Everton vs Manchester City verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Manchester City are one point ahead of Arsenal at the Premier League summit going into the weekend's fixtures, with Everton two points above the drop zone.

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Premier League, Sunday May 14, Kick-off 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports

Predicted score

Everton 1-1 Manchester City

Suggested bets

Match result - draw Both teams to score Erling Haaland to score anytime

Key stats

Everton have won four of their last 46 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table. Manchester City are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions. Everton have lost just three of their last 10 Premier League outings. Manchester City have won 17 of their last 21 matches. Manchester City have won 10 of the last 12 meetings with Everton.

Everton vs Manchester City team news

Everton will be without Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Ruben Vinagre, all of whom are sidelined with injuries. Manchester City, meanwhile, could be without Nathan Ake, who is struggling with a muscle problem.

Verdict

The stakes could not be any higher this weekend as Manchester City and Everton clash in a fixture with major title and relegation implications. Pep Guardiola is edging towards his fifth Premier League crown with the Sky Blues, although continuing his winning run against Everton is easier said than done. On paper, the Toffees sit 17th in the table and should make for easy pickings. However, Everton's performances have improved in recent weeks, with the team losing just three of their last 10 Premier League outings. Last weekend, Sean Dyche's men ran riot away from home as they demolished Europa League-chasing Brighton 5-1. Everton have scored eight goals in their last three games and picked up five points from their last four games. The Toffees can all but smell Premier League survival and a determined performance against Manchester City is certainly on the cards. The Cityzens, on the other hand, have got one eye on their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. With so much hype around a potential treble-winning season, pressure is continuing to pile on City. That pressure could ultimately result in a blip and there's no reason why Everton couldn't capitalise. The Toffees managed to grind out a 1-1 draw when they last met Manchester City back in December. Our recommendation is to back that very same outcome on Sunday. A draw in the outright market should offer plenty of value, as should both teams to score.

The article Everton vs Manchester City verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets appeared first on Planetsport.com.