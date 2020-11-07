Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

Follow the latest updates live from Everton’s clash against Manchester United as Saturday’s Premier League action gets under way at Goodison Park.

An under-pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a swift recovery from United’s back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, with his future in the hot seat coming under intense scrutiny this week. Goodison Park has proven a testing challenge for United in the past, but will it be the end of Solskjaer’s tenure?

Everton meanwhile have suffered something of a slump in recent weeks since their flying start after defeats against Newcastle and Southampton followed the 2-2- Merseyside draw, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side will fancy their chances against what has been a hit-and-miss United side this season. Follow the live updates below.