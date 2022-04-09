Everton vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

General View prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 9, - GETTY IMAGES

10:40 AM

Frank Lampard used 'to being two games from the sack'

By Chris Bascombe

Everton manager Frank Lampard still has the backing of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri for now, but gave an honest assessment of his precarious position by saying he is accustomed to ‘being two games from the sack’.

Just twelve games into his Goodison reign, the visit of Manchester United has the potential to be a defining fixture in Everton's survival quest.

Lampard has lost seven of his nine Premier League games since replacing Rafa Benitez, Wednesday's defeat at Turf Moor meaning Everton are one point above the drop zone, with a hellish fixture list pending.

That has inevitably increased the prospect of Moshiri twitching and making another managerial change.

“For me, in my relatively short managerial career, I probably spent 18 months at Chelsea with the same,” said Lampard.

“For 18-months you are probably two games from the sack. Maybe that is a symptom of football and the Premier League. That’s pressure. No problem, you sign up for that. I have no problem with that. Even if you get to an FA Cup final and make the top four you still know the rules.

“I have no problem with that in terms of speculation. We are a huge club and people want to talk about it. In football terms I don’t think people should talk about us any differently to the teams we are in the battle with. We have no right to not be fighting a battle against relegation, irrespective of our history. But what I am is proud to manage here, proud to keep the history of the club going in a positive way. I don’t waste my time, I don’t buy into it and do my job.”

Frank Lampard - GETTY IMAGES

Lampard says he has spoken to Moshiri this week, but offered no details as to what was discussed. There is no suggestion his job is on the line this weekend. No-one at Everton wants another managerial change, especially as Lampard retains the general support of a fanbase who recognise he has been dealt such a terrible hand.

Story continues

There is admiration for how Lampard has gone about his task - and recognition that basic, individual mistakes have undermined some improved recent performances at West Ham and Burnley. But to retain that confidence and support, he may never be more in need of points than in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

“I only want to talk about me being here,” said Lampard.

“I came to a great club, working with a squad of players who are working well and the results are the turning point of that. If we win on Wednesday, seven points buffer to Burnley, six points to watford everything feels great if you don’t it flips completely the other direction.”

“I have spoken to the owner and chairman this week, but don’t want to go into what we said, I speak to them regularly, particularly the chairman, I have a really good relationship with him.

“I feel the responsibility of managing a club that has an incredible history, and an incredible fanbase, but there’s also the realism of where we’re at. I don’t think there is anyone delusional about the situation. We need to win football games.

“The pressure I understood when I came in. The pressure I understand now. I’m used to that pressure. I played under it for a long time, and particularly managed under it at Chelsea. I’m hardened to that.”