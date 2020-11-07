Everton 1-1 Manchester United FC LIVE! Latest score, goal updates and Premier League match stream today

Everton vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his team to Goodison Park today knowing another defeat could spell the end of his tenure, having lost to both Istanbul Basaksehir and Arsenal.

The international break follows the weekend action, and window which has previously seen managers get the boot ahead of the busy festive schedule, and local reports claim Mauricio Pochettino has been approached.

A loss today will leave United in 15th place, while Everton can go top with a victory, replacing Southampton who went to the summit last night.

With kick-off at 12.30pm GMT, follow all match action below…

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.