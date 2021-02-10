Everton vs Tottenham: FA Cup prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h results, odds
Tottenham travel to face Everton at Goodison Park tonight as they look to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho, two legendary managers, go head to head on Merseyside in what should prove a tight contest given the clubs' respective Premier League positions: Everton sit sixth and hold two games in hand over the likes of West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool, while Spurs are a point off the Toffees having played a game more.
Everton are heading into this cup tie off the back of a thrilling 3-3 League draw at Manchester United, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late equaliser making a point feel like a win. As for Spurs, Mourinho welcomed back Harry Kane for a vital 2-0 win over West Brom.
Both coaches will feel this game is something of a free hit given their Champions League hopes, but with Arsenal and Liverpool already out of the Cup, a win here would offer a real chance of going all the way this season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Everton vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8:15pm GMT kick-off tonight (Wednesday, February 10, 2021).
The match will be held behind closed doors at Goodison Park due to coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch Everton vs Spurs
TV channel: Tonight's match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7:45pm.
Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website and app.
Everton vs Spurs team news
Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon remain sidelined through injury for Spurs, though Mourinho could have Dele Alli back - and the England international may be afforded a rare start.
Kane returned for the win against West Brom. The striker was in fine form and Mourinho needs a win, so it seems unlikely he will be rested at Goodison.
As for Everton, Jordan Pickford remains out along with Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
James Rodriguez is working back to full fitness from a calf problem and could play 45 minutes, while Allan has an outside chance of returning.
Everton vs Spurs prediction: Everton to win
This is likely to be a tight game, so one goal could well decide it - and with the prospect of extra-time and a penalty shootout if a winner can't be found in 90 minutes, we could be in for a long night. Spurs will always have a chance with Kane back, but can he go the distance after an injury layoff?
Premier League head to head (h2h) history and results
Everton wins: 56
Draws: 56
Spurs wins: 68
Last meeting: Spurs 0-1 Everton (13/9/2020)
