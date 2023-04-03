Everton vs Tottenham: Michael Keane scores late screamer in feisty second half - latest reaction

Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for a push on Harry Kane's face - Reuters/Carl Recine

Harry Kane's penalty

Clinical from Harry Kane! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/swTifLZ5td — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023

Full time: Everton 1 Tottenham 1

Everton showed the character to come back and wrestle the point and extend their unbeaten run to four. That point could be crucial at the end of the season as Everton bid for survival. They're now one of four teams on 27 points, moving one point into the safety zone.

Sean Dyche's men were resilient and fought until the very end. Spurs couldn't close the game out and Everton responded really well to going down to 10 men. Michael Keane's screamer will live long in the memory of the Goodison faithful.

Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford - AP/Jon Super

90+6 mins: Everton 1 Tottenham 1

Kulusevski with a shot, but it's deflected and bobbles wide. Corner to come for the last kick of the match. Perisic takes, Simms meets it and that's just about it.

Have it!

MICHAEL KEANE WHAT A STRIKE THAT IS! 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/BKfO8tFuXT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023

GOAL: Everton 1 Tottenham 1 (Keane, 90)

Michael Keane!!! What a finish from outside the D.

Power, dip, swerve, accuracy. Lloris doesn't even dive as the centre-back is given acres to get his shot away and equalise for the hosts.

Michael Keane goal - Getty Images/Stu Forster

RED CARD: Everton 0 Tottenham 1 (Lucas Moura, 87)

So late and dangerous from Lucas Moura on Keane. He's gone in, studs showing on Keane's ankle. It's reckless and he's off, 10 vs 10 for the last few minutes. He's only been on five minutes.

Lucas Moura sent off - Getty Images/Stu Forster

86 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 1

Everton free kick, 28 yards out, inside-right. Garner takes and it's clipped in, but straight out. It's into the area between the backline and the goalkeeper, but maybe a fraction too much on it for his team-mates.

Story continues

Harry Kane's goal from the penalty spot

82 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 1

Everton keep building the pressure. Mykolenko's had an effort – blocked by a Spurs defender – and another ball's just been sent into the danger area forcing Lloris to dart out and rise high to gather. Spurs could still be undone by 10-men here at Goodison – Everton have dominated since the goal.

The moment of madness

A moment of MADNESS from Abdoulaye Doucouré and Everton are down to ten men! 😲🟥 pic.twitter.com/dwQ81QxQ3O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023

75 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 1

Gueye forces a save from Lloris, a well-taken shot from the edge of the Tottenham box – he's not closed down quickly enough there. Spurs are inviting Everton back into this!

The corner is sent in and Keane is on the end of it, headed on target, but Lloris is there to gather.

GOAL: Everton 0 Tottenham 1 (Kane, 67 pen)

Kane sends his England colleague the wrong way, firing into the bottom-left corner. Clinical and decisive. Goal number 22 of the season for the England international.

Kane penalty - Reuters/Carl Recine

Harry Kane - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

PENALTY: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Keane's tripped Romero in the Everton box, getting just ahead of the Everton man as the ball comes in, sending the Spurs man flying onto the turf. Harry Kane to take.

Kane and Doucoure 1 - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Kane and Doucoure 2 - AP/Jon Super

Red card for Doucoure - AP/Jon Super

62 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Nine blue shirts players in the Everton box for that last Spurs attack. They're digging in now after that sending off.

RED CARD: Everton 0 Tottenham 0 (Doucoure, 57)

And it's a straight red, Everton's first of the season. There was a coming together on the side of the pitch, right in front of the managers, Kane shoving Doucoure, but then the Everton man pushed back followed by a push in the face. Kane went down theatrically and gets a yellow for his initial part in the altercation.

57 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Doucoure's lashed out at Kane and it looks like he's going to be off, a blow to the face, a loss of composure.

54 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Everton have been tireless out of possession, winning the ball back time and time again, but they've then struggled to create anything of note, failing to get enough players forward to provide the options necessary in the final third.

51 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Gray rolls the ball back to Onana who goes for a placed outside the box effort, but it's hit too tamely, Lloris gets down to that one easily. Better work from Everton though.

49 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Kane spins one in to the far post from the left, but Coleman's taking no chances and knocks it out to concede a corner.

Godfrey gets to the corner first... it's out to Dier, who passes across to Porro who goes for a wild shot while the ball is moving away from him and it disappears high into the stands at Goodison.

47 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Onana does brilliantly to dispossess the Tottenham back-four, he slides it to Gueye who takes a touch, winds up and goes for all out power, spooning it over. A great chance, but poorly taken. A let-off for Spurs.

Second half

Under way. No half-time changes.

Have word, Sean

Sean Dyche - Reuters/Carl Recine

Half-time: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

As expected, Harry Kane has been at the centre of the attacking opportunities for Tottenham, but he couldn't take either of his two chances.

Slim pickings at the other end too with Gray coming close with a curling effort near the start of the match, but not much since then.

Harry Kane header - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

Harry Kane shot - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

45 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Three minutes of added time to come.

44 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Tarkowski's gone in hard on Kane, whipping his feet from under him. Surely a yellow, but the ref doesn't think so.

42 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Kulusevski threads Son through, splitting the Everton defence with ease. Son collects, strides forward and shoots, but it's not in the corner and Pickford saves with his feet... and the flag goes up. Son was offside in the build-up.

Son Heung-min shot - AP/Jon Super

39 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Dier goes in hard on Tarkowski, leaving the Everton man needing medical attention. He twisted his knee in the contact.

37 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Onana has a long-ranger... ambitious. Lloris dives down rather easily to his right to gather.

36 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Iwobi bursts down the right flank on an Everton counter-attack, linking up well with Gray, but the attack breaks down in the end, Iwobi inadvertently giving the ball away to Kane. Everton were sluggish in getting up to support Iwobi, he hadn't have many options at all. Everton must commit more bodies forward in those situations.

34 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Kane looks to have kept himself onside, Kulusevski waiting in the middle... but hang on, up goes the flag, late. On the replay it doesn't look like it was off, unlucky for Spurs there.

32 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Porro tries to pump one across goal, getting on the end of a long-ball down the right flank... but this one's easily dealt with by Godfrey.

30 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Spurs don't deal with the free kick and it's recycled back in from the right flank. Doucoure gets his head on the end of it, middle of the 18-yard box, but it's not well controlled and it cannons over Lloris's crossbar.

28 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Romero goes through the back of Gray on the left-flank, clearing him out. Everton free kick out wide, in line with the edge of the 18-yard box.

23 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Godfrey has a crack from outside of the box. It's hit with venom, but Dier heads it out of harms way. Not sure how much he really knew about that, but it's deflected away from danger nonetheless.

22 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Everton free kick swung in from the right. Skipp and Lloris get in the way of each other in trying to clear and Spurs struggle to get it away. Recycled back in. Gray tries a chop-back and falls off-balance in the box. Appeals for a penalty but he tripped over himself more than anything.

Skipp and Lloris mix up - Offside/Simon Stacpoole

20 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

A wonderful ball in from Perisic with his right foot from the left, cutting inside, biding his time. Porro is there on the far post, ready to tap it in but for a phenomenal last-ditch tap over from Godfrey. Take a bow.

Cristian Stellini's first shift in the technical area

Cristian Stellini - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

15 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

A lovely diagonal ball in from deep from Dier to Perisic who is making strides down the outside-left channel. Perisic picks out Kane who gets his head on it and it's only a fraction wide. That's the closest Spurs's talisman has come so far.

Kane header - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

Gray's dig

Demarai Gray - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

This from Telegraph Sport's Chris Bascombe who is at Goodison for us tonight

Four minutes in and the first chant of 'Daniel Levy, get out of our club,' audible from travelling Spurs fans.

10 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Keane has a dig, but he lashes it over. The ball comes in to him, he's unmarked, from a long free kick on the right. He chests to tee himself up with his first touch, and then volleys with his second, sending it over Lloris's crossbar.

8 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

McNeil tries to pick a way through, cutting inside from the inside-left channel, but a robust challenge from Romero dispossesses the Everton man and Spurs look to trigger a counter attack.

4 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

A long ball from deep to the right channel, which Porro latches onto. He has to hit that first time and square to a lurking Kane, but he instead takes a touch and it gives a split-second for the Everton defenders to get in and block the cross. Kane has his head in his hands.

Harry Kane - AP/Jon Super

2 mins: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Gray fires one just wide. Doucoure starts the move, playing Iwobi in who strides past Hojbjerg 30 yards out before squaring to Gray on the left-edge of the area. Gray takes a touch and tries to shape a shot into the top-right corner, but it's just over.

1 min: Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Kulusevski has gone down under a challenge from Godfrey, heavy handed that, looked like a finger to the Swede's eye. Spurs free kick on the halfway line.

Kick off!

Tottenham get us under way.

David Coote officiates this one tonight.

The players emerge onto the pitch at Goodison

A reminder of the line ups tonight.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Danjuma, Forster, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Devine, Mundle.

Kane, Son and co warm up

Harry Kane - Getty Images

Son Heung-Min - Getty Images

Tottenham v Everton: Who is the bigger crisis club?

Everton and Spurs may both be unlikely to win any trophies this season but there is one unwanted battle that these two clubs are locked neck-and-neck in: a thrilling race to land the title of Premier League's Most In-Crisis Club.

Thom Gibbs assesses the relative claims of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton to be crowned the most beleaguered current Premier League outfit by ranking and rating them in multiple crisis-y categories.

Read the article.

Kick off in 10 minutes; team news for tonight

Hugo Lloris returns to the Tottenham side as they begin life after Antonio Conte.

The French goalkeeper has been out since February with a knee injury but returns to the side for the first match since Conte's exit in the international window.

Everton are unchanged from the side that drew at Chelsea as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Hugo Lloris - Getty Images

Acting Tottenham head coach Cristian Stellini speaks with Sky Sports

I feel in a position, in an important position with a lot of responsibility, much more than in the past. Now I must fly solo. For sure it is not easy, but I have a lot of things that I lean from Antonio during the long period we worked together. We are ready to challenge in the next 10 matches, There is a different person, a different character. Not so much to change in what the team has to do. We have to start well, to be consistent.

Cristian Stellini - Getty Images

Everton fans protest against their board

Everton vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates - PA/Nigel French

Everton vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates - AP/Jon Super

Everton vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates - PA/Nigel French

Kane on Conte's exit

He had his opinions on the matter and obviously it was an emotional moment after a disappointing end to that game. I don't want to get into it too much. We're focused on trying to achieve the top four. We can't look at the past, we have to start now and look at these games ahead of us and that's what we'll try to do.

Team news

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Subs: Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Danjuma, Forster, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Devine, Mundle.

Good evening

Sean Dyche has told his Everton players to prepare for the best version of Tottenham tonight.

Spurs have endured a turbulent couple of weeks after the abrupt departure of manager Antonio Conte and managing director having his ban in Italy extended worldwide.

Yet, despite their problems, the London side are still competing for a top-four place in the Premier League and Dyche remains wary of their quality ahead of a crucial encounter with his side at Goodison Park.

The former Burnley boss said: "For all the things that get said about these times - and there's varying reasons why it gets said of course - at the end of the day, the whistle blows and you're playing against a good group of players without a shadow of a doubt.

"They're still going pretty well in the league, for all the noise. They're certainly a side to be reckoned with and you have to make sure that you're on your performance levels.

"I say this all the time because it's important to remember it as a group.

"Anything that's helpful then we'll take it, of course, but it always starts with us. Every game starts with us.

"Are we prepared? Are we mentally and physically prepared? Are we organised? Do we know everything we've got to do to try and win a game? That'll be my key focus, that's for sure."

Dyche admits he does not know how Spurs will approach the game under the guidance of Cristian Stellini, Conte's former assistant who has taken charge until the end of the season.

Yet he is hopeful his players will be able to adapt to the challenge.

Everton are one of nine teams in the relegation scrap but have started to show their battling qualities under the guidance of Dyche, who took charge in January.



Sean Dyche's side will go into the game unbeaten in their last three and after fighting back to snatch a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their most recent outing.

Dyche said: "I don't think there'll be radical change (from Spurs). There might be but I doubt it.

"We'll have to wait and see but the good thing with the Premier League and the players I've got here, is they've experienced a lot during this season and other seasons - coming across different tactical situations, different playing styles etc.

"You've got to be adaptable and flexible, so we will be."

Everton will again be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is not yet back in full training after a thigh problem, but have no fresh injury concerns following the international break.