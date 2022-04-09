Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream and h2h results today

(ES Composite)

Manchester United travel to Everton in desperate need of a win to boost their chances of playing Champions League football next season.

United are only three points behind Tottenham in fourth and face a struggling Everton side battling to avoid relegation.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is facing the threat of the sack after a 3-2 defeat by Burnley on Wednesday heightened fears among the supporters that they will go down.

The biggest help Rangnick could provide to incoming United manager Ten Hag would be steering United into the top four and his side need to put together a run of results, starting at Goodison Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday April 9, 2022.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via the BT Sport app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(REUTERS)

Everton vs Manchester United team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspensions.

Donny van der Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit for United after recovering from the illness which forced him to miss last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Luke Shaw will be absent as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015. Scott McTominay is out with a foot issue, while Raphael Varane will also be missing and Edinson Cavani remains sidelined.

Everton vs Manchester United prediction

Two sides out of form, it’s likely to be a scrappy affair. It is, however, hard to look past United’s firepower proving too much for Everton’s leaky defence.

Manchester United to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Story continues

Everton wins: 70

Draws: 47

Manchester United wins: 90