a problem with his right leg and may have tweaked something. The physios come on to check him over and for now he’ll play on.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Arsenal (Saliba, 18’)⚽️

12:18 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Arsenal take the lead! Bukayo Saka swings the corner into the middle of the box as William Saliba shifts in front Ivan Toney and gets up to meet the ball.

He glances a header over to the back post where the ball hits the upright and bounces over the goal line!

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

12:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Ivan Toney tracks back to help out his team defensively and knocks the ball out for an Arsenal throw in. Ben White chucks it into the box for Bukayo Saka’s run but he’s shrugged off the ball and Brentford send it behind for a corner.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

12:15 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Ben Mee gets the Brentford crowd going with a lunging, sliding tackle on Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese isn’t happy about the power that Mee took him down with but Mee won the ball and knocks it out of play.

Solid defending and the Brentford fans enjoyed it.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

12:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Ben White flicks the ball over to the left side of the pitch where Bryan Mbeumo tries to intercept the pass. The ball comes loose and gets poked up to Gabriel Martinelli on the wing.

He cuts inside and chips a cross into the middle hoping to pick out Gabriel Jesus but Ben Mee is there to boot it clear for the Bees.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

12:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Close! Brentford are spraying the ball out wide and looking to cross it into their front two strikers. Rico Henry brings down a diagonal ball over to the left wing then curls a cross into the far side of the box.

Bryan Mbeumo wins the header bu can’t generate much power and nods it straight to Aaron Ramsdale.

Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

12:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Gabriel Martinelli should score!

He starts the move with a pass back to William Saliba who drives up to the box and sends the ball back to Martinelli. His next touch sends the ball into the left side of the area where Granit Xhaka is in bags of space.

Xhaka controls the ball and draws in the nearest defender before gifting it back to Martinelli who’s moved into the penalty area.

Martinelli wants to shoot but slips at the vital moment and scuffs his effort softly to David Raya.

Kick off: Brentford 0-0 Arsenal

12:02 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus gets the match started and Arsenal boot the ball long. It’s won in the air and nodded back to Jesus who is quickly closed down and has to pass the ball backwards.

Brentford vs Arsenal

11:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams! There’ll be a minute’s silence for the Queen before the game gets underway.

Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank lead the players out onto the pitch carrying floral wreaths that they lay down in the centre circle.

Pre-match thoughts of Mikel Arteta

11:54 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to Sky Sports before kick off and explained why Zinchenko and Odegaard were excluding from today’s squad saying: “Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard are both injured and not available for the game. I don’t know [how long they are out for], there are two different things but we don’t know yet.

“A great learning day last season, when you have tough and difficult moments in life, it is how you take the most out of it and learn to go onto the next one.

“We have to show it on the pitch, we have prepared in the best possible way and we want to put right what happened last season.

“We want to be top of the table again, in order to do that we have to win here, perform and compete at the highest level.”

Arsenal’s key man?

11:49 , Michael Jones

Prior to the weekend, Gabriel Jesus had more touches in the opposition box (66), attempted more dribbles (34) and won more fouls (21) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Super sub

11:44 , Michael Jones

Yoane Wissa has netted five Premier League goals as a substitute since the start of last season, more than any other player.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Playing for the Queen

11:40 , Michael Jones

Black armbands will be worn by both teams today in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

We will wear black armbands today in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



There will also be a period of silence followed by the national anthem. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022

Mikel Arteta’s single most crucial job is ensuring Arsenal have learnt how to overcome setbacks

11:36 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are better. Arsenal are ready. Arsenal are back. From where and what they’re ready for is still up for debate, but the excited masses of supporters have been – entirely understandably – near-giddy at the Gunners sitting top of the early Premier League table.

Unquestionably, there is greater cohesion in parts of the team at the start of this season, better depth in key areas and individual improvement on show in the squad.

On the sidelines, Mikel Arteta continues to cut an invested, demanding figure. He deserves credit for Arsenal being a more watchable, enjoyable (oh, and a more frequently winning) team for sure, even if there remains more than a tinge of over-animation about his technical area dramatics.

More than a few have expressed the opinion of it being faintly comedic watching the Spaniard in action: furiously gesticulating and stretching to bellow orders at a player three yards away from him on a throw-in, or burying his face in his hands after the concession of a goal.

But therein also lies a part of the puzzle to solve which now confronts the Gunners: to truly transition into a side which can compete at the top again, they must be able to handle setbacks far better than the evidence until this point suggests.

Arteta’s most crucial job is ensuring Arsenal have learnt to overcome setbacks

Brentford scoring from range

11:30 , Michael Jones

Brentford have scored an unrivalled four Premier League goals from outside the penalty area this season. They only netted three such goals in the entire 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The Bees have grown in confidence in front of goal but Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney especially keen to get shots off for all around the penalty area.

Win or lose?

11:26 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have gone 23 Premier League matches without a draw - 16 wins, seven defeats - the longest ongoing run of sides currently in the top flight.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brentford’s attacking prowess

11:21 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank’s side have scored 15 top-flight goals this term, a figure bettered only by Manchester City. The Londoners are averaging 2.5 goals per game, compared to 1.3 in their debut Premier League campaign.

They have outperformed their expected goals total (10.2) by almost five and will prove a threat to Arsenal this afternoon.

Thomas Frank reveals Gareth Southgate let him tell Ivan Toney about England call

11:17 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank hailed Gareth Southgate’s classy touch of allowing the Brentford manager to break the news to Ivan Toney that he had made the England squad.

Clinical striker Toney earned his maiden England call-up on Thursday, with the 26-year-old now eyeing the chance to push for a spot at November’s World Cup.

Toney became Brentford’s first England pick in 83 years, leaving the west Londoners in buoyant mood ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

And the Bees’ Danish manager Frank made a point of thanking Southgate for allowing him to share in Toney’s special moment.

Thomas Frank reveals Gareth Southgate let him tell Ivan Toney about England call

Arsenal vs London clubs

11:12 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won five of their last eight league games away to fellow London clubs which is as many as they had in their previous 23 attempts.

They can win three successive top-flight London derbies for the first time since March 2015 if they are victorious today.

Brentford vs Arsenal team changes

11:07 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Brentford team that started in the 5-2 victory against Leeds last time out. Shandon Baptiste and Keane Lewis-Potter drop out with Josh Dasilva and Kristoffer Ajer coming in. It also looks like a change in formation with Frank preferring five at the back against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta meanwhile makes three changes to the Arsenal side that lost to Manchester United. Martin Odegaard isn’t with the squad after picking up a knock in training so Fabio Vieira earns a starting place. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney both return with Oleksandr Zinchenko out injured and Albert Sambi Lokonga on the bench.

Brentford vs Arsenal line-ups

11:02 , Michael Jones

Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Jesus

Introducing our starting XI…



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @kierantierney1 in defence

🇬🇭 @Thomaspartey22 returns

🇵🇹 Vieira makes full PL debut



#️⃣ #BREARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022

Brentford enjoy London derbies

10:54 , Michael Jones

Brentford’s only defeat in their last 17 home league London derbies was a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in October 2021. They have won 13 and drawn three such games during that run including a victory over Arsenal last season.

Can they extend that today or will the Gunners inflict a second defeat on the Bees?

Thomas Frank on Arsenal

10:49 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, says that Arsenal have been the best performing team so far this year and can possibly even go on to win the Premier League title. He added that the Gunners are a different side to the one that Brentford defeated on the opening game of the season last year and if the Bees repeat that performance it will be a brilliant result

“We are playing against a very good side. When we beat them a year ago, I think they were not in the same place as they are now.” said Frank, “Doing it on Sunday would be completely different because for me, now, after Manchester City, they are the best performing team in the league.

“Maybe, in spells, they’ve been the best performing team over the first six games. I think they’ve been remarkable, especially the intensity they play with.

“I remember being sat there on the Friday night for their opening game of the season watching them against Crystal Palace. I was thinking, ‘What?! That’s another level’. For the first 20 minutes, Crystal Palace didn’t touch the ball. And I thought, ‘They could win the Premier League!’”

Odegaard to miss Brentford match

10:43 , Michael Jones

According to reports, Martin Odegaard is set to miss Arsenal’s Premier League game against Brentford this afternoon having not travelled with the squad.

The official team news is due out shortly so we’ll know more then but Odegaard has been a crucial part of Arsenal’s team this season and will be a big loss if he’s out of the match.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has turned ‘remarkable’ Arsenal into title contenders, Thomas Frank claims

10:42 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank believes Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into genuine Premier League title contenders this season.

Brentford boss Frank insists Arteta’s Arsenal have already overtaken the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League stakes.

The Bees’ Danish manager rates the Gunners as the English top-flight’s second-best outfit behind Manchester City – but still gives the Emirates Stadium side a chance of league glory this term.

Brentford opened their maiden Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal last season, and the Bees host the Gunners in west London again this Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into title contenders, Thomas Frank claims

Brentford vs Arsenal

10:36 , Michael Jones

Brentford’s 2-0 win in this fixture last season means they have won five of their six home league games against Arsenal, although all the other victories came in the 1930s.

The Gunners’ solitary away victory against the Bees was a 1-0 triumph in May 1947.

Brentford vs Arsenal early team news

10:30 , Michael Jones

Sergi Canos could make his first appearance of the season for Brentford after recovering from a hamstring injury but Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock are both sidelined.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has resumed training and will be monitored by the club following a thigh issue but Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to struggle with a calf injury.

Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are also unavailable for the Gunners while Emile Smith Rowe’s ongoing groan problem is expected to keep him out of the game too.

Arteta on whether Arsenal have lost momentum

10:23 , Michael Jones

The Gunners were the in-form team before the Premier League took a week off to pay respects after the passing Queen Elizabeth II. They had won five out of the first six games and sat top of the table but they have not played since a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich in the Europa League 10 days ago.

In the build-up to today’s game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked whether this break has caused his team to lose the momentum they had built up at the start of the season.

“What happened obviously happened for a really important reason and we are always available to play, but there are police, there are authorities and other people who have to make the right decision.” he said, “The decision was made and we have adapted our schedule to be as competitive as possible for Sunday, like any other team.

“We need to play and we want to play games.

“When you look at the schedule after the World Cup especially or at what we have to go through in October, we need to play the games because if not, it’s just impossible.”

Ivan Toney handed first call-up as Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans take shape

10:17 , Michael Jones

Ivan Toney has been handed his first England call-up ahead of September’s Nations League meetings with Italy and Germany.

In the final camp before this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, the Brentford striker has been given an opportunity to impress manager Gareth Southgate after scoring five goals in the first six Premier League games this season.

Toney is the only uncapped player in Southgate’s 28-man selection but Eric Dier returns to the fold for the first time since March of last year and Ben Chilwell also wins his place back. Dean Henderson replaces Jordan Pickford, who misses out with a thigh injury.

Harry Maguire retains his spot despite losing his starting status at Manchester United and Luke Shaw is also included, but there is still no room for either Jadon Sancho or the injured Marcus Rashford.

Ivan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League camp

Brentford vs Arsenal

10:05 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League on this fine Sunday afternoon. It’s a reduced schedule this weekend due to police requirements for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state and funeral, with only two games being played today.

First up, Arsenal take a trip to Brentford as they look to regain top spot in the table by picking up all three points. Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Manchester United last time out. The Gunners have five wins from their first six games with that loss to United the only time they’ve dropped points this season.

Brentford will be tricky customers though. Thomas Frank’s side have only lost once in the league so far - a 3-2 defea to Fulham - and are unbeaten in their last three matches. Last time out they pumped five goals past Leeds in a barmstorming victory where Ivan Toney bagged a hat-trick. His form has earned him a place in the England squad and he’ll be crucial to the Bees’ efforts today.

Later this afternoon David Moyes returns to Goodison Park as his West Ham side face Everton in a bottom of the table encounter that would see the loser end the weekend in the relegation zone.