Everton vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

(Getty Images)

Everton host Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

The Toffees hopes of a top-four finish faded after being held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa earlier this week, however, they could yet secure European football for next season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently eighth, just two points adrift of sixth-placed West Ham, who occupy the final Europa League spot. The Toffees are level on points with Tottenham, who would qualify for the Europa Conference League as things stand, due to Ryan Mason’s side boasting a far superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s fate has long been sealed, with the club now preparing for life back in the Championship. The Blades have won just five of their 36 games so far this season but will hope to derail Everton’s plans.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will get underway at 7pm on Sunday 16 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

What is the team news?

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been ruled out with injury, however, Everton are hopeful that Yerry Mina and James Rodriguez will both be fit to start.

Jack O’Connell, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Burke and Jack Robinson are all sidelined, while Sander Berge is likely to only make the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Rodriguez, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Bryan; Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens; McGoldrick, Brewster

What are the odds?

Everton - 2/5

Draw - 18/5

Sheffield United - 7/1

