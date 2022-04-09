Everton vs Manchester United LIVE! Ronaldo starts - Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, prediction

Giuseppe Muro
·4 min read
In this article:
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE

As Manchester United close in on the appointment of Erik Ten Hag, they travel to Everton in desperate need of a win to boost their chances of giving their new permanent manager Champions League football next season.

United are only three points behind Tottenham in fourth despite their recent troubles and they face a struggling Everton side in real danger of relegation.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is facing the threat of the sack after a 3-2 defeat by Burnley on Wednesday heightened fears among the supporters that they will go down.

The wheels are very much in motion as United look set to appoint Ten Hag and the Dutchman has been described as a "top coach" by the interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The biggest help Rangnick could provide to Ten Hag would be steering United into the top four and he is calling on his squad to put together a run of results, starting on Merseyside.

With kick-off at 12.30pm BST, follow all the action from Goodison Park…

Everton vs Manchester United latest news

  • Kick-off: 12.30pm BST

  • Team news: Ronaldo starts for United

  • United close in on Ten Hag appointment

  • Why United chose Ajax boss over Pochettino

  • United identify Kane and Rice as dream transfer targets

  • How to watch: BT Sport

  • Prediction: 0-2

Everton FC - Manchester United FC

Confirmed team news: Ronaldo starts for United

11:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Elanga, Mejbri.

11:20 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news from Goodison Park is coming up in 10 minutes...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction

11:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Two sides out of form, it’s likely to be a scrappy affair. It is, however, hard to look past United’s firepower proving too much for Everton’s leaky defence.

Manchester United to win 2-0.

Head to head history and results

11:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Everton wins: 70

Draws: 47

Manchester United wins: 90

United identify Kane and Rice as dream transfer targets

10:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Harry Kane and Declan Rice are on Manchester United’s wanted list as they close in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

The Ajax coach is set to beat Mauricio Pochettino in the race for the Old Trafford hot seat, with confirmation potentially coming within days.

He has already been assured during initial talks that he will be given backing in the transfer market, with United’s recruitment team already identifying Kane and Rice as dream targets for their incoming manager.

There is another England star they would love to lure to Old Trafford, find out who here.

Why United chose Ajax boss over Pochettino

10:41 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United hope they have finally found their answer to Jurgen Klopp.

That is the gamble in appointing Erik ten Hag, a man who comes with so many unknowns, particularly in comparison to Mauricio Pochettino. But that is also the allure.

Read why United chose Ten Hag over Pochettino here.

United closing in on Ten Hag appointment

10:35 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder that Manchester United are closing in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman now expected to beat Mauricio Pochettino to the job.

Sources close to the process insist a deal is still be finalised for the Ajax manager – but it is understood a nagreement is close to being reached.

Ten Hag moved ahead of Pochettino after being interviewed by United football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher during the international break.

United have now spoken to everyone under consideration for the job – and want their new man in place to lead their transfer business this summer.

Read the latest here.

Early team news: Ronaldo fit to return

10:29 , Giuseppe Muro

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to face Everton after recovering from the illness which forced him to miss last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Ronaldo has trained all week and will return to the team as United look to boost their chances of finishing fourth.

Luke Shaw will be absent as metal bolts are removed from the leg he fractured in 2015.

Scott McTominay is out with a foot issue, while Raphael Varane will also be missing and Edinson Cavani remains sidelined.

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspensions.

Donny van der Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined.

How to watch: BT Sport

10:20 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via the BT Sport app.

Good morning!

10:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Everton vs Manchester United in the Premier League.

It’s a huge game for two clubs who have had their own struggles of late.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12.30pm BST.

