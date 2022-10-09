Everton vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Will Magee
·5 min read
Casemiro is set to make his first start for Manchester United in the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES
Casemiro is set to make his first start for Manchester United in the Premier League

07:02 PM

1 min, Everton 0-0 Manchester United

Onana does well to win the ball in midfield and pick out Gordon to his right, but his team-mate massively overcooks an attempted cross into the box.

07:00 PM

Kick off!

We're underway on Merseyside.

06:55 PM

Five minutes to go

Kick off is buzzing towards us like a swarm of angry bees. Aargh!

06:51 PM

Lampard pleased with defensive record

When it's pointed out that, heading into this game, Everton have conceded the fewest goals of any side in the Premier League with seven, Lampard looks quietly pleased. "I don't like talking about [it]," he says, smiling.

"We just have to keep doing the right actions, it's a tough league so to keep those 'goals against' down is a good thing. It's an improvement but we've got to keep working on it all the time. We're in good form, I suppose we should be confident. You've got to enjoy those moments when you feel like you're playing well, but today is a big test for us against really strong opposition."

Conor Coady gathers his thoughts in the tunnel
Conor Coady gathers his thoughts in the tunnel - GETTY IMAGES

06:44 PM

Coleman lauds new arrivals

Asked about Everton's recent improvement in his pre-match interview, Seamus Coleman credits the team's summer signings with giving them a much-needed lift. "I think from the start of the season you can see that we've been trying to build [something] with the types of characters we've brought in, really good characters," he says.

"We wanted to improve on last season and so far it's looked that way. But we know that it's a tough league, we've got a tough game tonight and we just want to win the game."

06:35 PM

Warm-ups commence

Both sides are out on the pitch and being put through their paces.

David de Gea stretches off
David de Gea stretches off - AP

06:31 PM

Atmosphere building

Everton fans have marched to Goodison in a now-familiar sea of blue smoke. It's going to be noisy in L4 this evening.

Everton fans set off smoke bombs to welcome the team to Goodison Park
Everton fans set off smoke bombs to welcome the team to Goodison Park - AFP

06:19 PM

Gordon starts for Everton

... meaning that, despite his goal against Southampton last weekend, McNeil drops to the bench.

Other than that, Everton are unchanged. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

06:15 PM

Ten Hag makes four changes overall

... to the side which lost at the Etihad last weekend.

Casemiro replaces Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw comes in for Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial swaps in for Jadon Sancho, with Marcus Rashford presumably moving out wide. Varane is fit enough to make the bench, but Victor Lindelof starts in his place.

06:08 PM

Casemiro makes first Premier League start

It's a big moment for the Brazilian, who will start alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Casemiro and Antony head to the away dressing room
Casemiro and Antony head to the away dressing room - REUTERS

06:04 PM

Manchester United team news

Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Martial.

06:02 PM

Everton team news

Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Onana, Iwobi, Gueye; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.

05:55 PM

Can Manchester United get back on track?

After a 6-3 drubbing in the Manchester derby last Sunday and a messy 3-2 win against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League in midweek, Manchester United's form is patchy at best coming into this game.

While Erik ten Hag managed to calm the jitters which resulted from United's opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, stringing together a four-match winning run against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal in the league, the collapse at the Etihad last weekend suggested his team are still vulnerable. Their performance in Cyprus did little to boost their confidence, with United requiring a second-half fightback to secure a win against opponents they were expected to beat with ease.

After the match, Ten Hag urged his players to increase their intensity. "It's like a routine, a way of life and you have to bring it every training [session] as a squad and an individual player," he said.

"It's not something that you build or can progress in a week or a month – it's a system that has to be and a demand in top football.

"It's quite clear that City is the standard in this. There are more teams [too]. But I think we can deliver that. We have seen it [in our wins] against Liverpool and Arsenal but now we have to do it on a consistent basis, that is what we have to work on for now. It will not come overnight. It will also take more than weeks – it will take months."

United cannot afford another sluggish showing against Everton this evening, with Frank Lampard's side on a six-match unbeaten streak in the league. Four of those have ended in draws, mind, but their last two games – against West Ham and Southampton – have seen them claim victory.

It's their most consistent run under Lampard, who was able to reshape his team over the summer. New additions Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana, Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil have all impressed in recent matches, bringing a glimmer of optimism back to Goodison Park after the grim slog of last season.

Writing in his pre-match programme notes, Lampard said: "We head into today's game in a good moment, unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and following back-to-back wins, but it’s important to reiterate this is just the start of the process.

"There are levels to come out from these players, for sure. There is still a long way to go and a lot of hard work to do, but as a group, with your incredible support, we're excited for what lies ahead."

United will be without Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek tonight, though Raphael Varane could be available after recovering from his ankle injury. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his Everton comeback after a prolonged spell on the sidelines, while Anthony Gordon may get a recall to the starting line-up.

Everton are on their most consistent run under Frank Lampard
Everton are on their most consistent run under Frank Lampard - PA

