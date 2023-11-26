Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

Everton FC - Manchester United FC

16:13

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin.

16:09

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

16:09

United, meanwhile, sit eighth in the table ahead of this game after making an underwhelming start to the season under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have eased the pressure on the Dutchman somewhat with four wins in their last five league matches, though their performances in 1-0 victories over Fulham and Luton left plenty to be desired. Ten Hag is still facing intense scrutiny with his team well off the pace, and a series of injuries to key players has done little to help his cause.

16:00

There is sure to be a lively atmosphere on Merseyside as Everton take to the field for the first time since they received an immediate 10-point deduction after being found to have breached the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules. That sanction – the largest in Premier League history – dropped them from 14th in the table to 19th, and fan protests are planned for this match after Sean Dyche described the penalty as "disproportionate" this week. Things got worse for the Toffees on Saturday as Luton Town's win over Crystal Palace put them five points adrift of safety – will they use their sense of injustice as fuel as they bid to pull clear of the drop zone again?

16:00

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from Goodison Park as embattled Everton host Manchester United!

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…