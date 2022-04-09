Everton vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United have little choice but to embark on a far more consistent run of form between now and the end of the season if they want a return to Champions League action next term.

Ralf Rangnick has been unable to establish the Red Devils back inside the top four and they head into the weekend’s game seventh, but face an opportunity to return to winning ways as they travel to the woefully out of form Everton.

The Toffees lost in midweek to Burnley to sit just one place and one point above the Clarets and the relegation zone, with Watford also having won since the last time Everton picked up three points.

Frank Lampard is coming under increasing pressure after only being appointed at the end of January, and he needs a positive result on home soil as they look to beat the drop.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The fixture kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 9 April at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch the game?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Toffees are missing defenders Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson, midfielder Tom Davies and winger Andros Townsend. There’s also a lingering doubt over Andre Gomes, while Donny van de Beek cannot face his parent club. Allan should return in midfield after suspension.

United are without Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw from their regular starting line-up. Edinson Cavani is also out, though probably wouldn’t play in any case. Cristiano Ronaldo should return and Nemanja Matic is in line for a recall too, while Marcus Rashford is again reduced to hoping for a start at right wing.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fernandes, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Odds

Everton 18/5

Draw 3/1

United 11/13

Prediction

The Toffees simply have to find a way to get a result this time as relegation looms large, while United’s away form is patchy at best. It ends in a tie. Everton 1-1 United.