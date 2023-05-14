Is Everton vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Title chasers Manchester City take on Everton in an encounter with ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now favourites to secure a third consecutive crown with four games left in their Premier League campaign.

Everton, meanwhile, produced their finest performance of the season to thrash Brighton on Monday and boost their survival hopes.

One more win could be enough to keep Sean Dyche’s side up with Wolves and Bournemouth their final opponents of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Everton vs Manchester City?

Everton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 14 May at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1pm BST. Subscibers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

After such a strong performance against Brighton, Sean Dyche may opt to name an unchanged Everton side. Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey are absent due to injury - the Ireland right back is out of contract this summer but has undergone surgery and should be fit for the start of next season.

With Manchester City still chasing three trophies, Pep Guardiola is having to manage his squad carefully and is likely to again rotate after the midweek draw with Real Madrid. Nathan Ake missed that Champions League semi-final first leg encounter due to injury, but his manager said the defender was doing “much better” and would be further assessed after training on Friday ahead of this game.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, Alvarez, Gundogan, Foden; Haaland.

Odds

Everton win 17/2

Draw 22/5

Manchester City win 4/11

Prediction

Manchester City maintain their place at the top of the Premier League. Everton 1-3 Manchester City