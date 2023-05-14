Ilkay Gundogan masterclass cements his Vincent Kompany moment as a modern Man City great

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores - AP Photo/Jon Super

Manchester City's modern greats sure know how to deliver the most unforgettable and welcome parting shots.

Ilkay Gundogan effectively wrapped the sky blue ribbons around the Premier League trophy after his two goals and assist turned a potentially complicated afternoon at Goodison Park into a stroll. Given his form, he may have been inclined to try to tie the bows with his wand of a right foot.

The expectation is that Gundogan's masterclass was part of the final act in his farewell tour as a City legend. If so, the guard of honour acclaiming his latest contribution ought to have extended from Merseyside to the Etihad.

These City skippers possess quite the habit for striding forward and leaving their mark when a slither of doubt arises during a title-race climax. See Vincent Kompany finding the top corner against Leicester City in 2019 for more details. Gundogan may never inspire calls for a statue like Kompany, Sergio Aguero or Kevin De Bruyne, but his propensity to bring order and class to jittery circumstances is a skill usually reserved for the footballing Gods.

The praise from Pep Guardiola for his current skipper was suitably effusive. "A leader," he said. "So clever, so intelligent. He is a guy who handles the pressure really well. I can show again and again his quality, importance and commitment to us and the club. It is not just scoring goals. He can do everything and everything well."

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores their first goal - REUTERS/Carl Recine

It begged the obvious follow-up question, why is he due to leave on a free transfer this summer, then? "Nobody knows what will happen. We will see," Guardiola replied. Has he informed his hierarchy to convince Gundogan to stay? "Yes."

In keeping with Gundogan's most memorable contributions, perhaps it is a question of timing as to when he will receive an offer he cannot refuse. As against Aston Villa on the final day last season, it was impeccable here.

The emphatic scoreline will blur memories that for 37 minutes into their latest footballing clinic, City were required to do something increasingly rare in their treble quest. Break sweat.

Everton were resisting, Erling Haaland was moaning about Yerry Mina's attentions – a gripe which Guardiola extended with confusing ambiguity post-match – and Mason Holgate was wondering why he lost his balance and poise when swinging his foot at a bouncing ball six yards from City's net.

The champions' need for perspiration was brief. Cue the latest addition to Gundogan's bulging portfolio of momentum shifting goals. Receiving Riyad Mahrez's cross with his back to goal, Gundogan juggled the ball before executing the perfectly executed flick beyond a blindsided and bewildered Jordan Pickford.

Two minutes later Gundogan was dashing down City's left to cross for Haaland's 52nd of the season. With that, City's need to exert unwanted energy in between their double header with Real Madrid evaporated and Everton switched from playing the clock in pursuit of a point to trying to limit the damage to their goal difference. Even that was a forlorn hope.

Gundogan's 22 yard free-kick early in the second half reasserted the gulf in class, the only surprise being City failed to inflict further punishment.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores the third goal making the score 3-0 during the English Premier League - Peter Powell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Everton spent much of this week suggesting Dixie Dean's goal record for a single season is 92 and not 63. Whatever the official records show, at 3-0 down there was a brief fear in the home ranks Haaland might match the total there and then if City went for the kill. They were fortunate City eased off.

Sean Dyche had been buoyed by the performance at Brighton six days earlier, but City are playing a different sport to most others in the Premier League, let alone this Everton side. There were moments when their superiority bordered on the absurd as the hosts struggled to complete a meaningful passing sequence.

"Sometimes you have to be realistic about the opposition," Dyche acknowledged. "A lot of the performance was right, but if you make a mistake you get punished." The speed at which the champions retrieve possession is as intimidating as their excellence with the ball.

Until City dropped the tempo at three-up, Everton did not so much launch attacks as stampedes in an effort to make City's defence uncomfortable. This was a day when the home side winning a throw-in on the halfway line earned a standing ovation.

Now Everton must look to their away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers and a nervy final day against Bournemouth to stay in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's half-time departure – a precaution due to a tight groin – will be of as much concern as a tenth home defeat which represents the Merseyside club's worst Goodison sequence in a single campaign.

"I had to make a call on it. He wanted to give it a go. At 0-0 it might be a different decision," said Dyche. He was wise to be cautious with Everton teetering on the brink. City, meanwhile, marched towards history, another obstacle brutally shrugged aside.

As for Gundogan? Kompany said goodbye with the goal that effectively won the title. His successor may depart with the treble. Pity the next out-of-contract City legend trying to conjure up a goodbye gift to trump those two.

Everton 0 Man City 3: as it happened

And the bottom

At the top

Full time: Everton 0 Manchester City 3

City move four points clear at the top with three to play. Arsenal play their 36th game at 4.30pm. Everton stay one point ahead of Leeds in 17th.

Lots of endeavour from Everton in the first 35 minutes but then the magician Gundogan conjured a marvellous goal and from that point on City cruised to victory.

90+3 min: Everton 0 City 3

Mina and Grealish clash in the middle of the park on the City left.

90+1 min: Everton 0 City 3

Sergio Gomez ⇢ Dias, whose birthday it is today. Four minutes of stoppage time went up on the board.

90 min: Everton 0 City 3

Doucoure is penalised for a very hard tackle/foul on Grealish with the extra snarl opponents tend to put on it for Grealish. No yellow card.

Gundogan is named man of the match.

88 min: Everton 0 City 3

Good grief: it's the lesser spotted Kalvin Phillips ⇢ Rodri. On when the clock isn't yet in the red.

87 min: Everton 0 City 3

Gray tries a deep cross from the left but no blue shirt busts a gut to get there. Howls of frustration from the fans.

85 min: Everton 0 City 3

Tarkowski and Mcneil combine on the left to work an opportunity to cross but Dias thumps the low one away.

83 min: Everton 0 City 3

Rodri is fed round the corner by Foden and the City pivot then untypically sprays a pass designed for Grealish far too long.

81 min: Everton 0 City 3

Guardiola just went tonto on the touchline at his players, primarily the right-side axis of Walker, Dias and Mahrez, telling them to do something differently. You can't cop a deaf 'un to Guardiola in a now silenced Goodison.

79 min: Everton 0 City 3

That brief revival by Everton has petered out since the substitutions and City are passing and probing, mainly passing.

77 min: Everton 0 City 3

The goalscorers depart: Grealish ⇢ Haaland and Bernardo ⇢ Gundogan. Walker is promoted to captain.

75 min: Everton 0 City 3

Another Everton sub: Gray ⇢ Garner. Bernardo is ready to come on but Guardiola hasn't finished his instructions so the game restarts without the change.

73 min: Everton 0 City 3

Pickford shoves Haaland over in the box and knocks him down. Perhaps Haaland was guilty of just stopping but it looked like a penalty to me.

71 min Everton 0 City 3

Still no changes for City and none imminent, it seems as an Everton sub gets stripped but City's are either in the corner or sitting down.

69 min Everton 0 City 3

The crowd goes spare when the referee doesn't give Maupay a free-kick when Akanji strong-arms him off the ball.

66 min Everton 0 City 3

Everton have certainly been a bit brighter since the changes (and since City took such a commanding lead). A pair of corners for them get the old roars of pride and defiance going. Mina has a couple of chances from each of them, the first, a thumping header, that Ederson turns on to the bar. The second he meets at the back stick and bullies his way through the crowd but can't keep on target, bludgeoning it down and over.

63 min Everton 0 City 3

The cameras pick out Joe Royle and Peter Reid in the directors' box. Both had stints at Goodison and City as players, Reid at City as manager, Royle at both as manager.

60 min Everton 0 City 3

Haaland has an attempt at a replica of his flying scissor-kick goal against Southampton but slices it in mid-air and Everton clear. Dyche has switched to back three with McNeil as a wing-back on the left and Onana bringing legs into midfield.

58 min Everton 0 City 3

Everton corner gets the blood pumping for the home fans and then again when Maupay's attempt at an overhead seems to hit Dias on the arm but the ref waves play on and VAR supports his decision.

56 min Everton 0 City 3

Two substitutions: Coady ⇢ Holgate; Onana ⇢ Gueye. Everton, like Leeds, have recruited so poorly they have no cover at left-back and even the starters are prone to error.

54 min Everton 0 City 3

Mahrez went for the shot but it clipped the top of the Everton wall and Garner lashes the ball behind to stop Haaland feasting on the deflection.

52 min Everton 0 City 3

Holgate, who has been roasted by Mahrez and Walker, lunges in exasperation at Mahrez to concede a free-kick 20 yards out. Mahrez to take.

Jason Burt reports from Goodison Park

Manchester City do what Manchester City do. Two goals in quick succession has taken this game away from Everton for whom Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not appeared for the second-half. No news yet on whether he is injured – which would be a huge blow to Everton – or is being rested ahead of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. That would be a huge call by Sean Dyche. Either way it is worrying for Everton.

GOAL!!!

Everton 0 Man City 3 (Gundogan) Whips the free-kick over the wall and it ducks under the post to beat Pickford's dive. Fantastic execution.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

48 min Everton 0 City 2

City sweeping passes around the back four, up and down the flanks until they chip a pass up their right and Holgate's weak header lets Everton switch it to the inside right for Foden. He takes a touch to tee up a shot or a feint to drive into the box and Garner wipes him out, barging him over His studs gets tuck in the turf but after treatment he seems OK. Yellow card for Garner. City free-kick 19 yards out to the left of the D

46 min Everton 0 City 2

No word from the commentary team about Calvert-Lewin though Andy Hinchcliffe suggests he must be injured to be hooked at half-time as he was leading the line so well.

03:06 PM

Everton half-time substitution

Neal Maupay ⇢ Dom Calvert-Lewin. Presumably to rest him for the last two games. He didn't seem to be injured. But if he is, that would turn some bowels to water for the final two games.

03:04 PM

City's captain scores one and sets one up

What a player he has been for City: 43 league goals in seven seasons and a fifth title hoving into view.

Ilkay Gundogan - REUTERS/Carl Recine

Half-time: Everton 0 City 2

City were simply devastating for two minutes and have grabbed the game, having been well held by Everton for 37 minutes. Having said that, you could argue that instead of it being a case of them being thwarted it was more that they were reading the game, recalibrating and then striking. Everton had looked capable in defence, well organised and capable on the break but as I wrote a couple of entries ago, City are simply irrepressible at times in this league.

45+1 min Everton 0 City 2

Mina stops City scoring a third after a spell of patient probing from City that ends with Mahrez slipping Walker down the right and his fizzing daisycutter would have been stabbed in by Gundogan but for Mina's sliding block on the goal-line.

44 min Everton 0 City 2

No doubt the air has gone out of the crowd's lungs.

42 min Everton 0 City 2

Everton have been playing well, probably about as well as they can against these opponents, but they are irrepressible. Once they got the timing and execution right, they prove unstoppable.

02:41 PM

GOAL!!!

Everton 0 City 2 (Haaland) Gundogan adds an assist to his goal. Foden's cute run sent the captain down the left and he picked out Haalane with a left-foot, chipped cross on the run. Haaland had a run at it and, at the apex of his leap, bulleted a header unstoppably past Pickford.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their second goal - REUTERS/Carl Recine

GOAL!

Everton 0 City 1 (Gundogan) Looks like the most insouciant of flicks with his back to goal but it was exquisite skill. He had his back to goal eight yards out and cushioned Mahrez's cross with his thigh. The most sensible option might have been to spin and volley it with his left but instead he flicks it with his right into the bottom left.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, center left, scores his side's opening goal - AP Photo/Jon Super

36 min Everton 0 City 0

Holgate smashes a volley from five yards out at an angle of about 45 degrees over the bar from the corner after some penalty-box pinball.

35 min Everton 0 City 0

Poor header from Walker lets Garner grab the ball in midfield and he sets Calvert-Lewin off before Walker redeems himself with his pace to run across the forward's path and boot it out for a corner.

Jason Burt reports from Goodison Park

With John Stones on the bench, Pep Guardiola has told Aymeric Laporte to play the 'Stones role' by stepping into midfield. Suffice to say it is not a position the defender is as comfortable with as Stones and so City are a bit more laboured in their build-up play.

33 min Everton 0 City 0

Foden launches the counter from the Everton free-kick with a long pass that sends Alvarez pounding down the inside-left but McNeil hares back on the cover and he, with some help from Gueye, win the ball and spark a break.

31 min Everton 0 City 0

Alvarez dithers on the ball, Gueye strips him of it and sends Calvert-Lewin galloping off upfield. City bring him down in the centre-circle.

30 min Everton 0 City 0

The crowd is in full-throated exultation when a couple of committed tackles fly in up the pitch. City have a corner, having failed to beat the congestion in the Everton box. Once more City go short to Foden whose left-foot drive is blocked by McNeil.

28 min Everton 0 City 0

Touch of class from Foden to give Patterson the slip and play in Gundogan down the left of the box. Two Everton defenders stick with him though and he has to settle for a corner because he can't get the ball over the sliding block.

City play the corner short again and Gundogan pulls back a pass to Mahrez by the left of the D. The pass doesn't have the right weight and Mahrez had to wait before blazing over.

25 min Everton 0 City 0

City are hogging possession but are misfiring. They concede a corner from a free-kick after Gundogan's foul on Garner on halfway. Ederson punches the corner clear and Mahrez gets on his bike but Patterson manages to get ahead of him and escort the ball back to Pickford. Good defending

23 min Everton 0 City 0

Deep crossfield from the right into the box, looking for Foden. Patterson watches the flight perfectly and time shis jump properly to flick it out for a corner which, again, comes to naught. They go short to bypass Mina and Tarkowski, but Gundogan's cross from the 18-yard line floats behind.

21 min Everton 0 City 0

The elusive Gundogan does one of his teleporting acts, turning up down the left but this time Gueye was alert and tracked back to block his cross out for a corner that Alvarez sticks on the roof of the net.

19 min Everton 0 City 0

No clear chances at either end. Everton are defending diligently and using their full-backs well in attack but when City have the ball Iwobi becomes right-back, McNeil left-back with fir centre-backs between them.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - REUTERS/Carl Recine

17 min Everton 0 City 0

Mahrez feats on a weak McNeil defensive header to get to the byline on the right and whip over a left-foot cross that Akanji heads back across and Rodri hooks towards goal. The ball falls to Gundogan three yards out but the referee stops play before he can shoot having seen a push.

Jason Burt reports from Goodison

Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes such a difference to Everton. Already causing the Man City defence problems with his pace and hold-up play. No way Everton would be in the relegation fight they are in if he had been fit all season.

15 min Everton 0 City 0

City are protecting their goal pretty well with Garner and Gueye sitting but Holgate keeps making the crowd jittery. The slickness of City's passing, though, soon sends Foden down the left and he earns a corner, from which Mina hits the deck after Laporte smacked his arm away after he grabbed a fistful of short. It's a pathetic dive from Mina. Terrible overacting. Cheating, really.

12 min Everton 0 City 0

Akanji steps into midfield in the final third to link up with Gundogan but a careless pass lets Everton counter down the right and with reinforcements hurtling forward there's a moment when it seems they have City on the rack when the ball is centred/ City get enough back to smother Gueye's attempt to open his body and shoot from 22 yards.

10 min Everton 0 City 0

Mahrez is fouled down the right but the free-kick is too long then Everton hit City on the break again with Doucoure who runs out of gas when appearing to be ahead of Laporte.

8 min Everton 0 City 0

The crowd is up for the corner, aimed at Trakowski. City manage to do enough disruptive work but in working the ball back to Ederson they give Everton a glimpse, soon snuffed out.

Jason Burt reports from Goodison Park

Within two minutes Erling Haaland and Yerry Mina are called over by referee Anthony Taylor. it has been a lively start for the pair of them as they have pushed and grabbed each other from kick-off. Definitely one to watch.

6 min Everton 0 City 0

Rubbish back-pass from Holgate is almost picked off by Haaland but Tarkowski manages to put himself between the striker and the ball and holds him off. Everton counter down the left with McNeil and Calvert-Lewin and the former's cross is turned behind.

5 min Everton 0 City 0

Laporte has a go at another chip down the channel, this one the inside-left and, like Walker, overhits it. Pickford rushes to gather. Everton play it up to Doucoure who has Calvert-Lewin running off him to the left of the D but he misplaces the pass.

3 min Everton 0 City 0

Mahrez is prevented from taking a quick throw on the right by the referee who wants a word with Haaland and Mina for some wrestling and shoving. Patterson pushes Foden back and he switches it across the defence. Walker then bursts 10 yards forward and looks for a Stones-esque arrow down the inside right channel but he overcooks it.

1 min Everton 0 City 0

City kick off, attacking the Gwladys Street End. Akanji is outside Laporte on the left. City switch it to Walker who taps it infield to Mahrez but his shallow cross is headed out by Mina.

Oh Lord ...

It's Andy Hinchcliffe on co-coms. You'd have thought he was Pele given his judgments on what he perceives to be others' inadequacies.

Cue Z Cars: The teams are in the tunnel

Everton in royal blue and white, City in their Horlock/Dickov/Weaver tribute acid lemon.

Guardiola full of praise for Everton

Nathan [Ake] is better but not ready. I have been so impressed with Everton recently. Goodison is tough but we come here [when they're enjoying] their best moment of the season. I was impressed against Leicester but especially Brighton who are so difficult to play against. Goodison Park is always difficult but we know exactly what we have to do. Game by game, we will try to do it. Against Brighton, in transition they were amazing, set-pieces and then [they were] organised defensively, really, really good. They closed the spaces outside and then Calvert-Lewin is able to win every second ball. Many, many good things. Always the crowds away in this country is fantastic. Everyone plays for something unique, title, against relegation, Europa League etc, so every game is special.

Sean Dyche has a word

We've talked about building a mentality. We went soft on it for a couple of games but now it's back and we're looking stronger. The approach has to change because Brighton have a very specific style, possession based but different from City. They can play wide, they can play through you, probably the best at doing it. They have lots of threats but equally we have to provide a threat of our own. We did that very well against a good Brighton side but we've got to do it here. There will be limited chances but we have to use it widely when we do [get them]. We are the only ones who can look after ourselves. We put ourselves in a better position with a big performance at Brighton. Five points from three away games and now we've got to take these on today. The fans have been with us ever since I've been here and we've got to start that [raucous home fervour] off with a strong performance. It's key against these teams to start well but you have to play well throughout the 95 minutes.

A good omen?

Worried about a makeshift left-back up against Mahrez? Not at all ...

Mason Holgate has played left back two times in his entire career in 2017 for Everton and in 2014 for Barnsley. However he does have an unbeaten record when playing left back. Expecting a masterclass today. — David Henen Fan (@VSantosPinto) May 14, 2023

Your teams in black and white

Everton Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate; Gueye, Garner; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes Begovic, Lonergan, Keane, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Coady, Simms, Welch.

Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Akanji; Gundogan, Rodri; Mahrez, Foden, Alvarez; Haaland.

Substitutes Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Wythenshawe)

Four changes for City

In come Laporte, Mahrez, Alvarez and Foden for Stones, Bernardo, De Bruyne and Grealish.

🔵 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🐝



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/8KSA8mikXd — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

One change for Everton

Mason Holgate comes in at left-back.

Preview: Momentum

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Manchester City's trip to Everton where the Premier League leaders will find a Goodison Park as passionate as ever but also a place where hope thrives after their extraordinary Bank Holiday drubbing of Brighton. A point from the trip to the Etihad on New Year's Eve was the last Frank Lampard earned as Everton manager and the two weaknesses that bedevilled his managership of the club – inconsistency and toothlessness – were threatening to scupper Sean Dyche, too, until that well-organised, smash and grab raid on the Amex which showed their heart, nerve and a coolness that has been lacking for most of the past couple of years.

Back-to-back, high quality performances from bottom six clubs are rare and especially against a side so formidable as Manchester City who are going to have to keep their foot on the gas for the final six or seven games of the season if they are to bag their second Double or first Treble. With the home Champions League semi-final second leg tie against Real Madrid looming on Wednesday night, Guardiola may look to give Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez run-outs, as he did against Leeds eight days ago.

As for Everton, who are one point and one place above Leeds, performance matters more than result with Wolves and Bournemouth to come. Something from this game, something like the storm that shocked Arsenal in February, would be magnificent and push them to the verge of safety. But the key will be to maintain their progress after Monday's great leap forward, to have them in perfect trim, even if they lose, to batter their last two opponents and banish the prospect of the drop – punishments for overspending apart. For City, it's all about the win. Points-wise they can afford to slip up. Psychologically it would be unwise to do so.

Seamus Coleman joins Ben Godfrey, Ruben Vinagre and Andros Townsend on the sidelines for the season. Pep Guardiola said on Friday morning that he hoped Nathan Ake would train later that day but even if he did it would be a risk to play him today. Otherwise, City are picking from a full squad.

