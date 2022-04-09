Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Michael Jones
4 min read
Everton square off with Manchester United at Goodison Park (REUTERS)
Everton square off with Manchester United at Goodison Park (REUTERS)

Everton are taking on Manchester United today in a crucial match at both ends of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are in dire straits after losing to relegation rivals Burnley in midweek and are now only one point above the Clarets and the drop zone. They now embark on a tough run of fixtures and will need every ounce of home support to overcome United at Goodison and get their survival bid back on track.

United come into the game still clinging on to faint hope of finishing in the top four after Arsenal were stunned by Crystal Palace at the start of the week. United are seventh, however, three points behind both north London clubs have played the same number of games as Spurs and one more than Arsenal, and they require consistent run of results to get themselves back into the mix.

Follow all the latest updates from Everton vs Manchester United below:

Everton vs Manchester United

  • Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST

Everton FC - Manchester United FC

Everton vs Manchester United

11:16

Everton (17th) have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League games and are just one point above the relegation zone. They will be desperate to pick up three points this afternoon as another defeat could see them end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley win against Norwich on Sunday.

For Manchester United (7th), their hopes of a top four finish are hanging by a thread. They cannot avoid to drop points if they want to catch and overtake Tottenham (4th) and Arsenal (5th) who are both three points above Ralf Rangnick’s men and have superior goal differences.

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

11:12

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.

The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team leapfrog Everton.

United are in a less dire situation but “The World’s Biggest Club™” will end the campaign without a trophy for the fifth consecutive season. The height of their ambition is to finish in the top four.

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

Everton vs Manchester United

11:04

Frank Lampard is boosted by the return of Michael Keane and Allen after both players finished serving suspensions but Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club and Andros townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina all remain out.

For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jesse Lingard returns from a similar issue.

Luke Shaw will miss the game as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015. Alson absent are Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay who have slight knocks and Edinson Cavani is still struggling with a calf issue.

Everton vs Manchester United

10:53

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Everton vs Manchester United this lunchtime in a clash that is crucial at both ends of the Premier League table.

The Toffees have been steadily reigned in by the few sides below them in the table since Frank Lampard took charge, with five defeats in the last six leaving them just a point above the drop zone following a costly 3-2 loss at Burnley in midweek.

As for United, their search for Champions League football next season looks increasingly difficult; they are down in seventh and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while they’ve also played a game more than Arsenal in fifth.

Just one win in the last four in the top flight has hurt their cause under Ralf Rangnick and this fixture, and the three points available, are vital for both sides as a result.

