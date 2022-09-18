Everton vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Matt Verri
·5 min read
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Everton vs West Ham LIVE!

Two of the Premier League’s early strugglers meet today at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard’s Toffees are yet to win a league game this season and have drawn the majority of their matches as they look to avoid another relegation battle.

Following back-to-back wins in the Europa Conference League amid the domestic postponements, West Ham can claim to be worth more than their 18th position in the table. After beating Aston Villa, David Moyes’ side took a draw against Tottenham and controversial defeat at Chelsea to raise optimism of an end to their woes.

Dominc Calvert-Lewin is not involved for the hosts as he once again misses out with injury, while Michail Antonio leads the line for West Ham as Gianluca Scamacca has to settle for a place on the bench despite his goal in midweek. Follow all of the action from Merseyside with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Everton vs West Ham updates

  • Start time: 2.15pm BST | Goodison Park

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Everton team news: Calvert-Lewin not in squad

  • West Ham team news: Antonio preferred to Scamacca

  • Evening Standard score prediction

Everton FC - West Ham United FC

Gray confident results will improve

13:30 , Matt Verri

Antonio gets nod over Scamacca

13:21 , Matt Verri

So Fabianski, Zouma and Bowen among those to come back into the side after being rested in midweek. Cresswell preferred to Emerson at left-back, while Scamacca has to settle for a place on the bench as Antonio leads the line.

For Everton, Gueye starts but there is no Calvert-Lewin in the squad despite the talk that he could return from injury.

It’s Gray and Gordon even side of Maupay for the hosts.

Everton team news

13:17 , Matt Verri

Everton XI: Begovic, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, Gordon.

Subs: Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Rondon, Jakupovic, Garner.

West Ham team news

13:15 , Matt Verri

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Emerson, Ogbonna, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma, Scamacca

Visitors have arrived

13:11 , Matt Verri

Calvert-Lewin involved?

13:06 , Matt Verri

“He’s close and we’ll see come Sunday whether he’s ready to start a game or not. We’ll be careful with him obviously because he’s had a difficult injury, so we’ll see.”

That’s what Frank Lampard had to say in his press conference earlier this week about Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his fitness.

With the international break after today’s match, will that encourage Everton to take a risk? We’ll find out when the team news drops in less than ten minutes.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Atmosphere building at Goodison...

12:56 , Matt Verri

Moyes confident new signings will prove value for money

12:49 , Matt Verri

David Moyes is convinced his raft of big-money summer signings will come good as he seeks to build momentum following a slow start to the season.

The Hammers lost their opening three Premier League fixtures but arrive at Goodison Park with increasing confidence on the back of an upturn in performances and results.

Moyes’ men have been boosted by successive wins in the Europa Conference League after a controversial defeat at Chelsea was preceded by a draw with Tottenham and victory at Aston Villa.

The Scot is happy to have greater competition for places and warned he will have no hesitation in dropping under-performing players.

“That’s exactly what we’ve been after,” he said of the squad depth. “We’ve not had that for probably the last couple of years, or certainly not as much. But what we always have had here at West Ham is a great team spirit, a great group of lads who are committed.”

Read the full story

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Tributes to the Queen

12:38 , Matt Verri

As has been the case all weekend in the Premier League, tributes will be paid to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of kick-off.

A minute’s silence will be observed, with the national anthem then sung.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction

12:30 , Matt Verri

The Toffees have become draw specialists while West Ham are hardly the most consistent team right now.

There could be some tired legs for the Hammers after their European clash in midweek, so they are unlikely to be firing on all cylinders.

A 1-1 draw.

How we think West Ham will line-up...

12:22 , Matt Verri

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Early team news

12:14 , Matt Verri

Jordan Pickford is out for the hosts with Asmir Begovic to deputise. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return after a lay-off with a knee injury.

“All we want is Dominic fit and firing but it is difficult with injuries as it can easily happen when you get one and then another one comes,” said Lampard ahead of the game.

Ben Johnson and Nayef Aguerd are set to be West Ham’s only absentees but David Moyes could rotate his squad.

“I think it is important to try and use the players as best as we can,” Moyes told reporters on Friday.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

How to watch Everton vs West Ham

12:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 2.05pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

11:56 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Everton vs West Ham!

Both sides sit on just four points from their opening six games and could do with a big result heading into the international break.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2:15pm BST from Goodison Park. Stay tuned!

