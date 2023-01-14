Everton vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·14 min read
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Everton face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the team to face Southampton for the must-win game against their fellow relegation strugglers.

Midfielder Alex Iwobi started after last week’s ankle injury was found not to be as serious as feared as manager Frank Lampard opted for a 3-5-2 formation.

Saints boss Nathan Jones, looking for his first league win after four successive defeats, made three changes from the midweek morale-boosting Carabao Cup win over Manchester City with Che Adams, Samuel Edozie and Mohamed Elyounoussi coming in.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Everton vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Everton take on Southampton amid fan protests at Goodison Park

  • 46’ - GOAL! Ward-Prowse cuts inside and finishes well (EVE 1-1 SOU)

  • 39’ - GOAL! Onana heads home the opener from a corner (EVE 1-0 SOU)

  • Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Mykolenko, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

  • Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Lavia, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Edozie, Adams

Everton FC 1 - 1 Southampton FC

Everton vs Southampton

16:16 , admin

CROSSBAR! Calvert-Lewin uses his body to well to protect the ball before having a shot at goal. Lyanco deflects the effort over Bazunu and onto the bar!

Everton vs Southampton

16:15 , admin

Everton break forward and Iwobi picks out Gray, who is just outside the box. He takes a touch before shooting but fires the ball straight at Bazunu.

Everton vs Southampton

16:13 , admin

The atmosphere inside Goodison Park is electric. Both sets of fans are loud and trying their best to encourage their team to go and get the win in this important match.

Everton vs Southampton

16:11 , admin

Everton are trying to react quickly after Southampton's goal, but the visitors are managing the game well and frustrating their opponents by keeping the ball.

Everton vs Southampton

16:10 , admin

Ward-Prowse has scored his fourth goal this season, no Southampton player has more in the Premier League.

Everton vs Southampton

16:09 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

16:07 , admin

Assist Ché Zach Everton Fred Adams

Everton vs Southampton

16:07 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

16:07 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

16:06 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

16:05 , admin

Gray gets the second half underway for Everton!

Everton vs Southampton

16:05 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:56 , admin

Southampton have been threatening when going forward but Edozie and Adams will need to improve their movement in the final third if the Saints want to make a comeback. Ward-Prowse has been assertive in the box but needs help around him.

Everton vs Southampton

15:53 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:53 , admin

The majority of the first half was fought very evenly. Both sides were physical in the middle of the pitch and tried to be positive with how they played. The football in the final third was poor at first but Everton and Southampton both grew as the game went on. Onana finally broke the deadlock in the 39th minute as he headed home from Gray's cross to give the hosts the lead. Pickford then made a good diving save in the final seconds of the half to ensure Everton entered the break with a 1-0 lead.

Everton vs Southampton

15:51 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:50 , admin

HALF-TIME: EVERTON 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON

Everton vs Southampton

15:49 , admin

SAVE! Pickford makes a fantastic save low to his right to stop Ward-Prowse from flicking the ball in at the near post!

Everton vs Southampton

15:49 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:47 , admin

There will be a minimum of two additional minutes.

Everton vs Southampton

15:46 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:45 , admin

Southampton have failed to win in their last seven matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 23rd October 2022 against Arsenal.

Everton vs Southampton

15:45 , admin

CLOSE! Gueye wins the ball on the halfway line and Iwobi drives forward with it. He cuts inside and tries curling the ball into the far corner, but his effort is just wide of the post.

Everton vs Southampton

15:44 , admin

Onana wins another header from a Gray cross, but this time Bazunu is able to dive across his goal and make the save. Everton are pushing for another goal before the end of this half.

Everton vs Southampton

15:43 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:42 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:41 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:40 , admin

Assist Demarai Ramelle Gray

Everton vs Southampton

15:40 , admin

Iwobi finds Coleman in acres of space outside the box. The right-back tries to find Calvert-Lewin with a cross but fails to get much height on the pass.

Everton vs Southampton

15:38 , admin

Southampton are starting to look more assured of themselves in the box. Both Edozie and Adams are beginning to attack every pass and cross.

Everton vs Southampton

15:36 , admin

Diallo wins the ball back in the opposition half and drives to the edge of the box. He decides to take on the shot but his effort is wayward goes out for a goal kick.

Everton vs Southampton

15:34 , admin

The game is not slowing down as both sides are working hard to keep the tempo up. Neither team is willing to stop their press and give the other time on the ball.

Everton vs Southampton

15:34 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:32 , admin

Gray swings in a corner for Everton but his cross is just too high for Calvert-Lewin to attack. He then tries to keep the play alive but gives away a throw-on.

Everton vs Southampton

15:30 , admin

SAVE! Pickford makes a great reflex save from the resulting corner to stop Salisu's header from giving Southampton the lead!

Everton vs Southampton

15:30 , admin

CLOSE! Southampton work the ball around the Everton box as Ward-Prowse passes to Elyounoussi on the right side of the area. The Norweigan international sends a first-time cross along the six-yard box, which gets deflected. The ball goes inches over the head of Adams at the far post!

Everton vs Southampton

15:26 , admin

Gray sends in an in-swinging cross from a free-kick for Everton. His pass is slightly overhit and Bazunu catches the ball.

Everton vs Southampton

15:26 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:25 , admin

Two of Southampton's three Premier League victories this season have come away from home, beating Leicester in August and Bournemouth in October. However, the Saints have lost more away games than any other side in the league this term (seven).

Everton vs Southampton

15:23 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:23 , admin

Southampton break forward and Elyounoussi has the ball in the box. He takes far too much time to set himself before shooting, allowing the Everton defenders to block the shot without worry.

Everton vs Southampton

15:21 , admin

Everton are slowly growing in this game and doing better with the ball at their feet. They are passing and moving forward with more confidence.

Everton vs Southampton

15:20 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:19 , admin

Both teams are finding it difficult to move the ball around in the final third. The attacking players are often outnumbered or isolated in and around the box.

Everton vs Southampton

15:16 , admin

CHANCE! Calvert-Lewin loses his marker from the free-kick and has an open header in the box. He fails to direct his effort away from Bazunu, who catches the ball with ease.

Everton vs Southampton

15:15 , admin

Yellow Card Roméo Lavia

Everton vs Southampton

15:13 , admin

The game is being played with a lot of physicality at the moment. Both teams are fighting hard for the ball in the midfield areas.

Everton vs Southampton

15:11 , admin

The referee gives a free-kick to Everton after a clash between Elyounoussi and Mykolenko. The Southampton player is not happy with the call.

Everton vs Southampton

15:09 , admin

Everton are pressing quite high up the pitch and Southampton are struggling to hold onto the ball when progressing forward.

Everton vs Southampton

15:06 , admin

Southampton are enjoying most of the possession in the early minutes here, but they are threatening the Everton goal at the moment.

Everton vs Southampton

15:05 , admin

The referee resumes play as Godfrey is able to continue.

Everton vs Southampton

15:03 , admin

There is an early stoppage in play as Godfrey receives treatment from the physios.

Everton vs Southampton

15:02 , admin

Ward-Prowse gets the game underway for Southampton!

Everton vs Southampton

15:02 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

15:02 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:58 , admin

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

Everton vs Southampton

14:54 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:54 , admin

Everton have lost their last two Premier League games against sides bottom of the table, going down 2-1 against both Norwich (January 2022) and Wolves (December 2022). None of the six ever-present Premier League sides have ever lost three in a row against teams starting the day at the foot of the table before.

Everton vs Southampton

14:51 , admin

Lampard makes one change to the starting lineup that lost to Manchester United as Calvert-Lewin comes in for Maupay. Jones makes three changes from the side that beat Manchester City as Edozie, Adams, and Elyounoussi enter the starting 11.

Everton vs Southampton

14:49 , admin

SUBS: Wily Caballero, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Mislav Orsic, Romain Perraud, Sekou Mara, Moussa Djenepo, Carlos Alcaraz.

Everton vs Southampton

14:46 , admin

Southampton (3-5-2): Gavin Bazunu; Duje Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu; Kyle Walker-Peters, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Ibrahima Diallo; Samuel Edozie, Che Adams.

Everton vs Southampton

14:43 , admin

SUBS: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Asmir Begovic, Dwight McNeil, Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina.

Everton vs Southampton

14:42 , admin

Everton (3-5-2): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski; Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Demarai Gray, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton vs Southampton

14:39 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:37 , admin

Southampton, who are still bottom of the Premier League, have gained some momentum across the two cup competitions over the past week. They knocked Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup before beating Manchester City 2-0 in the EFL Cup to reach the semi-finals. Nathan Jones is still searching for his first league win as Saints manager, having lost his first four.

Everton vs Southampton

14:34 , admin

Everton and Frank Lampard are desperate for three points today in order to snap their eight-game winless run. A good result for the Toffees could move them as high up as 13th in the Premier League table, but goals have not come naturally to this side. They have only scored 14 goals in their 18 league games this season, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray both leading with three goals.

Everton vs Southampton

14:31 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Everton and Southampton.

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

Everton vs Southampton

14:30 , admin

