Everton fans voice fury at owners with sit-in protest after Southampton defeat – latest reaction

By Chris Bascombe, at Goodison Park

The fans promised a sit down protest to vent their fury at Everton's hierarchy.

What materialised during another catastrophic afternoon at Goodison was the sight of a club on its knees.

There was one slim consolation as at least one thousand Everton fans held their stay-behind demonstration. It ensured the stadium did not empty early as Frank Lampard suffered the latest home defeat.

Inspired by James Ward-Prowse, Southampton’s renaissance under Nathan Jones continued the shoots of recovery obvious after a transformative week.

Everton can see no such hope.

Near 1,000 fans stayed in the stadium after the final whistle blew to protest their club's leadership

Their last survival bid was played amid unity, long-held grievances buried to save the club from the indignity of relegation.

Long before Saturday’s fixture, it was apparent this battle will be fought amid internal acrimony.

You will need to search far and wide to find a stadium with the levels of vitriol regularly experienced at Goodison Park.

The problem – regulars to this grand old stadium will agree – is how much of it is directed from supporters to the various layers of its own club.

A banner asked why Moshiri kept 'club dinosaurs' on Everton's board

Farhad Moshiri’s reign, especially, can be summed up as an exhibition in varying degrees of mutiny, distaste often directed at doomed managers and underperforming players, and more consistently against board members deemed representative of the cycle of despondency.

Relations between a section of supporters and custodians reached a tipping point before Saturday’s kick-off, when it emerged Everton’s directors had been advised not to attend. A sober statement described ‘a real and credible threat to their security and safety’.

Such is the level of mistrust, even this prompted the collective of Everton supporters’ groups organising the latest round of protests, NSNOW, to question the timing of the club statement.

“We are not aware of any threats,” they wrote.

“It is now clear that the relationship between the board & fans has broken down beyond repair. Their position is untenable.”

The fans’ vow was to stick with the team and save the ire for those at the top. They were true to the word in the first half, a collection of anti-board banners unveiled as the teams emerged before throats were cleared to push Lampard’s side on.

Amadou Onana's header was a reward for confident first-half play, but Everton's control on the game wavered as the clock ran down

Amadou Onana’s header on 39 minutes ensured those positive intentions extended until half-time, Everton playing with the intent and passion required given their predicament.

But having beaten Manchester City in midweek, Southampton were full of confidence. A touch of luck deserted them in first half injury time when Ward-Prowse’s shot was pushed onto the post by Jordan Pickford.

He rectified that in the first minute of the second half, cleverly rolling the ball under his heel before beating Pickford.

A set-piece special on 78 minutes secured the win, Everton unable to react as their general lack of quality was again obvious.

Everton 1 Southampton 2: as it happened

05:31 PM

Nathan Jones speaks to SSN

On Southampton's enormous week:

It's been a big week. To be fair, they had the luxury of not having to play midweek [...] we've had to really dig deep today. [They were so physical] it remined me of a Championship game. [But] once we got to grips with them, we were the better team. To get the goal straight after half-time was key. What a wonderful week. A dream week really.

On James Ward-Prowse:

To me, he's the best tedchnician in the Premier League. The best thing about him is his humility, his work rate, his desire to do well for Southampton football club.

nathan jones

05:23 PM

Watch: Everton protest in full force after the whistle

05:16 PM

By contrast

Southampton were celebrating ecstatically after Lampard and co. had exited the pitch, overjoyed, most likely, at garnering their first victory at Goodison Park since 1997.

ward-prowse

jones

jones

05:12 PM

Scenes from the sit-in

everton

everton

everton

05:10 PM

Jim White has been at the Amex

This Liverpool side is a husk of the one that so recently was in contention for all four trophies, one outwitted, out-run and out-manoeuvred by an excellent Brighton side. The grin the home manager Roberto De Zerbi wore as he trotted down the touchline when the third goal was scored was wholly indicative. Even without the sulking Leandro Trossard who had scored a hattrick in the reverse fixture at Anfield, this was a stroll. For a flat, defeated Jurgen Klopp, however, the problems mount. Midway through the second half Klopp was obliged to make four substitutes in a bid to stem the flow. It didn’t work. Long before the end the Brighton fans were chanting ole to every pass. At times it seemed to go on for minutes as the home side maintained total possession. For a club of Liverpool’s resources, this was embarrassing.

robertson

05:07 PM

Elsewhere...

Here are today's scores in full:

Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

Everton 1 Southampton 2

Nottingham Forest 2 Leicester 0

Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Brighton continue their rampant run of form, and their drubbing of Liverpool sees them leapfrog the Merseyside team into seventh place.

West Ham slip down to the relegation zone, now languishing in 18th, after their defeat to Wolves.

brighton

05:03 PM

The banners on display at Goodison Park

sharp

kenwright

moshiri

banner

04:59 PM

Full time: Everton 1 Southampton 2

The Everton fan groups, near 60-strong, are now staging a sit-in protest against the board. The grim faces, boos, and charged banners cut quite a contrast to the jubilance from Southampton on the pitch.

Nathan Jones is ecstatic, punching the air. Southampton are still bottom, but they're level with West Ham, and Everton just one place above them.

Everton played with a haunting desperation in those final moments, missing the individual quality that James Ward-Prowse was able to pull out of the hat for Southampton. A closely-fought contest, with Ward-Prowse very much the decider.

lampard

gordon

04:55 PM

90+4 min: Everton 1 Southampton 2

Southampton win a freekick, which they're certainly in no rush to take. As Pickford blasts the ball upfield, Everton seem near-frantic as they force their way towards the Southampton half. Calvert-Lewin jumps to get on the end of a high ball, but can't control it down, and Southampton win a goal kick.

It's the final play of the game, as Goodison Park erupts in boos.

04:54 PM

90+3 min: Everton 1 Southampton 2

Lyanco picks up a yellow card for a clear foul on a sliding Coady, as Everton throw everything at the wall in the final moments of the match.

After the freekick proves futile, they win a corner, which Gray shoots in. It bounces back for Gordon to reset, and Gray has an attempt but Bazunu is too quick and gathers up the ball.

04:52 PM

90+1 min: Everton 1 Southampton 2

Four minutes of time added.

Mykolenko plays forward to Simms on the edge of the box, who feeds Gordon, but nothing comes of the advance. He has another attempt, running in from the right, to cross in front of goal. Tarkowski streaks in to strike the ball, but doesn't pull it off cleanly, and Everton can only win a corner.

Southampton defend the corner in messily, Salisu knocking down a lurking Gordon, but they can push Everton out.

04:50 PM

89 min: Everton 1 Southampton 2

Everton win a freekick as Walker-Peters bundles Gray over the sideline just inside the Everton half. Bazunu has no difficulty collecting the ensuing attempt on goal.

04:48 PM

87 min: Everton 1 Southampton 2

Everton look a shadow of their earlier selves, as Gray sends in a loopy cross, looking for Calvert-Lewin in the box, but Bazunu is out quickly to gather up the ball before it reaches its intended targets.

04:43 PM

GOAL!!! Nottingham Forest 2 Leicester 0

Morgan Gibbs-White sets up Brennan Johnson for a second time, and he gives Forest their cushion against a Leicester side now a mere two points above the relegation zone.

gibbs-white

04:41 PM

GOAL!!! Brighton 3 Liverpool 0

The home side are in clover, and this time, Danny Welbeck gets in on the fun with a pitch-perfect finish to outfox Alisson once again!

welbeck

04:39 PM

GOAL!!! Everton 1 Southampton 2

Ward-Prowse steps forward once again, this time a hair closer, just to the left of goal.

The perfect distance... and he makes it! His 16th Premier League goal from a freekick, the smoothest of plays to break Everton hearts.

ward-prowse

04:37 PM

76 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Everton are next to draw a foul, from a similar distance, and Gray sends the ball to a skidding Onana, looking dangerous on the right. Alcaraz is forced into some quick thinking, knocking the ball out for a corner, but Southampton do more with it than the home side can, breaking quickly.

But Gueye hurls himself back, challenging the sprinting Southampton player for a tempting looking freekick.

04:35 PM

74 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Ward-Prowse pounces on a free kick, ten yards from D square on Pickford bobbing on the goal line. He powers the ball into the wall, where is smacks Gueye, but Pickford keeps the ball from rolling for a corner.

Gordon teams up with Gueye nicely, looking to bypass Salisu high up on the right, but he can't quite round him, and slips the ball out for a goal kick.

04:33 PM

72 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Calvert-Lewin bursts forward yet again, looking sharper as he skirts round the edge of the box before breaking in. He crosses it, looking for Gordon at the far post, but Bazunu pushes the ball out of reach. Godfrey can't do much with the ricocheting ball.

04:32 PM

69 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Everton make their first change, Coleman exiting for Anthony Gordon. His armband heads to Pickford.

After the changeover, Gray can take his freekick, from just over 35 yards. It travels over the pack, jerking out before being bent in and Godfrey comes within a fingernail of knocking the ball in at the far post! But a brief touch from Bazunu keeps Everton's lead at bay.

04:29 PM

67 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Profiting from a glancing ball, Armstrong on the run sets up Adams, drifting between the defenders, in the box, but Coady springs into action and pulls off a heart-stopping block to force Southampton out.

Gray is unpinned on the edge of the Southampton box, ball cleverly prodded out of his reach, shutting down a budding attack.

04:26 PM

65 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Ward-Prowse has Pickford leaping into action, and this time, he pulls off the save of the 30-yard bullet and clings onto the ball as he falls.

Just as quickly, Everton mount their own attack, cutting a swathe down the right-side. Blink and you'll miss it, here at Goodison.

04:24 PM

63 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Coleman picks up a long diagonal ball, looking to skirt down the right, but Salisu is on top of him quickly, and whips play back into the Everton half. Godfrey has to think quickly to shut down the nascent attack.

04:22 PM

60 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

On comes Southampton's new signing Alcaraz, and Armstrong, for Lavia and Edozie.

04:21 PM

57 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Everton draw a freekick 30 yards out, which Gray floats in to the cluttered box, but the ball immediately springs back, trapped down by the Southampton defence.

04:17 PM

55 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Big chance for Everton! Calvert-Lewin misses out by a whisker, picking up from a sprinting Godfrey, square on the box, and chipping Bazunu, he thinks it's gone in – but he strikes the post.

Quick as a flash, Southampton spirit the ball back into the Everton half, but the defence scrambles quickly to slow the advance.

04:15 PM

GOAL!!! Nottingham Forest 1 Leicester 0

After a lengthy review from Var, Forest break their deadlock, courtesy of Brennan Johnson.

johnson

04:14 PM

GOAL!!! Brighton 2 Liverpool 0

Brighton, too, have had a very bright start to the half, making good on the threat they've shown against Liverpool in the first half.

The super-teen Evan Ferguson sets up March, who nets his second, taking a rebound after hitting the post, and rifling the ball past Alisson.

alisson

04:10 PM

49 min: Everton 1 Southampton 1

Southampton have come romping out of the gates in this half, overturning Everton's febrile supremacy within seconds of stepping onto the pitch, and the crowd is hushed at Goodison.

Southampton look composed, holding possession as they plot their move upfield.

04:08 PM

GOAL!!! Everton 1 Southampton 1

Like buses, all these goals are coming at once, and within the first minute of the second half, Southampton have their equaliser.

Adams heads the ball on the edge of the box under pressure to Ward-Prowse, who takes an excellent first touch, dummies past the Everton defence, then a second, and he unleashes past Pickford. Battle on.

ward-prowse

ward-prowse

04:07 PM

GOAL!!! Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Daniel Podence smashes the ball past Fabianski to become Wolves' top scorer this season!

podence

04:06 PM

GOAL!!! Brighton 1 Liverpool 0

Joel Matip has a howler, misplaying to Alexis Mac Allister for March to finally get his goal!

march

04:05 PM

Second half: Everton 1 Southampton 0

The rest of the matches restart goalless, as Everton get us underway, with neither team making any changes .

03:59 PM

More from Chris Bascombe at Goodison Park

Everton's goal has taken the atmosphere in a more positive direction at Goodison Park. There has been little dissent from the stands during the game – the crowd with the team for that first half. Goalscorer Onana has been excellent, and if Everton win today Lampard is sure to point out the difference Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes. Southampton are not out of this yet, though, as Ward-Prowse's strike at the post in first half injury time demonstrates.

Regarding today's protest, Everton fans let their banners do the talking

03:58 PM

Elsewhere, Jim White is at the Amex

Brighton were a point behind Liverpool at kick off. If things carry on as they are at the Amex in the second half, the only likely outcome is they will be two points ahead at the final whistle. The penalty they were awarded and then disallowed moments before the break was indicative: even without the sulking Leandro Trossard, who scored a hat trick in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier in the season, Brighton were significantly more imaginative, more accomplished and more threatening than a tired-looking Liverpool. Up front the visitors gave a first start to their new signing Cody Gakpo. But in the first half he had two touches as he was starved of supply and support. Jurgen Klopp, looking ever more irritated as the half progressed, needs to do something to turn this round. But at least, due to the fact VAR spotted Solly March was offside at the beginning of the move that ended in the penalty award, they are not behind. Yet.

Solly March was fouled en route to goal

var

03:53 PM

Half-time

It has been a cagey affair at Goodison Park, as evident in that late spell of heroics from Pickford after a run of Everton possession as anything, but the home side deserve to be ahead. Spurred on by an impassioned crowd, Iwobi and Onana in particular have been dazzling, and Lampard will be thanking his lucky stars that the former was declared fit a lot sooner than anticipated.

onana iwobi

03:50 PM

45+3 min: Everton 1 Southampton 0

Coady is knocked as Godfrey leaps to head an Everton throw, and spends a few moments on the turf.

After a confident spell, Pickford has to dig Everton out of the weeds with a fantastic save to stop a tight, long-range shot from Ward-Prowse, trailing defenders on the left wing.

Onana, very much the star of the half, gets his head first to the corner that swings in and rounds off a fascinating first forty-five.

pickford

03:47 PM

45 min: Everton 1 Southampton 0

There will be two added minutes, for that opening injury concern from Godfrey moments after kick-off.

03:45 PM

43 min: Everton 1 Southampton 0

Everton are cooking with gas now, Iwobi streaking in from the left to send a promising ball in for Gueye. Southampton scramble in defence, but just manager to push out a now confident-looking home side.

03:44 PM

41 min: Everton 1 Southampton 0

Having drawn a free kick from 30 yards, Gray floats in a lofted ball ahead of the box, and again Onana dives forward, forcing Bazunu into a strong save, but he fumbles the ball, and is lucky to sweep it up at the second time of asking.

03:41 PM

GOAL!!! Everton 1 Southampton 0

Gray's cross is blocked swiftly by Walker-Peters, winning Everton another righthanded corner. The ball is sent in by Gray, and Onana leaps forward to bullet a header pass Bazunu!

onana

03:40 PM

37 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Calvert-Lewin sets off, looking for Gray in front of him on the right, but Gray is quickly tumbled, staying down for a few moments. The referee waves on play, happy with the contact on the ball, and Gray staggers to his feet.

On the sidelines, Nathan Jones watches intently, stripping his fingernails to ribbons.

03:36 PM

34 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Adams strides forward, setting up Walker-Peters on the left. He skids the ball forward to Edozie on the edge of the box, but he can't fetch it in time.

Everton can only make so much ground before Southampton overturn their break, but Diallo squanders the flood forward with an under-pressure shot which flies over the crossbar.

03:34 PM

32 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Onana is tipped over by Ward-Prowse, for an Everton freekick just inside their half, which Pickford steps up to thud upfield.

Onana battles with Ward-Prowse again, tango-ing on the far sideline before the Southampton player knocks the ball out for a quick throw-in.

This is cagey stuff, with neither team giving an inch; but Everton look the feisty so far.

03:32 PM

30 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Calvert-Lewin plays out to Iwobi on the right, who sends it back into him on the edge of the box, but Caleta-Car stymies his run. Some smart play by Seamus Coleman hands Everton a corner, which Gray sends in from the right.

It strikes the head of Calvert-Lewin, but he can't control it down. Iwobi tries to mop up the loose ball, but it skitters out under pressure, for an Everton throw.

03:30 PM

28 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Edozie slaloms down the left, before picking out Ward-Prowse just ahead of the box. He turns quickly to pass to Elyounoussi, sneaking in from the right. He shoots but the ball misses the far post by a whisker, and Adams can't get his head to it to poke the ball in.

The ensuing corner swings nicely for Salisu, who powers the ball in for Pickford to pull out a terrific save at the last!

salisu

03:27 PM

25 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Lyanco gifts Everton a freekick as he tugs in vain at a sprinting blue jersey. They set up 35 yards out, just to the left of the box.

Gray takes a curving shot, but Bazunu is quick out of goal to clasp the ball in both hands. He rolls the ball out but with limited focus, and Everton look to threaten again. Onana goes for goal, but the ball streaks past the far post.

03:25 PM

23 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Godfrey sets up Gray square on the box, who slides the ball leftwards to Mykolenko, streaking in dangerously, but Southampton lock up quickly, pushing the marauders out.

Everton enjoy a spell of possession, resetting to the backline as they look for a way to wade through the clogged midfield.

03:23 PM

21 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Onana gifts Southampton a freekick, tumbling Edozie by the dug-out, as the cameras flash to the empty directors' seats.

Elyounoussi winds his way into the box but the Southampton attack is a little too loose and half-hearted.

03:22 PM

19 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Both teams are finding the midfield sticky and hard to break through of late; Iwobi and Coleman team up to look for a right down the right, setting up Gray. His cross finds Mykolenko in the box, but he can only send his strike straight to the feet of a quick thinking Southampton defender.

Gray gets Everton's first clean chance, set up well by Onana, but his shot finds the side netting with too sharp an angle.

gray

03:17 PM

15 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

The long ball finds Calvert-Lewin ready to pounce, but he can only get a soft head to it, making for a routine save for Bazunu.

Gray streaks forward with ball, looking lively, but he passes forward weakly under pressure before falling to a crunching tackle, Southampton shutting down his run judiciously.

03:16 PM

13 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Calvert-Lewin streaks forward a hair too early to pick up a sparky ball from Onana, and is flagged offside. Everton are looking peppier now, and their fans are responding in full voice.

Onana on the run is tugged by Lavia, tumbling the midfielder just over the halfway line to garner the match's first yellow card, and Everton a free kick.

03:14 PM

11 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Gray sends the ball into the mixer, but can only find Salisu, who smacks the ball out to Mykolenko. Adams deals quickly with the pressure, soaking up hope of an attack on the rebound.

03:12 PM

9 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Salisu redeems himself quickly, unmanning Iwobi and pushing Southampton onto the front foot. But Elyounoussi skids to the ground in the face of a dance with Mykolenko, which flares the Southampton player's temper. He can't draw a freekick from it, as the referee waves play on.

Everton gingerly make their way up the pitch, again looking for Iwobi to make hay on the right. He plays the ball forward to Coleman, who draws a foul from a sprinting Walker-Peters, and wins a valuable free kick just level with the edge of the box, on the right.

03:09 PM

7 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Iwobi bullets a cross from high up on the right into the box, swishing past a pack of Southampton defenders, but there's no handily-placed team-mate to usher the play further along.

Southampton squander a spell of possession in the face of good pressure from Everton, Salisu mishitting wildly towards a bare attacking third.

03:08 PM

5 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Southampton have started brightly, Caleta-Car scurrying the ball upfield, gently testing the waters with an Everton team looking immediately on the back foot.

Profiting from Southampton straying offside, Coady boots the ball upfield. Calvert-Lewin hovers on the edge of the box, giving Elyounoussi food for thought, but Southampton mop up any burgeoning attack quickly.

03:05 PM

3 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Play restarts, as Southampton shuffle up the pitch, Lyanco cutting down the right to Ward-Prowse. He looks for a cross level with the six-yard box, but Tarkowski sticks out a leg to intervene quickly.

03:04 PM

1 min: Everton 0 Southampton 0

Within moments, Godfrey is down, and staying down, after tussling for the ball by the dug-out. He receives treatment on the pitch, stalling the start of the match.

Lampard turns towards his team, looking extremely downcast.

03:02 PM

It's kick-off... across the Premier League

At Goodison Park, Southampton get us underway.

03:01 PM

Chris Bascombe is at Goodison Park

Plenty of banners around Goodison before kick-off, all – as expected – targeting the board members. Never has an Everton team so needed a good start to keep the crowd with the team.

protest

protest

02:55 PM

Warm-ups wrapping up

calvert-lewin

southampton

che adams

02:49 PM

Is today the day when Everton break their Goodison Park drought?

With three consecutive home losses in the Premier League behind them, Everton will be hoping for both Southampton's current away form, and historic precedence to win out: Southampton haven't won at Goodison since 1997.

02:40 PM

Team news in full

Everton: Jordan Pickford (GK), James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman (c), Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Vitaly Mykolenko, Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Mina, Holgate, Davies, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Simms, Gordon

Southampton: Gavin Bazunu (GK), Duje Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu, Romeo Lavia, Kyle Walker-Peters, James Ward-Prowse (c), Mohammed Elyounoussi, Ibrahima Diallo, Samuel Edozie, Che Adams

Substitutes: Caballero, Perraud, Aribo, Orsic, Alcaraz, Maitland-Niles, Djenepo, Mara, Armstrong

Despite being stretchered off in Everton's FA Cup loss against Manchester United last weekend, Iwobi starts for Everton in a side with three changes from the starting XI that faced Brighton in their last league game, with Godfrey, Coleman and Onana coming on for Dwight McNeil, Tom Davies and the injured Nathan Patterson.

Two changes for Southampton from their last league game, one enforced by Armel Bella-Kotchap injured; he and Sekou Mara make way for Diallo and Caleta-Car. Their newest player Carlos Alcaraz, announced after their victory over City, starts on the bench.

southampton

02:26 PM

It happened last night

Some pre-match mischief from Everton fans, no doubt only as desperate to come away the winners today as the travelling fans.

02:24 PM

The Everton players have arrived at Goodison Park

smoke

bus

police

bus

02:20 PM

Team news

02:18 PM

Everton directors stay away from thorny Goodison Park

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Everton versus Southampton, taking in all the 3pm kick-offs across the Premier League.

Everton's entire board of directors will not be in attendance at today's home match at Goodison Park, due to the safety risk found in an assessment carried out by their security advisors.

Following their assessment, a club spokesperson confirmed the 'unprecedented decision' taken by the board.

"Never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians."

The assessment was undertaken following rumblings of discontent over the running of the club, who have been winless in all competitions since the end of October, and fans are planning a protest at Goodison Park before this afternoon's kick-off.

In his press conference yesterday, manager Frank Lampard defended the fans' 'absolute right to protest', and said that he was focusing on the importance of 'personal responsibility', from the players, and himself.

Both teams will consider today's fixture a must-win, with Southampton bottom of the table and Everton only three points ahead in 18th place, with their managers under fire after a run of poor results.

Nathan Jones, however, can take consolation in their sparkling 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City, where they dispatched the Premier League titans northwards without a shot on target.

Elsewhere at 3pm, Brighton will take on Liverpool at the Amex, after a tumultuous 48 hours which has seen joint-scorer Leandro Trossard publicly take on coach Roberto di Zerbi, Leicester travel to Nottingham Forest, and Wolves will look to overleap West Ham, who currently dangle just above the relegation zone.

Stay with us for team news, build-up, and updates from all Premier League fixtures as we count down to kick-off in just over half an hour.