Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news as teenager Kobbie Mainoo handed first start

Everton face Manchester United on Super Sunday in what is their first match since losing 10 points for breaching the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability rules. Sean Dyche says the decision from an independent commission to dock Everton points was “disproportionate” and that he was shocked when he heard the news. The Toffees are now down to 19th in the table and have work to do to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

That may not be the hardest task. There are struggling teams in the league this season and Dyche has shaped Everton into a tough team to beat as well as unlocking their attacking threat. They have only lost once, to Liverpool, in their last five league matches but face a Manchester United side in fine form.

However, that doesn’t feel like the case. United have won four of their last five matches in the league but each by just one goal. They’re sixth in the table yet have a negative goal difference of -3. If things go wrong for Erik ten Hag’s side they seem to go very wrong. With the boost of Andre Onana and Luke Shaw in the squad can the Red Devils triumph at Goodison Park?

Everton vs Manchester United live

Everton host Man Utd in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

It is the first match to be played at Goodison Park since the Toffees were deducted 10 points

Andre Onana is fit to start for Man Utd and Luke Shaw is in the squad after recovering from injury

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Everton FC - Manchester United FC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe considers former Liverpool sporting director to oversee Manchester United’s new era

15:55 , Ben Fleming

The Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still discussing the legal points of what the ownership structure of Manchester United would look like after INEOS’ takeover of a 25 percent stake, having agreed on the broad principles of the purchase.

The prospective deal has been described by those involved as one of the most complicated in the long recent list of football takeovers, due to the distinctive condition of the minority owner taking full control of the sporting side of the club.

It is understood that Ratcliffe’s eventual football staff would not have to run major decisions past the Glazers, as has been the case for the last decade.

Kobbie Mainoo handed first Manchester United start

15:48 , Sonia Twigg

So who is Kobbie Mainoo?

The midfielder, who has replaced Christian Eriksen in the starting XI for the trip to Everton is a product of the academy.

He joined United at the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in May 2022.

He has only made three senior appearances before the clash with the Toffees, all of which came last season.

He played in the Carabao Cup against Charlton, FA Cup against Reading and in the 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester in February.

The 18-year-old picked up an injury at the start of the season, so his chances have been limited.

Mainoo has also represented the national side at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

Everton fans fly plane over Etihad Stadium protesting the Premier League

15:45 , Ben Fleming

plane over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City’s clash against Liverpool with a banner reading: “Premier League = Corrupt #UTFT #EFC”

The protest comes on the back of an independent commission docking Everton 10-points for breaking the league’s profit and sustainability rules, a move which Toffees manager Sean Dyche described as ‘disproportionate’.

There is a lot of unrest on Merseyside towards the Premier League for the sanction, which has sent Everton into the relegation zone, with protest the latest part of the ongoing saga.

Everton vs Manchester United team news

15:36 , Sonia Twigg

Everton make one change from the side that beat Crystal Palace before the international break, as Amadou Onana has not recovered from a calf injury, with Idrissa Gueye starting.

Everton starting XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

15:35 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United made three changes to the starting XI for the trip to Goodison Park.

Teenager Kobbie Mainoo was handed his first competitive start for the club in place of the injured Christian Eriksen.

Luke Shaw will return at left back, while Antony Martial will lead the line.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial

Everton vs Manchester United - confirmed team news

15:34 , Ben Fleming

And the teams are in!

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes; Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Sean Dyche reacts to Everton points deduction: ‘Feels disproportionate’

15:25 , Ben Fleming

Everton boss Sean Dyche has expressed shock at the “disproportionate” 10-point penalty imposed on the club but insisted he and his players are ready to take on the latest challenge put in front of them.

Dyche was trying to enjoy a short break during the international window when he got word of the unprecedented sanction handed down by an independent commission for breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules – a penalty that Everton will appeal against.

Speaking publicly for the first time on the matter, Dyche said: “I think like everyone, certainly in these parts, I was shocked and seemingly from the wave of noise after that, most people in football are shocked by the enormity of it.

“Disproportionate is a word used by the club. Obviously we feel a bit aggrieved by that, but on the other hand it doesn’t change the focus. The focus since I got there is sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win.”

Erik ten Hag prepared for Everton to be ‘mad’ and urges Man Utd to match them

15:15 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows Everton’s players and fans will be “mad” about the 10-point penalty imposed on the club and has challenged his team to meet fire with fire on Sunday.

United make the short trip to Goodison Park this weekend to face a Toffees team fuelled by a sense of injustice after an independent commission imposed the sanction on the club a week ago for a breach of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

Ten Hag is expecting Goodison Park to be a bearpit on Sunday but is determined his players will not be outmuscled.

“It’s always about us, I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it’s about us,” he said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game.”

Harry Maguire reveals how he reclaimed Manchester United place: ‘I had to be patient’

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Harry Maguire believes he is getting his reward for rejecting a move away from Manchester United after regaining his place in the team.

The £80m centre-back lost his spot in the side last season, was stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag in the summer and United then accepted a £30m bid from West Ham.

But Maguire opted to stay at Old Trafford and has become Ten Hag’s first-choice central defender. After Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were the preferred pairing last season, the England international is now keeping the World Cup winner on the bench.

The 30-year-old did not start any of United’s first seven games of the season but has now begun each of the last eight and Maguire feels he was right not to quit Old Trafford and to adopt a patient approach in difficult times.

He said: “I am really enjoying my football and I really enjoy playing for this club. I was willing to stay and fight for my place and we have four or five top international centre-backs at this club and the competition for places is really high.”

Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted line-ups

14:55 , Ben Fleming

We should get team news in just over half an hour, but here are our predicted XI’s.

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Everton vs Manchester United: early team news

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Everton captain Seamus Coleman could be in contention to return after a long-term injury layoff while Amadou Onana is a doubt due to a calf problem.

Manchester United goalkeeper is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock while on Cameroon duty. Luke Shaw could make his first appearance since the second week of the season while Rasmus Hojlund faces a late fitness test. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are long-term absentees.

Everton vs Manchester United: all you need to know

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage following the previous match between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:50 , Ben Fleming

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Manchester United.

Everton were building momentum before the international break, with just one league defeat in five games, but that momentum was halted by the club’s ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche claimed he was ‘shocked’ by the severity of the punishment but there is no time to lick any wounds as they prepare for the visit of United.

Erik ten Hag’s languish in eighth and still have plenty of questions of their own to answer after a less-than-impressive start to the season but can make it three league wins on the bounce with a victory today. Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off!