Everton vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup fixture tonight
Everton welcome Tottenham to Goodison Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening in a tantalising clash between Premier League teams.
It should be a closely-contested tie, with Everton seventh in the top flight and Tottenham eighth, and with both clubs likely to deploy strong starting XIs in an attempt to advance and end their respective trophy droughts. The hosts' last piece of silverware came in this very competition in 1995, while Spurs lifted the League Cup trophy in 2008. Jose Mourinho's side have another shot at glory when they take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final in April but will be no less motivated to progress here in any case.
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton were comfortable 3-0 winners against Sheffield Wednesday in the last round of the FA Cup, while Tottenham dispatched Wycombe with similar ease in a 4-1 victory. In their last outing, Everton twice came from behind to draw 3-3 with Man United, while Spurs ended a poor run by beating West Brom 2-0. This evening's meeting will round out the night's FA Cup action, with Man City away to Swansea, Sheffield United hosting Bristol City and Leicester taking on Brighton in another all-Premier League clash. Follow live updates from the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Everton and Tottenham at the conclusion of Swansea vs Man City.
