Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Anthony Gordon faces former club

Everton host Newcastle United on Thursday evening with both clubs struggling against adversity right now: the Toffees due to a points deduction which leaves them in the relegation zone and the Magpies facing an injury crisis, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the latest long-term absentee.

Victory for the hosts tonight will see them move out of the bottom three, while Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to go back up to fifth if they manage a third straight league victory. They’ve only won once on the road this term though, while Sean Dyche’s men have also only won once at home.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below

Kick-off at 7:30pm GMT

19:12

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.

19:12

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Seamus Coleman; Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

19:08

Newcastle will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s fixture at Goodison Park, with the Magpies running out 4-1 winners. Eddie Howe’s side have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games (D4 L3), but they’ve enjoyed a lot of success against this Everton teamof late. Newcastle have won five of their last six Premier League meetings against the Toffees, as many as they had in their previous 24 against them.

19:08

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping today is the game where the Toffees can turn their home form around, having won two of their last 12 matches at Goodison Park (D2 L8). The Merseyside club have earned just 23.5% of their Premier League points at home this season, if you ignore the 10-point deduction, which shows how reliant they’ve been on their away form. Everton could climb out of the relegation zone with a win today, leapfrogging Luton Town into 17th place.

19:04

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…