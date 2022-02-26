Everton vs Manchester City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Everton vs Manchester City LIVE!

Pep Guardiola’s side suddenly have some more pressure on them as they find themselves well and truly in a Premier League title race.

For much of the season it has seemed like Man City might run away with it at the top of the table, but a recent defeat to Tottenham has got Liverpool right back in the hunt. The Reds trail City by just three points.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side in Carabao Cup final action this weekend, City have the chance to pull away slightly again with victory at Goodison Park this evening.

Everton have showed promising signs under Frank Lampard, particularly at home to Leeds, but there have also been defeats on the road against Newcastle and Southampton.

The Toffees are 17th in the table so cannot afford to keep picking up defeats, but their season is unlikely to be defined by what they manage against City.

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Everton vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Goodison Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Everton team news: Doucoure and Gray in contention

Everton team news

15:56 , Matt Verri

Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph all face a few more weeks on the sidelines due to muscle problems.

But Everton have Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demarai Gray back for the bench at least.

How to watch Everton vs Man City

15:45 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

15:33 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Everton vs Manchester City in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have Liverpool rapidly closing in on them in the title race, so know they can’t afford any slip-ups this evening.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from Goodison Park.