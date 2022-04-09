Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Gordon gets winner

Everton and Manchester United square off at Goodison Park (Getty Images)

The Champions League will not beckon for Manchester United. The Championship may not for Everton. If Ralf Rangnick’s interim period at Old Trafford will end in failure, there was a glimpse of salvation for Frank Lampard.

In the battle of the fallen giants, it was Everton, threatened with a precipitous drop out of the top flight after 68 years, who prevailed. They have spent – some would say wasted – some £550 million under owner Farhad Moshiri but a potentially priceless winner came from a homegrown local, Anthony Gordon. After just 11 points from their previous 22 matches, Everton conjured three and grasped at a lifeline. There may be none for United. Their chances of a top-four finish had already looked remote. Rangnick had conceded they lacked margin for error and they duly erred, delivering the sort of shapeless, witless performance that has felt a recurring theme in their season.

They lacked cohesion and chemistry. They had Cristiano Ronaldo back but, until he drew an injury-time save from Jordan Pickford, he was ineffectual. They ended with a central midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata, making a belated first Premier League appearance of the season, symbolising a club who have overloaded on attack-minded players, lack balance and score too few goals. Follow all the reaction and updates from Everton vs Manchester United below:

Everton vs Manchester United

27’ - GOAL! Gordon’s shot deflects in to give Everton the lead (1-0)

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Match report: Everton earn vital win over poor Man United to boost survival hopes

Everton FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Abject cowardice of Manchester United gifts Everton hope in relegation fight

14:40 , Michael Jones

After beating Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night to pull his own team towards safety and compound the Toffees’ misery, Burnley manager Sean Dyche chortled: “I said [to my players] before the match, ‘these don’t know how to win a game lads!’”

Dyche wasn’t wrong. Everton had only won three Premier League matches in six months when they kicked off in Lancashire, and by full-time had suffered their eighth defeat in the 12 matches Frank Lampard had taken charge of since replacing Rafael Benitez as the club’s manager in February.

The result left the Blues a solitary point above the relegation zone, with a desperately unbalanced side that has lingering moments of quality in attack but vulnerabilities across the rest of the pitch and hopelessness spreading through the squad like mould.

Abject cowardice of Manchester United gifts Everton hope in relegation fight

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:35 , Michael Jones

Top class performance from Jordan Pickford today. This is what three points mean.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:32 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won just 47% of their Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick (8/17), their lowest win rate under any manager in the competition.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:28 , Michael Jones

Massive win for @everton. I know it’s only against @ManUtd but it’s huge nevertheless. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2022

Not content with ruining their own season, United have now ruined the drama of the relegation battle. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 9, 2022

Full-time: Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Everton win! It’s a massive, massive three points for Frank Lampard’s men. There’s a huge roar around Goodison Park and an equally big sigh of relief from the manager.

That loss is a blow to Manchester United’s top four hopes, they’ve got a huge mountain to climb now.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Save! Alex Telles flicks another cross into the penalty area and finds Harry Maguire who’s stayed up the pitch. Maguire nods the ball into the path of Cristiano Ronaldo who controls it and shoots on the turn but Jordan Pickford is gets his hand there and keeps it out!

He’s been fantastic for Everton today.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play at Goodison Park. The home fans should be nervous about that but Everton seem in total control of the game.

Richarlison takes the ball to corner flag and holds it up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes. Game management in full effect for Everton now.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:16 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Fabian Delph lasted 84 minutes on his return to the Everton team but has been replaced with Abdoulaye Doucoure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Pickford have both been booked. Pickford for time-wasting and Ronaldo for a late tackle.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:11 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Jadon Sancho dribbles his way into the left side of the box and slips a pass to Juan Mata. He lifts it across to Anthony Elanga but Gordon closes him down, nicks the ball and boots it clear.

United come again through Sancho on the left. He chips that ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the right side of the box. He brings the ball down onto his chest and volleys a shot at goal only for Demarai Gray to leap in front of the effort and block it.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:09 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Save! Jordan Pickford is definitely a contender for man of the match. Ronaldo feeds the ball over to Pogba to rolls it onto his right foot and fires one at goal from range. It’s a low effort that gets through the bodies in the box but can’t beat Pickford who drops down to his right and clings onto the ball.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:05 , Michael Jones

78 mins: A deflected pass comes into the Man Utd box where Anthony Gordon and Alex Telles chase down the ball. Gordon nips in front of the left-back and goes down after a collision between the two. They barely knock knees and the referee decides there isn’t enough contact to give Everton the penalty that Gordon was searching for.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

14:03 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Manchester United are still persisting with the same mode of attack. Send the ball out to Telles who then whips a cross into the box. It’s not worked yet for the visitors. Michael Keane heads this attempt clear for Everton.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:59 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Frank Lampard makes a change and takes off Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Demarai Gray comes on to replace him in what is probably a sign that Lampard feels Everton’s best threat will be on the counter-attack going forward.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chance! That was the moment for Everton. Maguire gives the ball away and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sprints in behind and drives it to the byline. He pulls it into the six-yard box where Richarlison and Alex Iwobi are waiting. The pass flies past Iwobi and Wan-Bissaka gets there before Richarlison to complete the clearance.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:54 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Fernandes lifts a pass into the right side of the box where Wan-Bissaka squeezes in front Mykolenko to win the header. He knocks it into the six-yard box where Ronaldo is hovering but Godfrey beats him to the ball and gets it clear for Everton. The Toffees are going to have a lot of defending to do as this match gets closer to the 90 minute mark.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Inside the last 30 minutes of play now and what a massive half and hour it’ll be for Everton. Ralf Rangnick makes a couple of changes for Man Utd.

Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic are hooked with Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata brought on.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: This is still a pretty even game with both teams seeing possession in the opposition’s half. It’s Man Utd’s turn to puts some pressure on the Everton back line and they win a corner.

Fernandes plays it short to Telles who returns the ball so that the Portuguese can cross it in from a better angle. When the cross does come Richarlison is there to block it and break for the Toffees again.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:45 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Anthony Gordon delivers a corner into the box for Everton and aims for Calvert-Lewin. The striker climbs over Harry Maguire but the Man Utd captain still manages to win the header and turn it out of his own penalty area.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: An early cross from Telles skips through to Wan-Bissaka who chests it down and loses possession to Richarlison. The Brazilian then kicks Everton forward on the counter-attack and Wan-Bissaka has to put of the burners to catch him. He does and manages to poke the ball out for a throw in.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:41 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Paul Pogba collects the first yellow card fo the game after bringing Anthony Gordon down in the middle of the pitch just after Marcus Rashford missed out on a cross from Bruno Fernandes that needed just a touch to knock it past Jordan Pickford.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Maguire fouls Richarlison and gives Everton an early free kick. It’s knocked into the box but Lindelof fails to deal with it properly. He sends the ball over to Mykolenko who whips one back into the six-yard area where David De Gea tidies up for United.

Second half: Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: This is a huge 45 minutes for both teams and all three results are still on the table. Man Utd get the match back underway. There are no changes from either manager so it’s as you were for both sides.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:28 , Michael Jones

As it stands Everton are four points clear of Burnley and the relegation zone but Sean Dyche’s side take on bottom club Norwich City tomorrow and could leapfrog the Toffees if they win and Frank Lampard’s men go on to lose today.

Manchester United remain in seventh, three points off fourth-placed Spurs, who are level on points with Arsenal.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:21 , Michael Jones

Anthony Gordon’s 27th minute strike has given the Toffees a vital lead against Manchester United at Goodison Park. If they can hold onto this lead they’ll pick up a massive win and move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Can Frank Lampard’s men close out this game in the second half or will Man Utd come out swinging?

Half-time: Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Mykolenko gets forward for Everton and wins a corner for the Toffees right on the stroke of half-time. Gordon swings the set piece into the penalty area but De Gea meets it with a solid clearing punch.

Everton lead at the break!

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:15 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Chance! Bruno Fernandes sends the ball over to Alex Telles as United break on a counter-attack. The left-back flicks another decent cross into the middle and almost picks out Ronaldo. Instead Vitalii Mykolenko lunges in front of the striker towards the dipping cross and nods it over his own crossbar. Good defending.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Alex Telles has been one of Man Utd’s brightest sparks and puts in another fine run down the left to get around Seamus Coleman. Ronaldo is waiting in the six-yard box but Telles’ cross gets claimed and smothered by Pickford.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Save! Everton come close to a second! Richarlison brings the ball inside and fancies himself from just outside the box. He strikes a pacey, dipping effort at goal but De Gea is up the to task of turning over the crossbar.

Fred has picked up a knock and he’s replaced with Paul Pogba for the visitors.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:07 , Michael Jones

33 mins: That’s lovely play from Man Utd to pass the ball around the Everton press and work it over to Sancho on the right wing. He gives it to Ronaldo who passes it across to Fred. He slots the ball over to Rashford who lifts a cross into the box and almost picks out Matic but Pickford flies off his line and punches the ball away.

Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd

13:04 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Everton have taken all the momentum with them since the goal and have won a couple of free kicks in dangerous areas. Michael Keane’s effort from the first set piece goes over the crossbar before the combined efforts of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes clear the second.

GOAL! Everton 1 - 0 Man Utd (Gordon, 27’)⚽️

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Everton have the lead! Fred gives the ball away to Anthony Gordon who threads a fine pass out to the left wing to play Richarlison into space. He curls the ball into the box where Alex Iwobi lays it off back to Gordon. He runs onto a first time shot that strikes Harry Maguire, wrongfoots David De Gea and nestles in the back of the net!

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:58 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Everton have looked keen to keep hold of possession but they still haven’t challenged Man Utd defensively yet.

Man Utd look to put a fine attack together with some short, quick passes across the back line up to Sancho on the left side of the pitch. He give it to Fernandes who knocks the ball inside to Fred. He’s closed down quickly by Delph who wins the ball with a sliding tackle and gets a round of applause from the Everton fans.

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:51 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Richarlison has been on the end of a couple of heavy challenges, first from Lindelof and the Wan-Bissaka. Everton win a free kick after the second tackle and the Man Utd right-back avoids a yellow card which the home fans aren’t happy about.

Pickford fires the set piece over to the right wing but Alex Telles gets up highest and clears the danger for Man Utd.

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:49 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Pickford’s having a good day, he looks confident and those two early saves will stand him in good stead. Man Utd move the ball around Everton’s final third looking for an opening in the defence. Alex Telles whips a cross in from the left wing that drops over the head of Cristiano Ronaldo and has to be dealt with by Vitalii Mykolenko. He heads the ball towards the byline under pressure from Jadon Sancho but Pickford sprints across and plucks it out of the air to avoid a corner.

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:45 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Save! Man Utd are really bringing the heat now. Bruno Fernandes receives the ball on the left side and sends an inswinging cross into the middle of the box. Marcus Rashford makes his way in between the two Everton centre-backs and wins the ball in the air. There’s enough pace on the cross that Rashford can guide it towards goal with a glancing touch but Jordan Pickford denies him again with a sharp save low to his right!

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Everton fail to properly deal with the resultant Man Utd corner as once again the headed clearance comes to a United player on the edge of the box. This time it’s Fred who dinks the ball back into the area for Cristiano Ronaldo. He lets it run across his body before whipping a shot wide of the near post.

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! Man Utd win a free kick just outside the box on the inside left. It’s worked nicely as Bruno Fernandes chips it over to the far post where Victor Lindelof heads it back into the middle. Fabian Delph’s headed clearance only comes out as far as Marcus Rashford who brings the ball down and drills one at goal. It’s well struck but Jordan Pickford leaps to his right and parries the ball wide of the post!

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Alex Telles collects a pass from Nemanja Matic and brings the ball down the left wing. He plays a nice one-two with Marcus Rashford to carry it alongside the box where Allan forces him to the byline. Telles finally squeezes a cross into the middle but the assistant referee flags that the ball first ran out of play.

Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: There’s been a few early mistakes from Man Utd with miscontrolled touches and wayward passes as they attempt to find their feet in the game. These opening stages have seen Everton control possession but they are yet to challenge the visitor’s back line.

Kick off: Everton 0 - 0 Man Utd

12:31 , Michael Jones

This is a big game for both teams. Frank Lampard is still trying to stop the Everton ship from sinking and Ralf Rangnick is trying to get Man Utd into the Champions League next season. One of these managers will be feeling pleased with the day’s work late on but who will it be?

Allan gets the match underway and Everton pump the ball long down the left wing where Victor Lindelof wins the ball and nods it out of play.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:27 , Michael Jones

There’s a huge roar as the Everton players come out onto the pitch at Goodison Park. There a bouncing atmosphere inside the stadium. It should get the Everton team up for this one.

Kick off is next.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:22 , Michael Jones

Only Brighton and the three teams in the relegation zone have scored fewer than Everton’s 32 goals in the Premier League this season.

In April they have already scored three times but lost both of those games to Burnley and West Ham. Before that, they had scored just one goal in four matches across all competitions.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:19 , Michael Jones

Can Everton get the job done against Manchester United today and move four points clear of the relegation zone or will Frank Lampard’s men suffer another defeat and remain perilously close to the drop?

Everton vs Manchester United

12:15 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest player to make 200 Premier League appearances for United. The 24-year-old will beat Ryan Giggs’ record by 135 days when he starts against Everton is afternoon.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:11 , Michael Jones

Richarlison is Everton’s top home scorer in the league this season with three goals but he has not found the net at Goodison Park in the top flight since December.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:07 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes has four goals and two assists in four league fixtures against Everton.

The Portuguese is aiming to become the first United player to score in three consecutive games at Goodison Park since Ruud van Nistelrooy between 2001 and 2004.

Everton vs Manchester United

12:03 , Michael Jones

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in all nine of his Premier League appearances in 2022 after recovering from a long spell on the sidelines with various injuries.

Everton vs Manchester United

11:59 , Michael Jones

Defeat for Everton would see the Toffees set a new club record of 19 losses in a 38-game Premier League season.

On the other hand, Ralf Rangnick has lost just two of his 16 Premier League games in charge of Manchester United with eight wins and six draws.

Everton vs Manchester United

11:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won three of their last 11 matches in all competitions with six draws and two defeats in that run.

But, the Red Devils have scored in 21 consecutive away games in all competitions and will threaten Jordan Pickford’s goal this afternoon.

Everton vs Manchester United

11:52 , Michael Jones

Everton have lost 17 of their last 22 Premier League games with three wins and two draws in that run. The Toffees have lost seven home league games this season with only the three promoted sides have worse records.

Ralf Rangnick’s future consultancy role at Manchester United depends on new boss

11:48 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick made clear the extent of his future consultancy role at Manchester United would depend on the club’s new manager.

The interim boss would not be drawn on reports that Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag had been lined up as the next permanent appointment at Old Trafford, saying his focus was purely on Saturday’s trip to relegation-battling Everton.

Rangnick was also asked about his own future at the end of a week in which the Austrian Football Association denied having spoken to the 63-year-old about their vacant manager’s position, and said he would discuss his two-year consultancy contract at the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick: Future consultancy role at Manchester United depends on new boss

Everton vs Manchester United

11:43 , Michael Jones

Everton have beaten Manchester United once in their last 15 meetings in all competitions with six draws and eight defeats but Man Utd have only recorded one victory from their last six Premier League games against the Toffees - fours draws, one loss.

The Red Devils have beaten Everton 37 times in the Premier League, with Tottenham the only side they have defeated more in that time.

Everton vs Manchester United

11:38 , Michael Jones

There are lots of changes to both teams.

Frank Lampard makes four changes to the Everton side that lost 3-2 to Burnley last time out with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny all dropping out. In their place are Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Allan and Fabian Delph.

Ralf Rangnick takes more drastic measures and swaps out six players. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are all replaced in the back line with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles returning. Nemanja Matic replaces the injured Scott McTominay and there are returns for Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everton vs Manchester United: line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, Matic, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Here's your #MUFC team to take on the Toffees! ✊#EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022

Everton vs Manchester United

11:26 , Michael Jones

Man Utd interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, has been speaking about the challenges of managing in the Premier League and has pointed out the physicality of the English game as the major difference between football in England and on the continent. He said:

“That’s what was clear from a very early stage for me and that’s the biggest difference between here and all the other leagues in Europe – it’s highly physical.

“And even if you look at the game last Wednesday, Burnley against Everton, then this was a high level of pace, physicality and a very aggressive and competitive game. If you compare that with other European leagues that’s the biggest difference.”

Everton vs Manchester United

11:21 , Michael Jones

Everton boss, Frank Lampard, has asked for the fans to turn up in full voice and get behind the team as they take on Manchester United in today’s early kick off.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Lampard acknowledged the situation Everton are in and says that the fans provide a huge boost to the players at Goodison Park.

“I understand the situation, the fans have passion, they live and breathe this club,” said Lampard, “I do, too, I have been here five minutes in football terms and live and breathe the Club and want us to stay in the league. I have to handle that because I have to do my job.

“I can only ask the fans to turn up tomorrow and be absolutely behind us, as they have been since I’ve been here. We have won four out of six at Goodison, which is a contrast to our away form, and need to keep it going.

“It shows how strong we can be together. The game against Newcastle was incredible, people were talking about it as the best night at Goodison for years.

“The questions a few weeks later are very different but that is the nature of football. I have to be very level-headed, I understand the fans’ emotions and am doing everything to ensure we do right by them.

“We are a huge club and people want to talk about it [position in table]. I am proud to manage here and keep the history of this club going in a positive way.”

Everton vs Manchester United

11:16 , Michael Jones

Everton (17th) have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League games and are just one point above the relegation zone. They will be desperate to pick up three points this afternoon as another defeat could see them end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley win against Norwich on Sunday.

For Manchester United (7th), their hopes of a top four finish are hanging by a thread. They cannot avoid to drop points if they want to catch and overtake Tottenham (4th) and Arsenal (5th) who are both three points above Ralf Rangnick’s men and have superior goal differences.

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

11:12 , Michael Jones

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.

The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team leapfrog Everton.

United are in a less dire situation but “The World’s Biggest Club™” will end the campaign without a trophy for the fifth consecutive season. The height of their ambition is to finish in the top four.

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

Everton vs Manchester United

11:04 , Michael Jones

Frank Lampard is boosted by the return of Michael Keane and Allen after both players finished serving suspensions but Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club and Andros townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina all remain out.

For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jesse Lingard returns from a similar issue.

Luke Shaw will miss the game as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015. Alson absent are Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay who have slight knocks and Edinson Cavani is still struggling with a calf issue.

Everton vs Manchester United

10:53 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Everton vs Manchester United this lunchtime in a clash that is crucial at both ends of the Premier League table.

The Toffees have been steadily reigned in by the few sides below them in the table since Frank Lampard took charge, with five defeats in the last six leaving them just a point above the drop zone following a costly 3-2 loss at Burnley in midweek.

As for United, their search for Champions League football next season looks increasingly difficult; they are down in seventh and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while they’ve also played a game more than Arsenal in fifth.

Just one win in the last four in the top flight has hurt their cause under Ralf Rangnick and this fixture, and the three points available, are vital for both sides as a result.