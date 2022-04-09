Everton vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Wilcox
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Everton
    Everton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Lampard
    Frank Lampard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
General View prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 9, - GETTY IMAGES
General View prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 9, - GETTY IMAGES

10:40 AM

Frank Lampard used 'to being two games from the sack'

By Chris Bascombe

Everton manager Frank Lampard still has the backing of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri for now, but gave an honest assessment of his precarious position by saying he is accustomed to ‘being two games from the sack’.

Just twelve games into his Goodison reign, the visit of Manchester United has the potential to be a defining fixture in Everton's survival quest.

Lampard has lost seven of his nine Premier League games since replacing Rafa Benitez, Wednesday's defeat at Turf Moor meaning Everton are one point above the drop zone, with a hellish fixture list pending.

That has inevitably increased the prospect of Moshiri twitching and making another managerial change.

“For me, in my relatively short managerial career, I probably spent 18 months at Chelsea with the same,” said Lampard.

“For 18-months you are probably two games from the sack. Maybe that is a symptom of football and the Premier League. That’s pressure. No problem, you sign up for that. I have no problem with that. Even if you get to an FA Cup final and make the top four you still know the rules.

“I have no problem with that in terms of speculation. We are a huge club and people want to talk about it. In football terms I don’t think people should talk about us any differently to the teams we are in the battle with. We have no right to not be fighting a battle against relegation, irrespective of our history. But what I am is proud to manage here, proud to keep the history of the club going in a positive way. I don’t waste my time, I don’t buy into it and do my job.”

Frank Lampard - GETTY IMAGES
Frank Lampard - GETTY IMAGES

Lampard says he has spoken to Moshiri this week, but offered no details as to what was discussed. There is no suggestion his job is on the line this weekend. No-one at Everton wants another managerial change, especially as Lampard retains the general support of a fanbase who recognise he has been dealt such a terrible hand.

There is admiration for how Lampard has gone about his task - and recognition that basic, individual mistakes have undermined some improved recent performances at West Ham and Burnley. But to retain that confidence and support, he may never be more in need of points than in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

“I only want to talk about me being here,” said Lampard.

“I came to a great club, working with a squad of players who are working well and the results are the turning point of that. If we win on Wednesday, seven points buffer to Burnley, six points to watford everything feels great if you don’t it flips completely the other direction.”

“I have spoken to the owner and chairman this week, but don’t want to go into what we said, I speak to them regularly, particularly the chairman, I have a really good relationship with him.

“I feel the responsibility of managing a club that has an incredible history, and an incredible fanbase, but there’s also the realism of where we’re at. I don’t think there is anyone delusional about the situation. We need to win football games.

“The pressure I understood when I came in. The pressure I understand now. I’m used to that pressure. I played under it for a long time, and particularly managed under it at Chelsea. I’m hardened to that.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chris Boucher: It feels ‘amazing’ to be back in the playoffs

    Chris Boucher described what it feels like to be back in the playoffs after the Raptors defeated the Hawks on Tuesday. He also discussed his relationship with Precious Achiuwa, smashing through expectations this season, and what’s unique about this Toronto team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen