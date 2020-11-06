Everton vs Man United: Carlo Ancelotti offers advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United manager faces mounting pressure over his position at the club.

Solskjaer and United had appeared to round a corner of late following a poor start to the Premier League season, with big-ticket wins in the Champions League over PSG and RB Leipzig pointing to a settled side.

However, Arsenal won 1-0 at Old Trafford last Sunday to leave United languishing in the bottom half of the table, while a shock European loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey - courtesy of some woeful defending - has set alarm bells ringing once again.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been linked with the United hotseat, and though Ed Woodward and the Glazers are currently backing Solskjaer, a big defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday would only intensify the pressure on all parties.

Ancelotti has an extensive record in management, and the 61-year-old knows that managers are the first to take the blame for a club’s poor results.

View photos Ancelotti knows the highs and lows of management POOL/AFP via Getty Images POOL/AFP via Getty Images More

"In general I have sympathy for all managers, it is a difficult job," the Italian told reporters on Friday.

"I have more experience than Ole and I can say to him that when things are not good there is only one (person) responsible and that is the manager.

"Every manger is under pressure and I can say the pressure we have is a privilege so we have to be good to analyse ourselves but with a good mind.

"It's not as much pressure as is on someone who has to get up at 4am for work."

Read more

Everton vs Man Utd preview: Team news, lineups, prediction, TV, stream

Man United XI vs Everton: Latest team news and predicted lineups

Solskjaer still believes he is right man to lead Manchester United